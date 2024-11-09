Breaking: CSU, Wyoming to extend Border War 8 more years after Rams move to Pac-12

The Border War will be guaranteed eight future matchups after Colorado State moves to the Pac-12 in 2026.

The series will start in 2028 and run through 2035. All of the even year seasons will be played in Canvas Stadium, with the odd year seasons being played in War Memorial Stadium.

“The Border War rivalry game versus Wyoming is one of the oldest rivalries in the West dating back 125-years and features one of the most iconic trophies in college football,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in a press release. “The Boot Run with the game ball, the Border Ceremony, and the Bronze Boot Trophy all honor the values and rich ROTC history of both of our universities and will remain integral to this rivalry for years to come. This game is important to our universities, communities, and fans; and I am thrilled that this historic rivalry will continue.”

The Border War has been played 115 times and 78 seasons consecutively dating back to just after the end of World War II. 2026 and 2027 will be the first time the teams will not play each other since then, due to both teams having full non-conference schedules for those two years. CSU is currently 58-51-5 all time in games against Wyoming.

The 2024 contest is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday in Canvas Stadium.

