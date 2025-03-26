Collegian roundtable discusses CSU men’s basketball 2024-25 season

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As the Colorado State men’s basketball season ended in the NCAA round of 32, it’s time to evaluate the season and highlight some of the key players. John Vu, Brandon Vetromila, Alex Graser and Devin Imsirpasic of The Collegian’s sports desk discussed the Rams’ biggest difference makers throughout this season and how the team performed.

Postseason analysis

Vu: A

While it would’ve been easy to give the Rams an A+, it was the struggles in the early stretch of the season that made it really hard to do so. However, after winning their first conference championship since 2003, making it to the round of 32 for the first time since 2013 and being just moments away from a Sweet 16 appearance, the Rams exceeded expectations. They should be very proud of how they played this season.

Vetromila: A

After the Rams were projected to finish seventh in the Mountain West this season, CSU overachieved in that aspect and ended up winning the MW tournament, solidifying its spot to fight for a national championship title. The Rams set a record this season for the most conference wins in program history and would have earned an A+ this season if the beginning of the year had been more successful. However, 26 wins and a victory in the NCAA Tournament were achievements that fans did not think possible at the beginning of 2024.

Graser: A++

CSU exceeded all expectations when it came to basketball this season. The Rams pulled it together to finish second in the regular season in the MW and won the MW tournament to receive an automatic bid to March Madness. Winning over Memphis and playing lights out against Maryland were cherries on top of a good year. For a team that was expected to lose, it sure did win a lot.

Imsirpasic: A+

The Rams just rolled off one of, if not their best, seasons in program history. After a very slow start with some uninspiring losses in the first month and a half of the season, the Rams reenergized themselves through many player contributions as well as Nique Clifford’s star moments to give fans an unforgettable season. Being seconds away from a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance, winning their conference championship and being one of the Cinderella teams nationwide gives me the ability to mark this exceptional season as an A+.

Most valuable player

Vu: Nique Clifford.

Clifford did it all for the Rams, whether it was getting a timely bucket, locking up an opposing team’s best player or setting up his teammates with a pass, he was the Rams’ go-to guy when they needed it most. Clifford’s leadership, energy and patience is what got the Rams just seconds away from their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1969. Since the moment he arrived in 2023, he’s embraced what it means to be a Ram, and he is ready for the next level.

Vetromila: Nique Clifford.

Basketball is one of the few sports in which every player who plays on offense also participates on the defensive side of the ball, and that is why Clifford gets my nod of MVP for the 2024-25 season. Clifford was second in the MW in scoring and rebounds and sixth in the conference in assists.

Graser: Nique Clifford.

Is it any surprise that the guy who led the team in rebounds, points, assists, steals and blocks would be the Rams’ MVP? Clifford is an elite player who can get it done and will be able to play at the NBA level. Clifford did what he was expected to and more, truly embodying MVP mentality.

Imsirpasic: Nique Clifford.

Clifford elevated his draft stock to the brink of almost securing a spot as a first-round NBA draft choice this summer. His star performance throughout the year not only solidified his own prospects but also anchored one of the program’s best seasons, making all his teammates better. He gave the team’s offense constant sparks with his great shot-making ability as well as his court vision to make the right passes. The Rams never skipped a beat on the floor with Clifford as captain.

Offensive player of the year

Vu: Nique Clifford.

Clifford has a deep offensive bag — one of the best in the entire country. Scoring effectively at all three levels isn’t easy in college basketball, but Clifford’s size and athleticism gave him a significant edge over most opposing guards, allowing him to be one of the most well-rounded offensive players.

Vetromila: Kyan Evans.

Nique Clifford was the Rams’ best player this year, but CSU would not have performed as well if it weren’t for the one-two punch of Clifford and Evans. Evans’ best game of the year came in the first round of the March Madness tournament when he set a school record with six 3-pointers. Not only did Evans shoot 3’s at a high rate, he was also second on the team in assists and third in minutes played.

Graser: Kyan Evans.

The difference between last year and this year for Evans was as drastic as night and day. Evans averaged 10.6 points a game, and he also had a field goal percentage of 47.1%, a 3-point percentage of 44.6% and a free throw percentage of 85.2%. Over the year, Evans hit 70 3-pointers, which is an amazing achievement.

Imsirpasic: Kyan Evans.

One large reason for the Rams’ success this year was the second-year scoring leap for their point guard. After spending last season basically shadowing Isaiah Stevens, Evans proved why he can be a long-time starting PG for this squad. All year, he did what he was asked to in shooting the 3 at a high clip, handling defensive pressure and relieving the scoring off Clifford. After a sensational round of 64 performance, Evans most definitely deserves credit for what he’s brought on the offensive end.

Defensive player of the year

Vu: Nique Clifford.

Yet again, Nique Clifford takes the pick for defensive player of the year. He led the Rams in every statistic besides blocks, behind Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. Even while being listed as a guard, Clifford’s size allowed him to guard 1-4 and even 5 if needed. Clifford was the defensive anchor; the Rams could rely on him to make a crucial stop when necessary.

Vetromila: Nique Clifford.

Clifford was honored by being named to the All-Mountain West defensive team. He racked up over 1.2 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game. Clifford’s impact was more prominent on the defensive glass, as he led the MW with just under 300 total defensive rebounds this season, which is 8.1 defensive rebounds per game, ranking second in defensive rebounds per game in the conference.

Graser: Nique Clifford.

Clifford had a fantastic year on defense. He put up some of the best numbers in the MW. He finished second in total rebounds with 346, first in defensive rebounds with 293 and 15th in steals with 43 — great year for a defensive resume.

Imsirpasic: Nique Clifford.

Niko Medved’s defensive scheme always revolved around Clifford and his various ways to make an impact on the defensive end. With averages of 1.2 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game, Clifford’s unique defensive skill set allows him to switch and guard almost 1-5 with his wingspan and lateral quickness, constantly proving why he is the most reliable defender on the team.

Newcomer of the year

Vu: Bowen Born.

Many underestimated Born due to his size, but his positive attitude, energy and relentless hustle set the tone for the Rams all season. While Born didn’t fill the stat sheet, his persistent tenacity was what helped build a high-energy culture for the players and fans. As a fan and journalist, it was a treat to watch Born hustle all season long. When he checked in, regardless of the score, fans knew he was going to give it his all.

Vetromila: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

Crocker-Johnson was part of the glue that kept this team together through its ups and downs. He led the team in blocks this season, and although not all of Crocker-Johnson’s plays show up on the stat sheet, his effort guarding the opposing team’s best big man was key for the Rams’ success this season.

Graser: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

Coming from a much smaller program than CSU, most basketball players would struggle to put up good numbers against tougher opponents. That being said, he scored 325 points this year — 22 more than his first year at Little Rock — while reducing his turnovers, recording nearly the same number of blocks and improving his 3-point percentage. Crocker-Johnson finished the year in the top 15 in blocked shots in the MW. This season was a year to remember for him.

Imsirpasic: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

Crocker-Johnson was heavily pursued by coach Medved last offseason for obvious reasons. His capability of spreading the floor to hit jumpers while also being dominant in the paint when needed made him a perfect fit for the Rams. Crocker-Johnson’s hustle plays and timely shots, which fired up the Moby Arena crowd, never seemed to disappoint. He skillfully executed his role as a transfer, helping the team go as far as they did.

