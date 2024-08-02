CSU football preview 2024: Schedule, players, insights

Colorado State‘s key pieces could finally click this year.

The Rams’ 2023 season resulted in an overall standing of 5-7 — a subpar record in simple terms. However, the real story was a team with three one-score losses and a developing young roster led by a second-year coach. If the passing attack remains stellar, a positive season lies within sight.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 Texas: The most difficult task for the Rams will be their first. Quarterback Quinn Ewers will be the focal point of the Texas attack that ranked No. 9 in total offense in the nation last year. CSU star wide receiver Tory Horton and quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will have to shake off the rust early to stand a chance. Texas profiles as a top-ranked team that seemingly had a solid offseason, so Ram fans may just have to hope for the best.

Sept. 7 Northern Colorado: Northern Colorado ranked last in the Big Sky Conference in total offense last year, which presents an undemanding task for CSU’s defensive leader, linebacker Chase Wilson. The stage is set for a win as the Rams have claimed victory in every contest against UNC dating back to 1905.

Sept. 14 Colorado: After all the hype surrounding Colorado football and coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs ended dead last in the PAC-12 at 4-8 in 2023. CSU safety Jack Howell and the secondary will have their hands full against the elite Buff duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The Rams boast home-field advantage this year, marking the first matchup hosted in Fort Collins since 1996. CSU finally has a chance to break the six-game losing streak against CU in what could again be the most electric competition of the year.

Sept. 21 UTEP: Just before the Ram’s first bye, the Texas at El Paso Miners will wander into town. With a newly anointed coach and only seven returning starters, UTEP’s quality of play has yet to be determined. The Miners went 3-9 last year and have only garnered one winning season in the past nine years. CSU defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth could have himself a day against a UTEP offensive front that lost all five starters from last year. The Rams seem to have decent odds against a team that appears to be in structural transition.

Oct. 5 Oregon State: A team that was red-hot two years ago has since taken two steps back. Possibly a consequence of the near-total destruction of the PAC-12, Oregon State lost its head coach and a majority of its key players. Rams running back Justin Marshall could have a significant role in this matchup should he maintain his hold as a starter. Marshall erupted for 311 yards in the final three games last season and could be a crucial piece moving forward.

Oct. 12 San Jose State: San Jose State hasn’t typically been a winning program in the last couple decades, but a new era is in motion. The new offensive coordinator for the Spartans likes to throw the ball. A lot. CSU’s secondary and safety Henry Blackburn will need to step up to keep this game competitive.

Oct. 19 Air Force: CSU has lost its last seven encounters with Air Force; the Falcons’ grit cannot be understated. Air Force finished No. 2 in the NCAA in rushing last year and only allowed an average of just over 18 points per game. The Rams will have to prepare to hit and get hit on both sides of the ball while staying keyed in on playmakers. The Falcons’ game plan revolved around controlling the clock and maintaining possession last year, so the Rams will have to find a way to break free.

Oct. 26 New Mexico: New Mexico’s record of 4-8 last year was a slight step up from 2022. Thankfully for the CSU offense, the Lobos had a difficult time stopping the run and generally applied little pressure from their defensive front. If the Rams’ offensive line can give Fowler-Nicolosi time, the score could skew in CSU’s favor.

Nov. 2 Nevada: CSU coach Jay Norvell will return to his former stadium in this matchup. Nevada’s linebackers are solid, but the rest of the defense should be soft enough to put up points. If CSU can extend a lead early, it seems unlikely the Wolf Pack will mount a comeback.

Nov. 15 Wyoming: CSU has a chance to snap a three-game losing streak against Wyoming, but it won’t be easy. This is a game that could get ugly unless the Rams stay attentive. UW plays tough on both sides of the ball with heavy hitters and a strong run game. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive nine-win season, and it looks like their game plan should generally stay the same. CSU needs to match UW’s physicality to stay in it.

Nov. 23 Fresno State: Fresno State went 9-4 last year and tended to lean on the pass in order to win. Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton will face stiff competition against a strong Bulldog secondary. A win within the conference this late in the season is paramount.

Nov. 29 Utah State: Utah State finished in a near-identical standing as CSU last year, only managing one more win. If the Rams can stay within reach of a .500 season, this last matchup could dictate entry into a bowl game. An offensive duel will be in store against the Aggies, who led the Mountain West in yards per game last year. CSU’s final game could feature both teams fighting for a winning season.

