Leadership on, off the field: CSU soccer looks to establish culture in new home

Team cohesion is everything.

Colorado State’s women’s soccer continues to create a tight-knit team for the start of the 2024 season. After making big strides last year, it looks like development is the main goal — both on and off the pitch. Synchronized by the creation of the brand-new CSU Soccer Field, a new era of women’s soccer has begun.

Coach Keely Hagen has been instrumental in the ushering of a new generation to CSU. She’s in her fourth year as head coach of the team and has guided the Rams to two Mountain West tournament appearances.

“We really just want to be dialed in — how can we be better right now,” Hagen said. “A big push is: What can we do to improve our individual self? Because that’ll ultimately help the team.”

Building a strong team culture is important to the women’s soccer team. Sophomore Mia Casey became familiar with the team style in her first stint with the Rams. The young player already has the mindset of a leader.

“I was a freshman coming in last year and, immediately, I was just welcomed in,” Casey said. “As the sophomore class, we saw that and realized how much that helped. So we’ve been kind of trying to do the same thing with the freshmen coming in and just inviting them over to our house and for dinner.”

The CSU soccer team isn’t as deep as it’s been in the past. With a thinner roster, strong bonds draw even more importance. As a transfer athlete, senior Liv Stutzman was also new to the scene last season and has an opportunity to develop as a teammate.

“We’re really close — we’re more like a family than ever before,” Stutzman said. “I’ve seen this team develop into a very leadership-discipline type of team. I think every single person plays such a crucial role, and they’re owning that role.”

Both athletes, of course, focused on improving their own play as well as nurturing a welcoming atmosphere. Casey made waves in her first year with the program and looks to evolve into a veteran player in the future.

“Our sports psychologist, Ross, talks about your flow state — how everything becomes really easy and you don’t have to think about it,” Casey said. “I definitely had moments where it just feels like everything is coming so naturally to you.”

Other veterans may have experienced similar conditions throughout their careers. Stutzman managed 23 shots on goal last season, ranking within the top 10 for a single season in program history. The talented midfielder expressed her excitement to reap the rewards of the work the Rams put in last year.

“I’m ready to see us play together as the family that we’ve kind of created for our culture,” Stutzman said. “I’m excited to see how it all looks on the field.”

Fans can hope the team environment can stay as strong as it was last year. One thing that’s already changed, though: the establishment of a new soccer field. The new arena came about through a massive donation from the Bohemian Foundation and stands among the largest gifts to CSU’s women’s sports. The gesture is amazing in itself but could also help elevate the level of play from the Rams.

“Just having a full practice field and a full match field is unbelievable,” Hagen said. “Our goalkeepers can have a section to themselves. From that standpoint, just a lot of pride out there and super grateful for the donation that we got.”

The first exhibition on the new pitch against North Texas ended in a draw. With hope and much excitement, the women’s soccer team is focused on improving day by day and taking it one step at a time.

“Not only do we want to win, we want to be at the top,” Hagen said.

