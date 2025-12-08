Relentless on, off court: McKenna Murphy has what CSU women’s basketball needs

McKenna Murphy, a riser off the bench and resilient player on the court, has thus far had a significant impact on Colorado State women’s basketball.

So far this season, Murphy has averaged nine points per game and 48.1% from the 3-point line. Those two stats alone, especially in the secondary rotation, can make an impact on any basketball team, as efficiency is always an important factor to win games.

“Obviously I’m shooting the ball well,” Murphy said. “That’s always nice when the ball goes in the hoop (and) makes life a lot easier.”

Murphy has shown dominant runs, including in her performance against South Dakota Mines Nov. 25. She went 6-for-11 from deep with 54.5% shooting. Most of her shots came from a 24-3 run in the third quarter.

College basketball has evolved since 2015, with more teams shooting beyond the arc — and Murphy has bought into that idea as an efficient shooter. It is significant to have role players who can shoot the 3-pointer at a high level in the NCAA and beyond, and Murphy is one of them right now.

“Murphy can really shoot it,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “I mean, that young lady, she can really shoot the basketball. I just think her IQ, she knows what the right play is. She helps our offense in a lot of ways besides just shooting the basketball.”

To her peers, there’s an obvious tone underlying how Murphy has been playing so far this season, and it is just starting to manifest.

But her work ethic is what stands out to Williams. Off the court, the redshirt freshman had an internship over the summer, working a substantial number of hours while still taking the initiative mentally and playing the game she loves.

“Murphy had a huge internship this summer where she put in well over 300 hours,” said Williams. “She started her work day at 7:30 a.m., so that meant she was in the gym at 5:30 a.m. getting her workout in so she could go to her internship to work all day (and) not be home until 7 p.m.”

She’s displayed consistency, persistence and drive while focusing on a goal.

The 5-foot-11 guard has so far shown that she has what it takes to be a great player. Murphy has the work ethic, the mentality and the relentlessness in practice and in games. She said she is a big believer, not just for herself but for her team, and she wants the team to succeed more than anything.

“(Our goal is a) Mountain West Championship for sure,” Murphy said. “I think that is our team goal this year. Like you said, it’s pretty obvious to see that we are a really good team, and we have a lot of offensive power to help us score the ball and even defensively. When everything and everyone is clicking, our goal is to win a championship.”

The goal is always to win it all, and Murphy said she is confident there’s a chance that the Rams can win the conference.

Her teammates alone have seen the improvement and the dedication Murphy has shown this season, but she even showcased her talent last year on CSU’s practice squad.

“She is not a high-energy type of competitor,” teammate Marta Leimane said. “But when she does act like it, she will show it to the team. I think that is what makes her special sometimes, (and) everyone wants her to succeed.”

There are plenty of games left this season and opportunities to improve, but Murphy has quickly become a key piece of the Rams. Her work ethic and attitude have contributed positively to supporting her teammates and making the right plays when called upon.

“Murph has a good attitude,” Williams said. “She is always very positive. I think teammates like that. I think her shooting can be contagious a little bit. It could be contagious throughout our lineup, too. She brings confidence on the floor to make her teammates better.”

Murphy has been a relentless role player coming off the bench. She has shown her discipline and hard work for what it takes to be a college Division I athlete.

