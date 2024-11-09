Collegian roundtable discusses CSU soccer postseason awards

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As the Colorado State soccer season concluded Saturday, it’s time to determine this year’s Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Sophie Webb, Devin Imsirpasic, Sophia Schaller, Alex Graser and Adam Gross of The Collegian’s sports desk discussed CSU soccer’s biggest difference makers throughout this season.

MVP

Webb: Mia Casey. It’s no surprise Casey is a leader for her team, but being a sophomore makes it all the more incredible. Her skill set is undeniable, having scored a total of seven goals this season.

Imsirpasic: Mia Casey. Casey ties everything together for a CSU soccer team that plays as a unit. She leads the team with seven goals and seven assists and always looks so impressive with the ball in her possession. When Casey has the ball at her feet, defenses don’t know what magic may be coming, which gives her my nod for team MVP.

Schaller: Mia Casey. All season, Casey has been a huge asset for the Rams. She’s excelled on the field, from her skilled footwork to overall dominance in the face of opponents. Showing no hesitation to shoot on the goal, Casey’s power and assistance to the team establish her as their top player.

Graser: Libby Brooker. Brooker came into the season part way through after Shayna Ross went down against Colorado College. As a first-year who has controlled any opposing teams, she has only allowed 10 goals over 12 games. I wouldn’t be surprised if she starts full time next season after what she has shown. If anyone deserves the recognition, it’s her.

Gross: Mia Casey. Only in her second year, Casey emerged as the top scorer for the Rams. She is by far the reason this team made a deep playoff run.

Offensive Player of the Year

Webb: Mia Casey. See above.

Imsirpasic: Mia Casey. For the same reasons she is my MVP, Casey earns my OPOY vote as well.

Schaller: Avery Vander Ven. Each game, Vander Ven manages the ball really well and utilizes her confidence to push through opponents. With three goals and three assists, she helps hold the team together and makes her way up and down the field. Vander Ven’s shining personality makes her my OPOY candidate, as her confidence doesn’t get in the way of her great communication with her team.

Graser: Mia Casey. Casey is one of the best offensive players in the Mountain West. She is a force to be reckoned with. If I played goalkeeper, the last person I would want to see with the ball is Casey.

Defensive Player of the Year



Webb: Libby Brooker. With Ross out with an injury, the Rams needed a leader, and Brooker was right there to step up. She is one of the many reasons CSU competed in the Mountain West tournament.

Imsirpasic: Libby Brooker. Brooker has been great as starting goalkeeper for the second half of the season and has been such a leader. She is constantly voicing her confidence in her teammates, calling out the positives and negatives in things and gives 110% every time she steps in front of that opposing net. With a 7-1-3 record and four shutouts in her time as keeper, Brooker has been extremely solid as a fill-in after Ross went down.

Schaller: Libby Brooker. In her first year as a goalie, Brooker is making leaps and bounds. She stepped up to fill the role that Shayna Ross left, and in that role, she helped lead the Rams to the conference tournament. She worked hard to overcome the struggles she faced this season, but her communication and confidence in the net have helped guide her to success.

Graser: Katy Coffin. Every time I sit down to watch a CSU soccer game, I look for No. 14: Coffin. She is a master of the sideline. Against many opposing players she faces, she can force them wide or win the ball back. She is the anchor of CSU soccer.

Gross: Libby Brooker. Brooker is a new goalkeeper this season and is holding the role down well. She’s split half of the season with Ross, and having the versatility of two keepers who can both do well gives the Rams a huge advantage.

Newcomer of the Year

Webb: Kaja Dionne. Right there with Casey is Dionne, scoring multiple goals, bringing in skill, athleticism and determination needed to win. As a first-year, she will only grow from here, and it is exciting to see where she will go.

Imsirpasic: Kaja Dionne. Dionne has been, in my eyes, super underrated to the Rams’ offense this season. Dionne gives you loads of energy every time she steps foot on the field, fighting for every ball in her vicinity. She uses her speed to get down the field, tracking down the ball to score goals herself or easily set them up for others. Being a true first-year, the Rams’ staff has to be very impressed with what they have seen out of her this year and how she will continue to contribute to this team.

Schaller: Kaja Dionne. Dionne’s management of the ball and her communication with her teammates has helped her excel in her first year. Her skills are so impressive, and I really can’t wait to see where she is able to take the Rams in the upcoming years.

Graser: Maggie Altman. CSU has built its program through the transfer portal recently, and the evidence of it working is Altman. She is a well-rounded player who makes any team regret giving her space or a passing lane. She has been a great asset for the Rams and has helped create depth and open space on the field for CSU.

