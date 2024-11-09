The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Gallery: CSU football brings Bronze Boot home

Ava Puglisi, Staff Photographer
November 18, 2024

  • Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi scores a touchdown during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Tommy Maher catches the ball and scores a touchdown during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Brayden Fowler Nicolosi pushes through his teammates and the opposing team during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • The Colorado State University team walks to the sidelines during the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • The Colorado State University team walks out to the field during the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • A Colorado State University player goes to tackle a University of Wyoming player during the CSU football game against UW Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Peter Montini stands up after an incomplete pass during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tanner Morley do a handshake in the endzone after a touchdown during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Dylan Phelps pushes a University of Wyoming player away from him as he runs downfield during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi dances after scoring a touchdown during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • The Colorado State University team huddles during the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Volunteers pull a field-sized American flag onto the field at the beginning of the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • A man walks out onto the field holding a section of the field-sized flag at the beginning of the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • A woman walks out onto the field holding a section of the field-sized flag at the beginning of the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell walks through a crowd of fans on the field after the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Peter Montini jumps into the end zone to try and score a touchdown for Colorado State University during the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '

  • Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi spins the ball as a touchdown celebration during the Colorado State University football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

    Collegian | Ava Puglisi
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A player in a green and gold uniform dives into the endzone
Nourishing playoff hopes: CSU football confiscates Bronze Boot from Wyoming
A soccer player holds a hand sign in the shape of ram while other players cheer and clap.
Collegian roundtable discusses CSU soccer postseason awards
The Bronze Boot trophy sits on a table on the Colorado State sideline before the Colorado State - Wyoming Border War football game Nov. 6 The Boot stayed in Fort Collins last year following the 34-24 win by Colorado State in the truncated COVID season (which would be Colorado State’s only win that year). The result of 2021’s matchup was the polar opposite, a 31-17 trouncing of the Rams by the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie.
Breaking: CSU, Wyoming to extend Border War 8 more years after Rams move to Pac-12
More in Football
A football player in white and green runs while cheering.
Bruiser bros: Buom Jock ascends to excellence alongside Chase Wilson
Player in green jersey kicking a ball.
CSU football aspires to add hardware with victory over Wyoming
A crowd of students in green. Some of them look pensive or nervous.
Cook: CSU football was always going to go bowling; it's stupid to think otherwise
More in Galleries
A dancer in traditional Native American regalia with an array of colors dances in a ballroom.
Gallery: 40th annual AISES Powwow
Football player in green jersey falling to the ground
Gallery: CSU football takes another Homecoming win
A crowd of football players in white and green hold up a bronze trophy in a glass case.
Gallery: CSU football takes home Ram-Falcon Trophy