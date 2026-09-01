CSU volleyball predicted to win Pac-12 in preseason poll, 3 players named to impact list

The hunters become the hunted.

Just a year ago, Colorado State Volleyball set their sights on winning their 25th Mountain West title in their final season in the conference with a move to the Pac-12 on the horizon. However, head coach Emily Kohan and the Rams saw their final season in the MW end in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-0 loss in the conference championship to the Utah State Aggies.

After finishing second last year, the Rams now have their eyes set on a different prize: a Pac-12 championship.

This summer the Rams saw a realignment of conferences with their move to the newly revived Pac-12, and with the move comes new opportunities and experiences. However, it’s the same mission, and despite being in the same conference as the reigning MW champions, the Rams are predicted to finish first in their inaugural season, according to the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.

“First year in the Pac-12 — I think it’s exciting,” Kohan said. “We closed out the Mountain West chapter, and this team wants to set a foundation in the new conference with the same mission, right? Our mission is building champions to win championships, and we are chasing championship No. 28.”

Of the nine total Pac-12 teams, five are former MW members. Behind the top-ranked Rams came teams like Oregon State, who slotted in at No. 2, Texas State at No. 3 along with Boise State at No. 4.

In addition to earning the No. 1 preseason team ranking, CSU received individual recognition with middle blocker Eve Wilson, outside hitter Halle Jameson and setter Erin Debiec all receiving impact player designations from the Pac-12.

Lofty expectations for a team that has high aspirations themselves.

“We want to win the Pac-12,” Jameson said. “We want to win the first half of the Pac-12 so that we can host the tournament over Thanksgiving, and then we want to win the Pac-12, go into the NCAA tournament and make a big run.”

Just last year, Jameson saw herself catching the eyes of many as she put together an award-winning first season that ended with her winning All-Conference in MW and finishing third in CSU freshman history in total kills with 315. Now, as the Rams prepare for a run at the Pac-12 title, Jameson seeks to continue her collegiate career with a sophomore surge against multiple big-time opponents.

Jameson isn’t the only returning CSU player looking to make an impact this season, as Wilson also was named a Pac-12 preseason impact player for her senior season after finishing the 2025 season ranking first on the team in kills with 345 — along with being named MW All-Conference and receiving two MW Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With what could be her final collegiate season, Wilson has been using the offseason to develop her skillset as she seeks to not only help push the Rams over the top in the new conference but also by setting her sights on a potentially significant career milestone.

“In the spring I worked a lot on my serving, so my senior year I want to implement that in the fall,” Wilson said. “I’m also close to 1,000 kills, so I’d like to achieve that. It’s one of my main goals for this season.”

Despite starting the season as the anticipated top team along with the individual recognition, the Rams have quite the road ahead if the program wants to meet those high expectations. The green and gold will see matchups against No. 19 ranked North Carolina, No. 23 ranked in-state rival CU Boulder, and other well-rounded programs.

For the Rams, their journey toward a title began just a weekend ago when they faced one of the best teams in the country, the No. 11 ranked Southern Methodist University, and UC Davis, a team that recorded 21 wins last year. After finishing the weekend 1-1, the Rams don’t intend to take their foot off the gas pedal as they turn their attentions to face a familiar foe: Northern Colorado.

Not only would a win against the Bears go a long way toward building momentum as the Rams head into a big-time road trip this weekend, but it would also snap a five-game losing streak spanning all the way back to 2021. And while the Rams hold the advantage in the all-time series at 24 total wins and nine losses, the Rams haven’t been able to oust the in-state rival since 2019 — before Kohan had even started her tenure as the leader of the program.

While the season is already upon us and CSU is being seen as one of the top dogs within the Pac-12 conference, the Rams still have quite the road ahead if they’d like to reclaim the title. The Rams will start their conference play Sept. 24 against San Diego State, but until then, Kohan and the Rams aspire to make it known the program isn’t shooting for anywhere but the stars.

“Everybody came into the season saying we have a chip on our shoulder, and it’s painful to get second place again,” Kohan said. “I hate second place, and I think most of the players on this team want redemption and to hold a trophy up at the end of this year.”

Reach John Vu at sports@collegian.com or on social media @johnvumedia.