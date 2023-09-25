Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Rams football complete improbable comeback in Homecoming to remember

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
October 15, 2023
Colorado+State+University+wide+receiver+Tory+Horton+%2814%29+makes+a+run+for+the+endzone.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) makes a run for the endzone Oct. 14. CSU won against Boise State 31-30 in the end of the fourth quarter.

Diamonds are incredibly hard to break, shine bright and are created under intense pressure.

Thanks to Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Tory Horton and Dallin Holker, a green-and-gold diamond was created and shone bright under the Saturday night lights.

Ad

With just 33 seconds left, 88 yards to go, no timeouts remaining and prayers throughout Canvas Stadium, the Rams etched their names into eternity as they completed one of the most improbable comebacks in college football history.

Just like they drew it up: The Rams knew that for the Hail Mary to work, it would need to be a batted ball — something that they have been practicing a lot. 

“We’ve been practicing this Hail Mary thing for so long, and I told Dallin, ‘It’s either going to tip to me or you,’” Horton said. “I was like, ‘The tip is going down — I promise you.’ And I don’t know what happened, but as soon as I jumped up and I didn’t see the ball and he pulled up with it, … I called it out. No doubt I called it out.”

In a 31-30 upset victory over Boise State, Colorado State football completed the miracle of the Rockies.

At multiple points, the game looked like a lost cause for the Rams. Fowler-Nicolosi throwing an interception inside the Rams 20 would lead to a score.

The Rams incomplete fourth and goal throw would be called for a pass interference, giving them another chance. A second onside kick recovery would get called as an illegal block, giving the Broncos the ball.

And finally a Taylen Green scamper for a first down would eventually be called back because of a Boise State hold. 

All of these probably should have put the Rams away, but diamonds are created by pressure, and a green-and-gold one was created through the controversy.

“Most people are going to look at 33 seconds with no timeouts as, ‘You can’t do it,’” Jack Howell said. “But when you’ve got 14 and five, anything is possible.”

Ad

With all of the celebrations and excitement, head coach Jay Norvell made sure that Kennedy McDowell was a part of that. 

McDowell was injured in a scary play on the opening kickoff of the second half. He would lie on the field motionless for some time before eventually being carted off and taken to the hospital. 

It was reported by the team via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was responsive and had movement in his extremities, but it was nonetheless still an incredibly scary event.

“McDowell is in the hospital, and we’re praying for him,” Norvell said. “He’s still getting some tests done, and we’ll get more information on him. I’m going to go see him when we get done here, but we’re hoping he’ll be fully recovered.”

With McDowell’s injury happening immediately in the second half, Howell said that was really a rallying point for the team.

“We just said, ‘It’s personal now, and look what they did to one of your brothers,’” Howell said. “The love that we have on this team — no one’s going to get away with something like that, and that was a mistake because that really motivated us on defense.”

With the defense holding up and the offense completing the miracle, the game sat tied at 30-30.

After an unsportsmanlike penalty and a several-minute delay due to replay, CSU’s 31-year-old kicker Jordan Noyes trotted onto the field. 

Having one kick blocked and hitting his career long of 49 yards in this game, the weight of all of Ram Nation’s hopes rested on the foot of Noyes. 

Being Mr. Automatic a year ago, hitting 21-21 PATs, Noyes knew nothing else and stayed true.

“All I felt was it come off my foot and (I) looked up and it was straight down the middle,” Noyes said. 

The Rams will next head to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. The Rebels are 5-1 heading into the match with a perfect 2-0 record in the Mountain West. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Malaya Jones leads CSU volleyball to victory over Air Force
Colorado State University womens soccer midfielder Mia Casey (22) races down the field to catch the ball during a match against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sept. 24. CSU tied with UNLV 1-1.
Mia Casey helps Rams soccer cruise past Colorado College
Lets review CSUs 2010s Homecoming performances
Let's review CSU's 2010s Homecoming performances
Colorado State University football players celebrate after a touchdown.
Rams look to win against Boise State in Homecoming battle
Annabelle Thomas and Eva Salm practice for the two buck event where they compete on how fast they can saw a cookie off of the log, while also keeping the width even Sept. 29.
CSU logging Choptoberfest marks revival of sport
Colorado State University redshirt junior Malaya Jones (1) leaps for the ball.
Rams notch back-to-back home sweeps against SJSU
More in Football
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Utah State defeats CSU after Rams give up early lead
Colorado State University football players celebrate with their fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers.
Gallery: CSU vs. Utah Tech football
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Rams to go for Utah sweep against USU
Colorado State University football players celebrate with their fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers.
CSU's offensive explosion dominates Utah Tech on Ag Day
Members of the Colorado State and Middle Tennessee Football teams line up for a snap during their game Sept. 10.
Ag Day preview: 2-2 in Rams' sight for first time since 2017
More in Homepage
[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza
Stella Goldberg lights a candle at a vigil for Israel in the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Oct. 12. During an open community comment, Goldberg spoke about her childhood growing up during World War II. “Antisemitism, whether you are with Jews or youre not with Jews or you are a Jew, it is never going to stop,” Goldberg said. “We only just have to be brave and be strong and stay together and just be the best people that God wants us to be.”
CSU Jewish student groups hold candlelight vigil for Israel
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Bylaws, parliamentary procedure
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, brings the soul to Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets call FoCo concert top-5 performance
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *