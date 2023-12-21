No. 13 CSU men’s basketball bests UNM starting conference play undefeated

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Colorado State University No.14, Tory Horton runs alongside a San Diego State University player at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University, CSU won 22-19.
Tory Horton returns for one more year in green and gold

"I'm back," Colorado State's star wide receiver Tory Horton announced via social media on Dec. 17. After...

Colorado State University head football coach Jay Norvell during practice April 4. Norvell is the 24th head football coach at CSU and previously led the University of Nevada Wolf Pack from 2017-2021.
CSU football signing day tracker

Dec. 20 mark national signing day for football. As athletes put pen to paper to commit to playing for...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

No. 13 CSU men’s basketball bests UNM starting conference play undefeated

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
January 3, 2024
Forward+Patrick+Cartier+%2812%29+high+fives+the+rest+of+the+team+at+the+University+of+Colorado+Boulder+away+basketball+game+Dec.+8.+Cartier+showed+a+strong+defensive+game+in+previous+games+and+has+continued+to+hold+a+strong+defensive+reputation.+Colorado+State+University+went+on+to+lose+with+a+final+score+of+65-93.
Collegian | Reuel Indurkar
Forward Patrick Cartier (12) high fives the rest of the team at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Cartier showed a strong defensive game in previous games and has continued to hold a strong defensive reputation. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.

Isaiah Stevens can flat out score the ball, as is evident by him becoming the only player in Colorado State men’s basketball history to score 2,000 points.

After ending the game against Adam’s State University with 1,999 it was only fitting that Stevens surpassed 2,000 in the Rams opening Mountain West against New Mexico, where CSU won 76-68.

Ad

“Man, I think it was special,” Stevens said. “I wish I would have already had it. … But, it’s definitely just a blessing, I’m super thankful to just have the health that I had to be out there. There’s a lot of talented players that play college basketball, but not everybody gets the opportunity that I’ve been gifted and I’m just thankful for that.”

CSU might have needed 12 minutes to take their first lead of the game Tuesday night, but once they jumped ahead, they didn’t look back.

Team-style basketball was once again a culprit in the Rams win, with four players ending in double-digit scoring.

“I thought we did a lot of things to keep control of the game,” coach Niko Medved said. “That doesn’t mean we were in control to win, but I thought we were in control of how we were playing the whole night.”

The Rams held the lead for 27 minutes and 33 seconds. A lead that they would have to rip out of the grasp of UNM’s hands — something that took nearly 12 minutes to do.

While the Rams played within the flow of the game for a large portion of the night, they started to bend the game to their style during the second half, in which they appeared dominant.

“I did, I thought we did a great job at showing poise, we didn’t allow the game to get frantic,” Medved said. “We took away transition for the most part for them, which is a huge part of what they do. I thought we did a lot of things that allowed us to play the game that we wanted to here tonight.”

While a lot of Rams had it going offensively, none honed into their offensive prowess more than CSU forward Patrick Cartier.

Scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Cartier bested his previous season high of 19. When he gets it going, it unlocks something special within the CSU offense.

Ad

“It just makes us so much more versatile and dynamic when he’s aggressive,” Stevens said. “Understanding that we’re looking to play through him a lot in our offense and he makes a lot of decision for us. And more times than not, he’s making the right one. He can finish, he can shoot the 3, he has a great feel for when to get off of it and as of tonight, he was I think the catalyst that really carried us through, especially in the first half.”

The Rams like to play fast and UNM was largely able to slow them down at the beginning of the first half.

But play the game for long enough and the Rams will find a way to get it going. Dominating in the second half is something that fans inside Moby Arena have seen plenty of this season, while the box score says CSU only outscored UNM 43-38, it felt like much more than that, especially during the stretch in which CSU held a 17-point lead.

“I thought our guys did a great job coming out of half time.” Medved said. “Really kind of put their foot on the gas a little bit and did some great things.”

While finding their offense in the second half was a big part of their big run, finding their defense was just as important over that time.

The Rams held several of the Lobos’ best players to uncharacteristic offensive nights. While UNM guard Donovan Dent dealt with foul trouble for a large portion of the game, he only ended up with six points. UNM guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. needed 15 shots to score 13 points and despite starting the game off with a dominant 11 points UNM forward JT Toppin was only able to find six points in the second half.

“We’ve been focusing on being up to touch we say on the ball screens and kind of making the guards feel less,” Cartier said. “But then we kind of adjusted to more of a drop just because the roller was getting behind us a little bit.”

Switching to drop coverage didn’t change the shooting percentages much for the Lobos, but it did lead to three more turnovers in the second half.

The Rams will now set their sights on another tough Mountain West opponent in Utah State where they play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Logan, Utah. USU wing Great Osobor has been feasting this season and is coming off of a 32 point and nine rebound game against Air Force.

CSU will have it’s hands full, but could potentially have reinforcements on the way. CSU guard Josiah Strong, who was a game-time decision Tuesday night could play against the Aggies.

“We’ll see,” Medved said. “He’s coming a long nicely that way, we’ll know a little bit more this week, no setbacks whatsoever, so he’s doing really really well. We’ll see, but when that comes, I’ll be really excited to have him back.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State guard Jalen Lake gets the contested layup to fall vs the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Nov 11.
No. 14/15 Rams men's basketball maul Grizzlies ending 2023 on high note
Isaiah Stevens (4) walks onto the Colorado State University basketball court before the game Nov. 10.
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU
CSU’s Cailyn Crocker drives the ball up the court against HPU’s Lauren Bevin, towards the net. CSU Rams win 93-61 against High Point University December 5 home at Moby Arena.
CSU women's basketball falls to Mississippi State after disaster 4th quarter
CSU #1 Joel Scott shoots and scores a three-pointer during the CSUvs St. Marys basketball game. (Dec. 9,2023) (St. Marys won 64-61)
No. 17/18 CSU men's basketball strolls past CSU-Pueblo
#20 Joe Palmer prepares for a free throw during the CSU vs. St. Marys basketball game on Dec. 9. (St. Marys won 64-61)
CSU men's basketball drops first game of season against Saint Mary's
No. 10, Nique Clifford dunks on Denver University at the mens basketball game against Denver University, CSU won, 90-80.
Another day, another victory: Rams overcome Pioneers with defensive effort
More in Homepage
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker
Colorado State University No.14, Tory Horton runs alongside a San Diego State University player at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University, CSU won 22-19.
Tory Horton returns for one more year in green and gold
Colorado State University head football coach Jay Norvell during practice April 4. Norvell is the 24th head football coach at CSU and previously led the University of Nevada Wolf Pack from 2017-2021.
CSU football signing day tracker
Sophomore Kate Yoshimoto (18) and senior Ruby Kayser (49) stand ready to return a serve for Colorado State University Womens Volleyball team during a match against Colorado Boulder Sept. 15.
Charity on the court: Ruby Kayser, Kate Yoshimoto ace suicide prevention efforts
International student captures natural beauty through photography
International student captures natural beauty through photography
A woman wearing a white athletic uniform is guarded by two women wearing black athletic uniforms.
Marta Leimane emerges as key part of CSU basketball success
More in Men's Basketball
Colorado State University mens basketball Head Coach Niko Medved walks towards the Ram’s locker room at halftime before being stopped for an interview
CSU men's basketball ranked highest in AP, Coaches polls in program history
Colorado State University guard Rashaan Mbemba (21) shoots the ball Nov. 10. After a tough game, CSU beat Wright State University 105-77.
International talent elevates Rams basketball to No. 13
Colorado State University grad student Joe Palmer holds the basketball after a play in the Moby Arena on Nov. 29.
No. 20 CSU keeps undefeated season alive in thriller win against CU
Nique Clifford (10) swings off the rim after dunking the ball Nov. 10.
Buffs to Rams: Nique Clifford's journey to becoming a winning player
Colorado State University number 12, Patrick Cartier, shoots a 3-pointer at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *