Ram fans celebrate diversity, unity at CSU’s expanding tailgate experience

All are welcome at Colorado State University tailgates.

From music stages to alumni gatherings, CSU’s pregame has it all. Alumni, students, parents of students, rival fans and local Ram fans each have a place on campus prior to kickoff. Rams from all backgrounds are encouraged to celebrate as they choose.

With plans to continue integrating football with different facets of Fort Collins culture, Associated Students of CSU leaders are making an effort to engage their respective communities. Joseph Godshall, ASCSU director of public relations and president of Phi Kappa Theta, has worked in multiple ways to improve pregame festivities.

“(Tailgating) is very dynamic — it’s changing,” Godshall said. “We used to be on the south side of the stadium, but we’re constantly finding ways to improve and then be better.”

Godshall and his team have made a clear effort to create a space fit for Ram football. Phi Kappa Theta is a community service-based fraternity and frequently works with members of the CSU and Fort Collins community.

“We’re super inclusive and invite everybody in(to) our community,” Godshall said. “We’re able to outreach to a bunch of different people, a bunch of different organizations, and then just bring them together to supplement that CSU football culture.”

Many other Greek life organizations also have a stake in CSU parking lot 412, the newest addition to the tailgating scene. The Delta chapter of Pi Lambda Chi Latina Sorority is a part of the Multicultural Greek Council at CSU, an organization largely made up of minority students. As president of the sorority and a football game attendee, Daniela Ricalday noticed a positive trend.

“We had (a tailgate) last year, and it was really fun,” Ricalday said. “We had a lot of chapters, not only from CSU but also from (University of Colorado) Boulder, attend. We have sisters from all around Colorado also attend our tailgate, so it was pretty fun.”

In the spirit of sportsmanship, Rams are encouraged to welcome opposing teams and display genuine inclusivity. There are certain areas designated for visiting sports fans, but some choose to mingle with the rest. Kathy and Tiffany Pazak, relatives of a University of Northern Colorado coach, chose a quiet spot to settle in with some Ram fans.

“From the guards, the other people setting up, everyone — they’ve just been so pleasant, so nice,” Kathy Pazak said. “I’m so proud. (It is) very nice — (we are) very happy to be here. The city itself is gorgeous.”

Having grown up in California, Tiffany Pazak experienced a different kind of pregame culture. She said she appreciates the accessibility for someone out of state and commented on the organized nature of the CSU system.

“I happened to tailgate at both (University of Southern California) and (University of California Los Angeles), and it is a very fun environment,” Tiffany Pazak said. “Everybody’s cooking, eating, just having fun — but old-fashion fun. Then here, our experience is very relaxed — it’s comforting.”

ASCSU Director of Traditions and Programs QueNique Blake and Co-Deputy Director of Traditions and Programs Judah Weir aim to promote safety and fun amid expansion. Prior to the matchup against UNC, a music stage was incorporated into CSU parking lot 412.

“A lot of engagement, a lot of hype around CSU — that’s the goal,” Blake said. “That’s the narrative that we are trying to promote on CSU’s campus. Inclusion — that’s really our motive.”

With a slate of potential events lined up for future games, the ASCSU Office of Traditions and Programs has a list of ideas to improve the fan experience. A special event against Colorado, Grill the Buffs, will feature around 3,500 free burgers, among other things.

“We’re going to have another (stage) next week for CU — it’s going to be even bigger than this,” Weir said. “I didn’t want to go to the tailgates last year, and I feel like this year, we just wanted to elevate it. Now I feel like we have a better location right in front of (Canvas) Stadium.”

The CSU Alumni Association also has a strong, consistent presence at CSU game days, both at home and away. Cory Dermer, an alumnus and fan of 14 years, noticed the effort CSU Athletics has put forth this year and is ready to put his season tickets to use.

“For me, tailgating was what made me want to buy season tickets,” Dermer said. “The fans (and) the passion that our university has for CSU football is really special. We’ve been season ticket holders here at the stadium since it opened, and we’ve been in the same spot since then.”

For those looking to relax and spread out, CSU parking lot 195 is the perfect place. Recreational vehicles and cozy grilling setups are scattered around this area just outside of Moby Arena.

With a little something for everyone, elevating game day with a CSU tailgate is a no-brainer.

“We live in one of the best college towns in America,” Dermer said. “Get your ass to the tailgate, and get into the game.”

