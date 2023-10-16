Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Van Dyken’s Moby pool record falls as Trietly has career day

Liv Sewell, Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Colorado+State+University+swimmers+cheer+on+their+teammates+during+their+meet+against+Denver+University+at+Moby+Pool+Oct.+27.
Collegian | Will Brent Inzana
Colorado State University swimmers cheer on their teammates during their meet against Denver University at Moby Pool Oct. 27. CSU and DU have competed against each other in meets for 21 consecutive seasons.

Moby Pool has had a lot of legends, and Lexie Trietley was just added as one of them.

Trietley broke the Moby Pool 50-meter free swim record previously held by six-time gold medalist Amy Van Dyken from her junior year. 

Ad

Trietley, who is a sophomore, swam the 50 free in 23.21 seconds, breaking Van Dyken’s previously held record of 23.55.

“I don’t even know the time when I swim,” Trietley said. “So as soon as I got out, I ran over to check. … The goal is to eventually beat (Van Dyken’s) school record.”

Trietley’s impressive swimming was not the biggest undertaking of the night. Erin Dawson and Anika Johnson had their fair share of suspenseful moments during the night that saw Colorado State glide past Denver 169.5-130.5.

CSU was trailing for the first 100 until Dawson and Johnson sped past their DU counterparts, achieving first and third in the event.

“I think we both knew that (DU) was going to go fast,” Dawson said. “We wanted to set ourselves up really well going into the last 100, and it was kind of like a rally. I saw her, and I’m sure she saw me, and we just kind of pushed each other to the wall.”

Coach Christopher Woodard said the event was a true example of what they have been working on in practice.

“(We’re) working on descending to where we ideally want to be,” Woodard said. “Making sure on the last 50 we’re not breathing in on our turns and our legs are engaged. That (200 free) was a perfect example of what we’re trying to do.”

Although the hustle and bustle of the many fast swim events kept the audience engaged, slowly but surely, the 1,000 free came up.

Nearly 11 minutes of straight swimming with six swimmers racing to win, Maya White of the Rams held strong the entire time, ending with 10:22.47 — almost six seconds ahead of Nika Spehar from the Pioneers. 

Ad

This display of endurance gave CSU nine points toward their total score, leaving 87-63 as the score halfway through the meet, favoring the Rams. That, combined with many other won events, gave the Rams a comfortable lead going into the last event: the 200 free relay.

Opposing chants from both teams filled the pool at Moby: The cheers were intoxicating, and the swimmers seemed to emulate the same energy. 

Leading the race with 23-second 50s the Pioneers looked as if they were going to come in first during the 200 free relay. However, the Rams came from behind and sped up through out the relay, emerging victorious.

“It makes winning so much better when we’re coming from behind,” Trietley said. “The whole time, I was just like, ‘We’re winning.’”

Trietley swam a 22.58 on the last leg of the relay to pull the Rams back up to the first spot and notched them 11 points to close out the meet. 

This win puts swim and dive in a good place before their next meet in North Carolina, followed by the Iowa Invitational in late November. 

“We want to get a little bit of rest and see if we can position ourselves better for seeding for the Mountain West championships,” Woodard said. “But across the board is really developing our second and third events.”

Colorado State swim and dive continues 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a double meet against Queens and Old Dominion.

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Liv_sewell22.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Colorado State University players celebrate Olivia Fout s (18) goal from outside of the 18-yard box against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer advances to MW semifinals for 1st time in history
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
CSUs womens cross country team ends championship drought
CSU's women's cross country team ends championship drought
Senior Kennedy Stanford (17) and redshirt sophomore Kate Yoshimoto (18) celebrate after a sucessful play.
Kennedy Stanford dominates as CSU sweeps Boise State
Malaya Jones (1) and Karina Leber (42) jump up to block the ball from opponents Utah State Oct. 26. Colorado State University volleyball hosted a pink out game to show their support for fighting for a cure for cancer.
Heartbreaker in Moby: Rams volleyball reverse swept
More in Homepage
Horoscopes Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Horoscopes Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The Curfman Gallery is expanding across the hall in the Lory Student Center Oct. 25. The expansion is occuring from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, Nov. 4-17 and Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, 2024.
Curfman Gallery extension: Sideshow Gallery showcases student work
Killers of the Flower Moon draws attention 1st weekend in theaters
'Killers of the Flower Moon' draws attention 1st weekend in theaters
Pavelko: Its time for CSU students to start supporting all teams
Pavelko: It's time for CSU students to start supporting all teams
Souza: The brighter side of having to set back your clock
Souza: The brighter side of having to set back your clock
Brianna Titone discusses what she is doing to help the trans community at the transgender panel Oct. 25. Its not the sound of my voice that matters, its the words that come out of it, Titone said as she explained her tough decision of whether to work on voice therapy or run for office.
CSU hosts panel on transgender policy
More in Sports
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Collegian file photo
Rams cross country looks to win 1st women's title in 16 years
Two axes rest against the logs, to be used in the horizontal chop event Oct 7.
Why you should never piss off an ax-thrower
Avery Conn, Colorado State University climbing team president, climbs a route at Ascent Studios Oct. 23. I joined the team for the community; I stayed on the team for the community, Conn said. And my leadership is all about strengthening that connection.
Conquering heights: Inside the minds of CSU's climbing team
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Nail-biter loss shows Rams soccer can hang with the best
Colorado State University volleyball player Annie Sullivan (2) hits the ball over the net at the volleyball game against California State University, Fresno Oct. 19. Fresno State won 3-2.
Rams volleyball struggle in thriller 5-set match against Fresno State


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *