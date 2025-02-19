One last ride: CSU football’s 2025 schedule marks final year in Mountain West

Colorado State football is gearing up for one last ride in the Mountain West before moving to the Pac-12 in 2026, and their 2025 schedule is packed with familiar foes, intriguing matchups and plenty of home action at Canvas Stadium. For the second straight year, CSU will play seven home games, giving fans plenty of opportunities to pack the stands.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 30 at Washington

Sept. 6 vs. Northern Colorado

Sept. 20 vs. UTSA

Sept. 27 vs. Washington State

Oct. 4 at San Diego State

Oct. 11 vs. Fresno State

Oct. 18 vs. Hawai’i

Oct. 25 at Wyoming

Nov. 8 vs. UNLV

Nov. 15 at New Mexico

Nov. 22 at Boise State

Nov. 29 vs. Air Force

CSU opens the season with a tough road test at Washington Aug. 30 before settling into a home-heavy early stretch. The Rams’ home opener is an in-state matchup against Northern Colorado Sept. 6, followed by an early bye week. Then they’ll take on UTSA Sept. 20 before facing Washington State Sept. 27 — a preview of what’s to come when CSU joins the Cougars in the Pac-12.

Mountain West play kicks off on the road at San Diego State Oct. 4, marking the last time CSU will open conference play as a member of the league. The Rams return home to host Fresno State Oct. 11 and Hawai’i Oct. 18 before heading to Laramie for the Border War against Wyoming Oct. 25.

With CSU moving to the Pac-12 next season, this will be the last time the Rams and Cowboys meet for the Bronze Boot before 2028 — adding extra weight to an already important rivalry.

After a second bye week, CSU enters a tough closing stretch, featuring two home games and two road trips. The Rams host UNLV Nov. 8 before heading to New Mexico Nov. 15 and Boise State Nov. 22 — two places where wins are never easy to come by.

The season wraps up with another rivalry showdown at home against Air Force Nov. 29. The Rams will look to defend the Ram-Falcon Trophy in what could be their final MW matchup before leaving for new horizons.

