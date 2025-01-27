The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

‘Fight Like A Ram’ returns: CSU women’s basketball takes on Air Force

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
January 27, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Emma Ronsiek sprints down the court to get open for her teammates during the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against Boise State University Jan. 21. CSU won 79-70.

Colorado State women’s basketball doesn’t just play for a championship; it plays for the community too.

This week’s conference bout against Air Force Saturday, Feb. 1, features the sixth installment of Fight Like A Ram, an annual partnership between UCHealth and CSU to honor local community members impacted by cancer. Traditionally, each of the Rams sport the last name of an affected individual on the back of their jersey in place of their own. With something more to play for, the Rams look for their third-straight conference win with home court advantage.

Ad

Air Force has cooled off significantly since its 10-2 start to the season. While the Falcons have gone 1-7 so far in conference play, two potential problems still present themselves: Milahnie Perry and Madison Smith.

The No. 3 scoring duo in the Mountain West currently average a combined 29.5 points per game and make up the main offensive firepower for the Falcons. Luckily, neither player has been much of an issue from beyond the arc, and the Rams were successful in shutting down Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig — one of the best players in the conference — in their most recent matchup.

Ultimately, though, the battle down low could decide the victor.

Jayda McNabb has been a force on the offensive glass with 4.1 offensive rebounds per game. Consequently, Air Force has not lost a bout in any of its four games with a stronger rebounding presence.

In CSU’s latest game against the Cowgirls, size and strength mismatches posed a threat early on before several steals led to a profitable run. With a better matchup against the Falcons, it may come down to disciplined defense all the way through to the rebound. 

On the offensive side, the Rams should be wary of committing turnovers — something Air Force excels in creating. The Falcons rank No. 1 in turnovers forced per game, turnover margin and steals per game. Smith leads the team with 50 steals while Jo Huntimer averages 2.2 steals per game.

Although daunting, CSU generally plays cleaner than its opponents, with 194 turnovers on the season compared to its opponents’ 274. Joseana Vaz and blossoming first-year Kloe Froebe remain the most polished of the current key players, and Marta Leimane leads in turnovers with only 1.6 per game.

In order to optimize kept possessions, the Rams could look to Hannah Ronsiek, who currently stands as the most efficient scorer. Her sister Emma Ronsiek, of course, tops every other major scoring category as the focal point for the offense and should also see the typical heavy volume.

CSU’s 3-point shooting has seen consistent improvement throughout the season, thanks to the efforts of Hannah Ronsiek and Hannah Simental, who both boast 40% or higher beyond the arc. Thus far, the Rams have noticeably outperformed Air Force in long-range shots, and that trend could continue.

Ad

Based on this season’s tendencies, the Rams should aim to play a disciplined — if even unspectacular — contest to mitigate the Falcons’ strengths. Winning on the glass should always be a priority, but it could prove even more valuable in preventing second-chance points. 

A victory against Air Force would mean another week sitting at second in the Mountain West for CSU and another step closer to championship hopes.

Should that happen, Saturday could warrant double the celebration.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
The Colorado State University men's basketball team stands for the national anthem Jan. 22. The Rams beat Boise State 75-72.
Midseason analysis: Collegian roundtable discusses CSU men’s basketball
Nique Clifford (10) shoots a 3-pointer during Colorado State University’s men’s basketball game against Boise State Jan. 22. CSU won 75-72.
Jalen Lake splashes in CSU men's basketball's near-fumbled win over Boise State
Hannah Simental (32) dribbles around Boise State players and scores a point for the Colorado State University women's basketball team Jan. 21. CSU won the game 79-70.
Fife ignites, Ronsiek redeems, Simental leads as CSU women's basketball shuts down Boise State
More in Homepage
A table with celebratory items and party poppers make up the display that provides information and context for understanding the origins of cultural New Year's traditions Jan. 24. This is one display at Ringing in the New: New Year Traditions Around the World, an exhibit at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures in Fort Collins.
Global Village Museum honors global New Year's traditions
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes Jan. 27 to Feb. 2
Courtesy of Colorado State University.
CSU's fermentation sciences program brews future industry leaders
More in NCAA
A female basketball player in white and green pushes through a defender in black and white.
From blue to green: Hannah Simental makes mark on CSU women's basketball
Two female basketball players in white and green talk on the court.
Midseason analysis: Beat writers discuss CSU women's basketball
AJ Noland (18), Jace Bellah (12), Chase Wilson (30), Henry Blackburn (11), Dagan Myers (13) stand and watch the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl on Dec. 28 in Tucson, Arizona. Colorado State University football lost 43-17 to the University of Miami, Ohio.
CSU football lives short high in disappointing Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl showing against Miami (OH)
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.