Gallery: CSU football takes another Homecoming win
Katelynn Ortega, Staff Photographer
October 29, 2024
Jordan Noyes (23) kicks the ball after a touchdown against the University of New Mexico Oct. 26. Colorado State University defeated New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Caleb Goodie (2) running back after celebrating his touchdown during Colorado State University’s Homecoming game Oct. 26. Goodie and his teammates defeated the University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
The Colorado State University football team bows their heads in prayer after their win against the University of New Mexico Oct. 26. This was their Homecoming game and defeated New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
A Colorado State University player helps a teammate up after a play during CSU’s Homecoming game Oct. 26. Colorado State defeated University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Two Colorado State University players bring down a University of New Mexico player who has the ball Oct. 26. Colorado State defeated New Mexico during their Homecoming game with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Colorado State University’s fans celebrate a fumble by the University of New Mexico during CSU’s Homecoming game Oct. 26. CSU defeated the Lobos with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Donovan Ollie (6) catches a football while warming up for Colorado State University’s Homecoming game Oct. 26. CSU won against the University of New Mexico by 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Colorado State University’s fans celebrate a play against the University of New Mexico Oct. 26. CSU defeated New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws the ball to a teammate down the field Oct. 26. CSU won against the University of New Mexico 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) catches the ball right before scoring a touchdown Oct. 26. Goodie scored one of the two touchdowns that defeated the University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Caleb Goodie (2) throws himself into the end zone after catching the ball to make a touchdown Oct. 26. Goodie helped make one of the touchdowns that led Colorado State University to victory over the University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Chase Wilson (30) tackles a University of New Mexico player to stop them from gaining more yards Oct. 26. Colorado State defeated New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) passes the ball to teammate during a play Oct. 26. Fowler-Nicolosi helped his team defeat University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Kobe Johnson (0) catches the kicked ball and attempts to run it down the field Oct. 26. Colorado State University defeated the University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6 during their Homecoming game.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Kobe Johnson (0) catches the ball and runs it down the field during Colorado State University’s Homecoming game Oct. 26. CSU defeated the University of New Mexico with a score of 17-6.
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Dom Jones (7) fixes his mouth guard after a play Oct. 26. Colorado State University defeated the University of New Mexico 17-6.
