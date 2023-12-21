Here’s how top 6 teams in MW men’s basketball have fared so far

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Here’s how top 6 teams in MW men’s basketball have fared so far

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 8, 2024
Patrick+Cartier+gains+possession+of+the+ball+for+Colorado+State+University+in+the+opening+tipoff+at+the+CSU+mens+basketball+against+Boise+State+University+Feb.+6.+CSU+won+75-62.
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU men’s basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.

The Mountain West has become one of the top three conferences across NCAA men’s basketball. The Mountain West is one of five conferences that have at least four teams ranked in the top 35 NCAA NET rankings, the others being teams in the Big 12, Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference — all of which are part of the Power Five.

Plain and simply put: The Mountain West has been an absolute blood fest just over halfway through conference play. 

Ad

“With the additions of Clifford and Joel Scott, the Rams are going to be well in the running for the MW championship.”

1. New Mexico (19-4, 7-3 MW)

The Pit is real, and the Lobos are one of the hottest teams in the Mountain West. First-year player J.T. Toppin has been a force in the paint, and UNM might have the best backcourt in the entire conference.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are both averaging 15.5 points per game, and Donovan Dent is averaging 15.7 on 52% shooting.

The biggest fear for the Lobos is the free-throw line with the team only shooting 69%. At the beginning of the season, they weren’t looked at as a top-tier team, but the perspective on them has completely changed.

They very well could be the outright favorites to win the MW.

Best win: No. 16 Utah State

Worst loss: Boise State 

2. Utah State (19-4, 7-3 MW)

Utah State has recently been leading the conference. As of the most recent The Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Aggies are the highest-ranked MW team, slotting in at No. 22. 

Coach Danny Sprinkle not only brought over two players who are now two of the top players in the conference from Montana State, but he has the rest of the team absolutely rolling.

Led by junior wing Great Osobor and fifth-year guard Darius Brown II, USU is looking like they could be one of the favorites to land in the MW Championship again. 

Ad

Osobor has been a beast in the paint and is one of the most dominant players in the conference so far. Brown currently sits fifth in the nation in the assist-to-turnover ratio.

Osobor has been a serious problem on the block, averaging 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds in his first season at Utah State. His one weakness is his outside game, but that doesn’t matter when he’s been dismantling opposing bigs like he has this season.

Best win: No. 13 CSU 

Worst loss: Bradley

3. San Diego State (18-5, 7-3 MW)

SDSU has been the cream of the crop when it comes to MW play. 

Last season, led by Jaedon LeDee, Lamont Butler and Nathan Mensah, the Aztecs made a Cinderella run all the way to the National Championship — the first time a MW team has done so. 

LeDee and Butler returned for the 2023-24 season, and SDSU is still very much in a position to repeat as MW champions. 

LeDee is not only one of the best defenders in the MW, but he also leads the league in scoring, averaging 20.0 points per game.

SDSU will likely slot in as the favorites come March, but the MW is their conference until someone knocks them off of the throne. 

Best win: No. 13 Gonzaga

Worst loss: Grand Canyon

4. Boise State (16-7, 7-3 MW)

After losing Marcus Shaver Jr., it didn’t feel like the Broncos were going to be back into the top echelon of the MW, but they seem to live at the top of the conference every year.

While the Broncos don’t feel like they have a player in the tiers of Jaedon LeDee, Osobor or Isaiah Stevens, they have a lot of players who contribute. 

Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game, but the three players behind him also average double-digits. 

While Boise State hasn’t been ranked, they consistently receive votes in the AP poll.

Best win: No. 19 New Mexico

Worst loss: Butler

5. Colorado State (18-5, 6-4 MW)

The Rams burst onto the scene jumping as high as No. 13 in the AP poll. Led by Stevens and one of the best transfers in the league, Nique Clifford, the Rams have more or less locked themselves into a tournament spot.

While they’ve had their struggles in Mountain West play following the horrific loss against Wyoming, they seem to have gotten back into their groove.

Stevens is playing at an All-American level, averaging 16.6 points and seven assists. Stevens currently sits first in the entire nation in total assists and is the facilitator on the team with the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the MW.

With the additions of Clifford and Joel Scott, the Rams are going to be well in the running for the MW championship.

Best win: No. 8 Creighton

Worst loss: Wyoming 

6. Nevada (18-5, 5-4 MW)

The Wolf Pack rounds out the top six in the MW.

Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear complete the elite back court Nevada has put together.

While Nevada has had its fair share of bad losses, they also have some impressive wins. If Lucas and Blackshear get hot, it becomes nearly impossible to beat them — something the Rams have witnessed firsthand.

Best win: TCU

Worst loss: Drake

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass to score during the CSU vs Boise St. basketball game on Feb. 6. (CSU won 75-62)
CSU men's basketball evens season series in win over Boise State
Colorado State University No.4 McKenna Hofschild focuses on a free throw shot at the womens basketball game against San Diego State University. Feb. 3.
CSU women's basketball showcases two-way dominance in victory over SDSU
Colorado State University womens basketball guard McKenna Hofschild shakes CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parkers hand in Moby Arena Dec. 5, 2023. Hofschild was presented an honorary basketball for becoming the CSU all-time assist leader prior to the CSU game against High Point University.
McKenna Hofschild: A face atop CSU's Mount Rushmore
Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
More in Homepage
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
Wolverine Farm Arts and Event Manager Chelsea Gilmore contributes to painting the Wolverine Farms staff mural Jan. 14. “We do this every year to root ourselves in how we want to approach the year, Gilmore said. “This year, our theme is ‘Come back to earth.’”
Wolverine Farm ofrece un hogar para artistas y amantes de los libros
McMillan: Job applicants deserve more respect from employers
McMillan: Job applicants deserve more respect from employers
Pangaea Kaan holds one of her newly propagated seedlings in her Fort Collins apartment April 8, 2023.
Los habitantes de Colorado hablan de sus perspectivas sobre la vida sostenible
Patrice Palmer, Assistant Dean in the College of Business, Dr. Nikoli Attai, Assistant Professor in Ethnic Studies, and Dr. Ray Black, Ethnic Studies Tenure Professor speak on a panel at the Black History Month Kick-Off hosted by Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center (BAACC) Feb 1.
B/AACC inspires with Black History Month Kick-Off
Lexie Trietley, Colorado State University swimmer, walks to the starting line for the 200-yard freestyle event during the Recognition of Seniors ceremony at the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18 2023.
Lexie Trietley breaks records 1 stroke at a time
More in Men's Basketball
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
Joel Scott (1) waits for his rebound under the net January 19. The close game ended with a Colorado State win 78-75. vs. the UNLV Rebels.
Colorado State men's basketball gets job done late against UNLV
Colorado State University Isaiah Stevens (4) dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to in the basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.
CSU men's basketball escapes with win over Air Force at Moby
Forward Patrick Cartier (12) high fives the rest of the team at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Cartier showed a strong defensive game in previous games and has continued to hold a strong defensive reputation. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
No. 13 CSU men's basketball bests UNM starting conference play undefeated
Colorado State guard Jalen Lake gets the contested layup to fall vs the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Nov 11.
No. 14/15 Rams men's basketball mauls Grizzlies, ending 2023 on high note
Isaiah Stevens (4) walks onto the Colorado State University basketball court before the game Nov. 10.
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *