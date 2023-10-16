Van Dyken’s Moby pool record falls as Trietly has career day

Moby Pool has had a lot of legends, and Lexie Trietley was just added as one of them.

Trietley broke the Moby Pool 50-meter free swim record previously held by six-time gold medalist Amy Van Dyken from her junior year.

Ad

Trietley, who is a sophomore, swam the 50 free in 23.21 seconds, breaking Van Dyken’s previously held record of 23.55.

“I don’t even know the time when I swim,” Trietley said. “So as soon as I got out, I ran over to check. … The goal is to eventually beat (Van Dyken’s) school record.”

Trietley’s impressive swimming was not the biggest undertaking of the night. Erin Dawson and Anika Johnson had their fair share of suspenseful moments during the night that saw Colorado State glide past Denver 169.5-130.5.

CSU was trailing for the first 100 until Dawson and Johnson sped past their DU counterparts, achieving first and third in the event.

“I think we both knew that (DU) was going to go fast,” Dawson said. “We wanted to set ourselves up really well going into the last 100, and it was kind of like a rally. I saw her, and I’m sure she saw me, and we just kind of pushed each other to the wall.”

Coach Christopher Woodard said the event was a true example of what they have been working on in practice.

“(We’re) working on descending to where we ideally want to be,” Woodard said. “Making sure on the last 50 we’re not breathing in on our turns and our legs are engaged. That (200 free) was a perfect example of what we’re trying to do.”

Although the hustle and bustle of the many fast swim events kept the audience engaged, slowly but surely, the 1,000 free came up.

Nearly 11 minutes of straight swimming with six swimmers racing to win, Maya White of the Rams held strong the entire time, ending with 10:22.47 — almost six seconds ahead of Nika Spehar from the Pioneers.

Ad

This display of endurance gave CSU nine points toward their total score, leaving 87-63 as the score halfway through the meet, favoring the Rams. That, combined with many other won events, gave the Rams a comfortable lead going into the last event: the 200 free relay.

Opposing chants from both teams filled the pool at Moby: The cheers were intoxicating, and the swimmers seemed to emulate the same energy.

Leading the race with 23-second 50s the Pioneers looked as if they were going to come in first during the 200 free relay. However, the Rams came from behind and sped up through out the relay, emerging victorious.

“It makes winning so much better when we’re coming from behind,” Trietley said. “The whole time, I was just like, ‘We’re winning.’”

Trietley swam a 22.58 on the last leg of the relay to pull the Rams back up to the first spot and notched them 11 points to close out the meet.

This win puts swim and dive in a good place before their next meet in North Carolina, followed by the Iowa Invitational in late November.

“We want to get a little bit of rest and see if we can position ourselves better for seeding for the Mountain West championships,” Woodard said. “But across the board is really developing our second and third events.”

Colorado State swim and dive continues 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a double meet against Queens and Old Dominion.

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Liv_sewell22.