Bruiser bros: Buom Jock ascends to excellence alongside Chase Wilson

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 14, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University linebacker Buom Jock (8) celebrates intercepting a U.S. Air Force Academy field goal attempt Oct. 19. CSU won 21-13.

Although Buom Jock said him and Chase Wilson have yet to establish a nickname, they’re certainly deserving of one.

The dynamic duo has been one of the defining factors that has allowed the Colorado State defense to see success. After losing Justin Sanchez, the team’s third-leading tackler, Jock was handed the big task of reinforcing the Rams’ front seven alongside his cohort — a task Jock has tackled with vitriol.

Through nine games, Jock leads the team in tackles with 81, and right behind him is Wilson’s 78. On the other hand, Wilson leads the team in interceptions with two, and right there with him is Jock, who has one.

A football player with the ball runs from an opponent while another player is tackled to the ground.
Colorado State University linebacker Chase Wilson (30) chases down a San Jose State University player with the ball during a game at Canvas Stadium Oct 12. CSU won 31-24. (Collegian | Aria Paul)

“He kind of got thrown into a bigger role (and) thrown to the fire a little bit this year,” Wilson said. “And he’s taken it and ran with it. He’s really taken an understanding for what offenses are giving us. Certain splits and certain formations, what plays we’re getting out of that, and he’s done really well.”

Jock is relatively new to his role as an inside linebacker. When he committed to CSU, he came in as a wide receiver. In high school, he played receiver and safety and also saw a little bit of time on the edge last season.

He came in to CSU at 205 pounds and has since put on 30 pounds to adjust to playing on the inside. All of that experience has culminated into a slew of experiences that Jock can use to his advantage. 

“Playing free safety, you kind of see the whole field (and) see everything that’s going on,” Jock said. “And then playing receiver with the ball skills (requires) grabbing balls out of the air, getting your hand on the ball, seeing and reading the quarterback, seeing tendencies from receivers and tight ends (and knowing) what it’s supposed to look like because at linebacker, you have to put it all together.”

The year Jock sat behind Sanchez and Wilson was a year that would prove vital in his development. Everything that Wilson did, Jock watched. He knew that in a year’s time, he would have to stand next to him on the field.

Wilson played at the Mike position last season — the position Jock plays now — before switching over to the Will position this season.

“(I was) playing behind them, seeing how things are supposed to be played, and then now I get to play with Chase,” Jock said. “We complement each other well because I was behind him seeing how you’re supposed to do it.”

Learning what each other likes and how each other plays becomes critical on a week-to-week basis as the two prepare for the fight ahead.

The linebacker position is a battle and often involved in a lot of the plays. As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron.

“We’ll be talking through plays at practice and talking through film study with coach (Adam Pilapil), giving different looks and some tendencies that certain offenses are giving us,” Wilson said. “We’re really able to kind of bounce those things off each other, and it has really made both of us better. And we’re also competitive with each other, but that makes it fun, and it’s been awesome.”

Pilapil said one of the biggest things he has seen in Jock this season is the sheer amount of work he puts into bettering himself. From his mental approach to the game and his physical improvement, Jock has set an example of what it means to work hard in order to succeed.

That work is something Wilson has embodied throughout his five seasons in Fort Collins. Now with Jock and Wilson playing together, Pilapil said it’s been great to watch them to bear witness to what they have accomplished this season.

“It’s been really cool to watch them grow, learn how to play together (and) learn how to help each other through situations,” Pilapil said. “Chase you would look at as the older guy; Buom is the younger guy that’s coming along, but I think they’ve both done a great job of humbling themselves. … It’s been fun to watch that relationship grow.”

The two’s chemistry on the field has been clear from the jump, and while the reps Jock and Wilson take together in practice have been key to that, something just as important has been the comradery off the field.

Those things have allowed them to connect in a way only a dynamic duo can. Reading each other’s movements and having the ability to react to the other without verbally saying anything are key to CSU’s success on the field.

“We kind of understand each other more than just football,” Jock said. “Certain intangibles, we get, we understand. On the field, certain things we know, like, we get a little nod, or we just know (what the other will do) because (of) the way we think. … When we see something on the field, we recognize something, we know what’s about to happen, so that kind of (nonverbal) communication we have (is important).”

The brotherhood the two have developed over the last two seasons has already begun to pay off and will continue to do so as CSU chases its first Mountain West championship in history.

“It’s been awesome to get to know Buom as a person, not only as a player — it’s been a real privilege,” Wilson said.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

About the Contributors
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.