Merriman: NHL revived All-Star Week, created new tradition other sports should follow

For the first time since 2016, the NHL’s best of the best played for their respective countries in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Four teams competed in this tournament: U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland. These are arguably the best teams to face-off against one another, and the fans and players knew it.

All-Star events have been a cherished tradition in professional sports for a long time, as they have provided a competitive yet entertaining environment for the most talented athletes to exhibit their abilities.

However, these events have lately lost their appeal in major leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB. Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the absence of competitive spirit, intensity and overall enthusiasm.

In contrast, the NHL has effectively revitalized its All-Star Weekend, which sets a precedent that other notable sports organizations should emulate. The NHL has revitalized what was previously perceived as a tedious exhibition game by incorporating new formats and increasing the competitive nature of the event.

The NBA, NFL and MLB all-star events were once considered must-see events.

The 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend is famous for the legendary dunk contest between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine, which is considered one of the greatest dunk contests of all time. In a similar vein, the NFL Pro Bowl showcases genuine tackle football, with players wearing complete pads and the game’s legends playing a prominent role in coaching and selecting teams, resulting in a competitive and engaging atmosphere.

Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice — who are arguably the two best wide receivers of all time — held a schoolyard pick for their teams. They selected some of the greats at that time, including Aaron Donald, Eli Manning, Richard Sherman, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

In this year’s NFL Pro Bowl, 16 All-Star caliber players opted out of the games, replacing stars like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen with Russell Wilson and Drake Maye. The NFL Pro Bowl has shifted away from traditional football in favor of flag football and skill competitions, which has further diminished its appeal to fans who expect intense action.

There has been a substantial decline in the level of enthusiasm for the all-star events of these organizations in recent years. The NBA’s most recent All-Star Weekend received numerous critiques for its lackluster performances and general decline in competitiveness. The latest NBA All-Star game averaged 4.7 million viewers, a 13% decrease from last year’s All-Star game, said Ryan Glasspiegel, a Front Office Sports media and entertainment reporter.

Many fans agree that the only reason they even reached that number was to watch Mac McClung attempt a three-peat in the dunk contest.

The NHL, however, has effectively revitalized its All-Star Weekend by adopting an innovative and captivating approach — in contrast to its competitors. The league has implemented a tournament-style competition that incorporates national representation, thereby enabling the most talented players to showcase their abilities in a manner that improves both entertainment and competitiveness.

This change is reminiscent of the NHL’s previous decision to permit its most talented players to represent their respective countries in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, a tournament that continues to be one of the most exhilarating international hockey events in recent memory. These countries have been able to play in recent years but not with their best players. The risk of injury did not seem worth it for the NHL, so up until now, the foreign competition has not been at its best.

The NHL has provided fans with a reason to tune in once more by reintroducing elements that emphasize team-based competition, pride and talent. Additionally, the NHL has attracted new fans who were previously unfamiliar with hockey — a challenging feat considering the U.S. is not traditionally known for being a hockey-oriented country.

To put this into perspective, the average viewership in 2024 for the NHL reached 4.2 million viewers. According to the NHL website, just in the 4 Nations Face-Off alone, they reached an average viewership of 16.1 million viewers — the NHL nearly quadrupled their viewership just because of the All-Star Weekend.

The NHL’s success serves as a testament to the necessity of adapting conventional all-star formats. Although it is unnecessary for other leagues to replicate the NHL’s national team format, they must make adjustments that refresh interest and participation.

By guaranteeing more competitive matchups and improving its dunk contest, the NBA could revitalize its format and recapture the enchantment of previous years. By implementing incentives that encourage players to perform at a high level, MLB could enhance the significance of its All-Star Game.

The NBA and MLB are the two sports that could most benefit from national teams. The NBA has grown significantly, thanks to the contributions of numerous European players. Similarly, MLB has expanded with the addition of several South American players.

The NFL, on the other hand, should contemplate the reintroduction of full-contact elements or the integration of strategic competitions that boost the intensity.

The NHL is doing All-Star Weekend right. It’s up to the other organizations to step up and give their fans what they want.

