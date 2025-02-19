Founded 1891.

One last ride: CSU football’s 2025 schedule marks final year in Mountain West

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
February 21, 2025
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University marching band and color guard perform an opening to the football game against San Jose State University at Canvas Stadium Oct 12. CSU won 31-24.

Colorado State football is gearing up for one last ride in the Mountain West before moving to the Pac-12 in 2026, and their 2025 schedule is packed with familiar foes, intriguing matchups and plenty of home action at Canvas Stadium. For the second straight year, CSU will play seven home games, giving fans plenty of opportunities to pack the stands.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 30 at Washington
Sept. 6 vs. Northern Colorado
Sept. 20 vs. UTSA
Sept. 27 vs. Washington State
Oct. 4 at San Diego State
Oct. 11 vs. Fresno State
Oct. 18 vs. Hawai’i
Oct. 25 at Wyoming
Nov. 8 vs. UNLV
Nov. 15  at New Mexico
Nov. 22 at Boise State
Nov. 29 vs. Air Force

CSU opens the season with a tough road test at Washington Aug. 30 before settling into a home-heavy early stretch. The Rams’ home opener is an in-state matchup against Northern Colorado Sept. 6, followed by an early bye week. Then they’ll take on UTSA Sept. 20 before facing Washington State Sept. 27 — a preview of what’s to come when CSU joins the Cougars in the Pac-12.

Mountain West play kicks off on the road at San Diego State Oct. 4, marking the last time CSU will open conference play as a member of the league. The Rams return home to host Fresno State Oct. 11 and Hawai’i Oct. 18 before heading to Laramie for the Border War against Wyoming Oct. 25.

With CSU moving to the Pac-12 next season, this will be the last time the Rams and Cowboys meet for the Bronze Boot before 2028 — adding extra weight to an already important rivalry.

After a second bye week, CSU enters a tough closing stretch, featuring two home games and two road trips. The Rams host UNLV Nov. 8 before heading to New Mexico Nov. 15 and Boise State Nov. 22 — two places where wins are never easy to come by.

The season wraps up with another rivalry showdown at home against Air Force Nov. 29. The Rams will look to defend the Ram-Falcon Trophy in what could be their final MW matchup before leaving for new horizons.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.