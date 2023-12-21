Top stories
CSU mens basketball escapes with win over Air Force in Moby

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
January 16, 2024
Colorado+State+University+No.+4+Isaiah+Stevens+dribbles+the+ball+while+looking+for+a+teammate+to+pass+too+in+the+basketball+game+agianst+the+Air+Force+Academy%2C+CSU+won+in+overtime%2C+78-69.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass too in the basketball game agianst the Air Force Academy, CSU won in overtime, 78-69.

Basketball isn’t always about painting a beautiful scene like Vincent Van Gogh, sometimes it’s about getting down and dirty like Mike Rowe.

Colorado State’s 78-69 victory over Air Force, in which CSU trailed for 34 minutes, epitomized what an ugly win looks like.

“Coach (Niko Medved) kept saying ‘it’s not art it’s basketball’,” CSU forward Joel Scott said. “So it’s not always going to be pretty, but we came out with the dub and so now we’re going to learn from it. Learn from the mistakes we made and then move on to the next and move on to UNLV.”

The game quite literally came down to the final seconds. The Rams looked poised to lose after Air Force was able to successfully inbound the ball with just 20 seconds remaining. Air Force had gone 11-of-13 from the line in the second half, seemingly unable to miss. That gave the Rams one option and with that the full-court press was on. 

As the clock ticked down the Falcons hopes of getting the ball across the timeline dwindled. With only a second left, AFA’s guard Ethan Taylor made a last ditch effort and chucked the ball. Only it wasn’t his teammates who picked up the ball, it was CSU guard Isaiah Stevens, who then found forward Nique Clifford who was able to tie the game 64-64 with only six seconds left. Air Force had a good look to tie, but ultimately came up short, bringing on overtime. 

“I knew (Stevens) was going to throw it up,” Clifford said. “He sees the floor, so I was just thinking make this shot and send this thing into overtime so we can have a chance. That was a huge possession for us just pressing up on them and getting that steal. Electric environment I would say when that happened.”

In the first half the unease inside Moby seemed to grow larger and larger with every point Air Force added to their lead. 

At one point CSU found themselves down 12, seemingly unable to hit the broad side of a barn. With doubts and fears starting to creep into the hearts of Ram fans, a savior emerged. The man with the headband, the energizer bunny, none other than Joe Palmer led the charge on a 9-0 run that vaulted the Rams to within three points heading into halftime. 

“I thought Joe Palmer changed the game for us tonight,” Medved said. “We really had nothing going and he just brought a ton of energy. Offensive rebounds, knocking down shots, (he) had a huge block. And I thought that run that we made at the end of the first half was just massive for us.”

Palmer at points was the best player on the floor for the Rams. Ending with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block, no doubt Palmer’s energy drastically changed the game. 

Energy can be an unbelievably valuable thing when your opponent is seemingly making everything. Air Force found a rhythm in their trio of: Taylor, Beau Becker and Rytis Petraitis.

“The way they play, they play late in the shot clock,” Clifford said. “That’s something that we worked on all week, just preparing for that. Being able to defend all 30 seconds — they hit some tough shots — but it just goes back to that point of just continuing to play when things don’t go your way.” 

Both Taylor and Becker had 18 points, with Petraitis leading the game at 22. While the scoring was undoubtedly a big factor, the bigger part of it was the way in which the Falcons were hitting their shots. Despite playing solid defense for a large part of the AFA possessions, CSU seemingly ended up staring at a ball that had just gone through the nylon on a highly-contested jumper. 

But the way in which Palmer is able to harness the energy from inside Moby makes those gut-wrenching shots just slightly more ineffective. Energy that will again be crucial as the Rams look ahead to UNLV.

“Today was frustrating, whatever,” Medved said. “But at the end of the day this is going to show a win in the win column and hopefully it’s something we can build on moving forward. We’ll have to continue to play better and I believe we’ll play better Friday night.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


