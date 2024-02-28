Top stories
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. A...

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music

Enchanting music has been heard in The Lory Student Center Plaza since the beginning of the fall 2023...

Gratitude, grit shine through at women’s basketball senior night

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
March 6, 2024
McKenna+Hofschild+takes+the+ball+to+CSUs+side+of+the+court+during+the+CSU+vs+Wyoming+womens+basketball+game+on+Feb.+17%2C+2024.+%28CSU+won75-70%29
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
McKenna Hofschild takes the ball to CSU’s side of the court during the CSU vs Wyoming women’s basketball game on Feb. 17, 2024. (CSU won75-70)

Final games are always emotional, and that of the senior class of the Colorado State women’s basketball team was no exception.

“I’m just so grateful,” McKenna Hofschild said. “When you have such a great place and such great people beside you, it’s hard not to get emotional in a time like that.”

In the final game of the regular season, CSU women’s basketball team definitely wanted to go into the Mountain West championships on a high, and a win over the Boise State would do just the trick, especially because the win over Boise State puts CSU only playing three games in the Mountain West tournament rather than four if they’re to advance to the finals. An off day means more rest, more energy and little bit more time to enjoy Las Vegas.

“I mean, we can prepare more,” guard Marta Leimane said. “Be more ready and enjoy Las Vegas more.”

Prior to the tipoff, Boise State was ranked fourth overall in the Mountain West, just one place above CSU, which was in fifth. Winning was exactly what the Rams got, defeating the Broncos 64-50.

In the first half, the Rams looked like a team that could prove to be heavy contenders for a solid performance at the Mountain West championships, especially with players like Sanna Ström who were more confident outside of the 3-point line making successful line drives.

The Rams’ defense was very clearly making a showcase with steals, blocks and rebounds shining through on the stat sheet. In the first half, the Rams had 16 defensive rebounds to Boise’s 15 and four blocks to Boise’s 0.

“We really guarded,” coach Ryun Williams said. “I thought we got off to a great start defensively and finished a lot of possessions on the glass.”

The offense was also making a case for the Rams, with CSU shooting 43.1% at field goal range and 35% past the 3-point line. Boise State, on the other hand, was shooting 33.9% at field goal range and 25% at the 3-point line. 

With an above-average crowd standing on their feet, the Rams were quickly able to get the first points on the board for the third quarter. This momentum from the first half was quickly carried over to the second half as CSU only continued their lead.

“Boise’s usually gotten us on the glass pretty good,” Williams said. “But we guarded really consistently for four quarters.”

In the third quarter, the Rams shot up in the points, going on a nine-point scoring run and forcing Boise State into a four-minute scoring drought. The Broncos were finally able to turn scoring around with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter but were unable to regain the lead.

Ultimately, it was the Rams who came out on top, with fans staying on their feet to recognize Hofschild as well as the rest of the graduating class: Meghan Boyd, Cailyn Crocker, Sydney Mech, Jackie Carman, Kendyll Kinzer, Cali Clark and Joseana Vaz.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
About the Contributor
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.


