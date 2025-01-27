‘Fight Like A Ram’ returns: CSU women’s basketball takes on Air Force

Colorado State women’s basketball doesn’t just play for a championship; it plays for the community too.

This week’s conference bout against Air Force Saturday, Feb. 1, features the sixth installment of Fight Like A Ram, an annual partnership between UCHealth and CSU to honor local community members impacted by cancer. Traditionally, each of the Rams sport the last name of an affected individual on the back of their jersey in place of their own. With something more to play for, the Rams look for their third-straight conference win with home court advantage.

Air Force has cooled off significantly since its 10-2 start to the season. While the Falcons have gone 1-7 so far in conference play, two potential problems still present themselves: Milahnie Perry and Madison Smith.

The No. 3 scoring duo in the Mountain West currently average a combined 29.5 points per game and make up the main offensive firepower for the Falcons. Luckily, neither player has been much of an issue from beyond the arc, and the Rams were successful in shutting down Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig — one of the best players in the conference — in their most recent matchup.

Ultimately, though, the battle down low could decide the victor.

Jayda McNabb has been a force on the offensive glass with 4.1 offensive rebounds per game. Consequently, Air Force has not lost a bout in any of its four games with a stronger rebounding presence.

In CSU’s latest game against the Cowgirls, size and strength mismatches posed a threat early on before several steals led to a profitable run. With a better matchup against the Falcons, it may come down to disciplined defense all the way through to the rebound.

On the offensive side, the Rams should be wary of committing turnovers — something Air Force excels in creating. The Falcons rank No. 1 in turnovers forced per game, turnover margin and steals per game. Smith leads the team with 50 steals while Jo Huntimer averages 2.2 steals per game.

Although daunting, CSU generally plays cleaner than its opponents, with 194 turnovers on the season compared to its opponents’ 274. Joseana Vaz and blossoming first-year Kloe Froebe remain the most polished of the current key players, and Marta Leimane leads in turnovers with only 1.6 per game.

In order to optimize kept possessions, the Rams could look to Hannah Ronsiek, who currently stands as the most efficient scorer. Her sister Emma Ronsiek, of course, tops every other major scoring category as the focal point for the offense and should also see the typical heavy volume.

CSU’s 3-point shooting has seen consistent improvement throughout the season, thanks to the efforts of Hannah Ronsiek and Hannah Simental, who both boast 40% or higher beyond the arc. Thus far, the Rams have noticeably outperformed Air Force in long-range shots, and that trend could continue.

Based on this season’s tendencies, the Rams should aim to play a disciplined — if even unspectacular — contest to mitigate the Falcons’ strengths. Winning on the glass should always be a priority, but it could prove even more valuable in preventing second-chance points.

A victory against Air Force would mean another week sitting at second in the Mountain West for CSU and another step closer to championship hopes.

Should that happen, Saturday could warrant double the celebration.

