Try these Halloween costumes inspired by CSU legends

As Halloween approaches and sports are getting into full swing, it’s fun to imagine what some of Colorado State’s most famous athletes may dress up as. From football stars to standout swimmers, these renowned Rams made history with their talent. These Halloween costumes reflect their personal styles, post-grad careers and athletic skills.

Shaquil Barrett: Sulley from ‘Monsters Inc.’

Shaquil Barrett is strong and aggressive, utilizes teamwork and is renowned in his profession as a top scarer or, in this case, a linebacker. Racking up 59 career sacks, two Super Bowl wins and a Hall of Fame-worthy CSU career, his top-of-the-line performance in his job reflects Sulley’s scaring records. Much like Sulley’s shift from his job to focus on the joy of children, Barrett recently retired to focus on spending time with his family.

Janay DeLoach: Energizer Bunny

Much like the famed pink Energizer Bunny, Janay DeLoach is famed for her own jumping talents, which won her a bronze medal in the 2012 London Summer Olympics. The bunny’s slogan is that he “just keeps going and going,” which is how many would describe DeLoach’s long jumps. Currently a volunteer Colorado State track and field coach, DeLoach’s career has been nothing short of legendary, as she is one of the most decorated woman track athletes in Colorado State history.

Rashard ‘Hollywood’ Higgins: Elvis Presley

Known for his nickname “Hollywood,” Rashard Higgins knows a thing or two about being flashy and chasing his dreams. Much like Elvis, Higgins reached his claim to fame, and both made history in — and on — their respective fields. His Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame performance led to greater achievements with the Cleveland Browns, tallying 137 receptions and multiple game-winning touchdowns over the course of his NFL career.

Amy Van Dyken: Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Both Amy Van Dyken and Ariel were the first of their kind to accomplish great things; Ariel was the first mermaid to live on land, and Van Dyken was the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in 1996. She won six medals total during her swimming career as she overcame her asthma diagnosis, and she continued to receive many titles, such as ESPN’s ESPY Female Athlete of the Year award and an induction into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. Just like Ariel, Van Dyken swam toward her dreams both in the water and on land. A 2014 accident left her paralyzed from the waist down, but she doesn’t let it stop her from motivating herself and others to reach for their dreams and aspirations.

Trey McBride: Werewolf

Trey McBride turns into a strong and tactical player the moment he steps on the field. Off the field, his tough demeanor transforms into a kind and friendly one — reflective of a werewolf’s transformation. He was recognized as the best college tight end in the nation with the John Mackey Award in 2021 and was named the first unanimous All-American in CSU football history, and he holds many CSU football records. Now playing for the Arizona Cardinals, McBride is dominating on the field, utilizing his speed and strength to support his pack — much like a feared alpha werewolf might.

Angela Knopf: Black Widow

One packs a killer punch to villains while the other packs a killer hit to volleyballs. Much like Black Widow, Angela Knopf‘s power and strength on the court was enough to make her opponents shudder. Her accomplishments include being named a two-time Academic All American in 2000 and 2001, winning the Virginia Frank Award in 2002, being a member of the 2002 USA National Olympic Volleyball Team and helping the CSU volleyball team reach the highest spot it’s ever been ranked — third nationally. Aside from the power and talent of these two women, another thing they have in common is the color red. Knopf’s love of the color red is mirrored in the color scheme of Black Widow, from her hair to the red hourglass symbol representing the hero and spider.

Greg Myers: Skeleton

Greg Myers’ college football career was nothing short of impressive and was a good, classic run, similar to a classic skeleton costume. Winning the Jim Thorpe Award and consensus All-American as well as the first team All-American highlighted his excellent college career. He continued this performance after joining the NFL; however, his multiple injuries eventually hindered that, ultimately leading to his retirement after a few years. He is now working as an anesthesiologist, which makes this skeleton costume the perfect patient for his medical career, not to mention the multiple X-rays he’s had to get for his career injuries.

1998-99 women’s basketball team: Ghostbusters

While there are many more players than Ghostbusters, this legendary Colorado State basketball team busted their opponents like nobody’s business. Led by Becky Hammon, the team went 33-3 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The women’s basketball program at CSU continues to reach new heights and follow the success of past teams. However, the 1998-99 team etched their mark in history, much like the pop culture relevance of the ghostbusters.

