Pro Day at Colorado State serves as another step toward NFL draft

Dreams are hard to make true, at least when the odds are fervently stacked against them.

College football players across the country will soon be on the edge of their seats, hoping to be drafted by one of the 32 teams in the NFL, and Colorado State football has two hopefuls of its own.

Dallin Holker and Mohamed Kamara, two of CSU’s top players, were invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to showcase their athleticism and win the hearts of NFL drafters.

However, CSU has its own way of showing off their players to scouts: Pro Day.

Pro Day is comprised of the same set of events as the Combine but in a place where players know the field and the weight room. It’s a place where players like Kamara and Holker have the opportunity to chat with scouts and finish their time elegantly at CSU.

“It means everything (to have Pro Day),” Holker said. “I love Fort Collins. I love Colorado State. It honestly just means everything to me to be back here with my guys and the coaches who believed in me and let me showcase my abilities out on the field.”

The next step is the NFL draft, where only 1.6% of NCAA football players are picked for the professional level.

The intimidating odds faced by both players are hard to ignore, but Kamara focuses on the journey.

“I don’t want to jump steps,” Kamara said. “I want to take it one step at a time. I don’t want to say I’m ready yet because I still have to work. Even at the Combine, there were things I could do better at.”

At the NFL Combine, Kamara was a highlight with a 40-meter dash time of 4.57, ranking third among defensive linemen, whereas Holker impressed scouts by catching a ball with one hand after forgetting to drop the other.

But the scouts at the Combine were not the only ones the two had to look out for. A large turnout of scouts for Pro Day from teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kept them hoping for a seat at the NFL table.

“Whoever gets me, that’s all that matters,” Kamara said. “I’m not privy to which team. When I was growing up, I was a fan, but now it’s more of a career opportunity to be in the NFL. I’m just excited about the opportunity that they gave me.”

The NFL draft, which starts April 25 and ends April 27, is a nerve-wracking time for players and teams alike. It is an amalgamation of over 16,000 college players and 32 teams that strategically pick players to strengthen their rosters.

But behind all that strategy are players who used to dream of the moment they would picked, thankful for the opportunity.

“I just thank God every day that I have this opportunity,” Holker said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been dreaming about this moment, so every day, I’m grateful to be here.”

