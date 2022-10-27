Gallery: Drag show at The Lyric

Drag at The Lyric! returned with a Halloween twist the evening of Oct. 21. Hosted by Krisa Gonna, the show featured performances by Ursa LaBear, Liz Agna and Little Sarah Tonin. Performances — including costume, dance and song — were representative of different horror and Halloween films, from “Children of the Corn” to “Carrie.” The Lyric’s facilities allowed for big screen projections of visuals from the films that inspired each performance. Between routines, audience members were invited to the stage for festive trivia and games. Attendees were encouraged to come in costume or drag, and after the show, those who wanted to were able to meet and take photos with the performers.

Navigate Left Navigate Right Drag queen Liz Agna prepares to perform by finishing her makeup look before the show at The Lyric on Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Drag queen Krisa Gonna performs her opening number at the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Beyond performing, Krisa Gonna also hosted the show and is proudly drag mom to Little Sarah Tonin, one of the night’s other performers. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Liz Agna performs a high kick during her final number at the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Audience members cheer on Krisa Gonna during the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Little Sarah Tonin performs in Freddy Krueger-inspired drag for an “A Nightmare on Elm Street” number at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Liz Agna performs during the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Little Sarah Tonin collects tips during her performance inspired by Elvira, done in competition with her drag mom, Krisa Gonna, to determine who could perform Elvira better in their drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Ursa LaBear performs in drag inspired by “Death Becomes Her” during the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Performer Little Sarah Tonin finishes up her eyeliner before the drag performance at The Lyric Oct. 21. Little Sarah Tonin first tried drag last Halloween, and after being taken under the wing of Krisa Gonna, her drag mom, she performed in drag for the first time this past summer. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Host and performer Krisa Gonna addresses the audience after her first number, laying out ground rules for the rest of the show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Audience members react to a performance by Little Sarah Tonin at the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

The line for tickets to the drag show form before doors opened at 8:30 p.m. at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Audience members watch Krisa Gonna perform during the drag show at The Lyric Oct. 21. Collegian | Sara Shaver Navigate Left Navigate Right

























Reach Sara Shaver at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.