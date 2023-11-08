Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
CSU students protest war in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Allie Seibel and Hannah Parcells
November 11, 2023
Student protesters gather on the Lory Student Center Plaza at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Students called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Student protesters gather on the Lory Student Center Plaza at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Students called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
  Ella Smith leads chants at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Smith and other students protested with signs and chants against the war between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Audra Richister leads the chant "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Richister and other student protesters called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas outside the Lory Student Center.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Olivia, a student protester who only provided a first name, holds a sign calling for action from Colorado State University toward the war between Israel and Hamas Nov. 10. "I haven't really heard many university students speaking out about it," Olivia said. "And, like, even though obviously we're not people with power, it's very important for people to be talking about it and spreading the word."
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Student protesters gather on the Lory Student Center Plaza at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Students gathered to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Audra Richister holds a sign reading, "Care to comment CSU?" at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Outside the Lory Student Center, Richister and others called for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Gabriella, a student protester who only provided a first name, holds a sign calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Student protesters gathered outside the Lory Student Center to protest the war between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  A student protester holds a sign and participates in chants at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Students gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Bradley Berman and another counterprotester wave Israel flags as a counterdemonstration to the Free Palestine Protest outside the Lory Student Center Nov. 10. A few Jewish students gathered to show support for Israel in the war against Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Ayan Abukar holds a sign and distributes flyers before the Free Palestine Protest outside the Lory Student Center Nov. 10. "We are out here today because the bombing in Gaza has gone too far," Abukar said. "You can't even call it self-defense anymore. When half the population that you're killing and bombing is children, civilians are dying everywhere."
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Student protesters prepare signs before the Free Palestine Protest on the Lory Student Center Plaza Nov. 10. The protest called for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  A group of students hold signs and protest outside of the Lory Student Center Nov. 10. Students gathered on The Plaza, Colorado State University's free speech space, to protest the war between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Piper, a protester who only provided a first name, holds a sign demonstrating support for Palestine and calling for a ceasefire at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. The protest took place outside the Lory Student Center.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  Student protesters gather on the Lory Student Center Plaza at the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Students gathered to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire

  A student protester holds a sign and participates in the Free Palestine Protest Nov. 10. Held on The Plaza of the Lory Student Center, the protest called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
    Collegian | Allie Seibel

    Collegian | Allie Seibel
    CSU+students+protest+war+in+Gaza%2C+call+for+ceasefire
Colorado State University students held a Free Palestine Protest on the Lory Student Center Plaza, protesting against the war in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and criticizing U.S. involvement in the conflict. 

The demonstration, held Friday, Nov. 10, is the second Free Palestine Protest on campus since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and comes in response to Israel airstrikes on Gaza. 

The American Civil Liberties Union released an open letter Nov. 1 urging university leaders across the country to protect students’ rights to free speech as tensions continue to rise on college campuses.

“I think it’s really interesting to see how the population here in Colorado, just CSU, really is concerned about an issue like Palestine and Israel,” student Vinny Purrier said. “I think it’s really impressive. I honestly am really surprised by it. I really did not expect someone to be so concerned about this issue, honestly, like, at all. And it’s really kind of hopeful to see that much at the very least.”

Students and members of the community gathered on The Plaza, holding signs and Palestinian flags and chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a popular slogan used to represent the free Palestine movement. 

Some of the students demonstrating focused on the U.S. government’s involvement in the war, citing it as part of their motivation for protesting.

“(I’m here) because I’m tired of seeing kids killed with my tax dollars,” said Em, a protester who only provided a first name. “It’s that simple. Like, I’m tired of it. There’s no reason, like, they haven’t done anything. They’ve been in a 75-year occupation, and they were just trying to, like, get their own human rights back, and there’s an overextension, and now we’re in the second Nakba, and it’s horrid, and I just want to do something to help people.” 

Protesters said that one of the goals of the demonstration was to raise awareness and educate members of the campus community on what is taking place in Gaza.  

“I feel like especially us being in America, not a lot of people are aware of the issues that go on, especially with minority people, and especially, like, at a (predominantly white institution), it’s really important to spread awareness about the injustices that are going on around the world and in America as well,” student Lanae Fox said. 

“I think people need to know that these people are dying. It’s not a fair fight at all. It’s not one powerful military group against another powerful military group. It’s one powerful military against civilians. … All of those children are going to have to face generational trauma. It’s not OK. And we have to put an end to the bombing. We have to call for a ceasefire right now.” -Ayan Abukar, student protester

Before the demonstration, students sold sugar cookies for donations to Palestine war efforts. Shiraz, one of the organizers of the protest who only provided their first name, said they decided to set up the table for donations to give people a chance to donate to the cause without the concern over scams or unreliable sources.

“I know a lot of — today especially — that are coming to protest are willing to help and want to help but don’t know what would be a good resource,” Shiraz said. “So we wanted to provide that to people that are coming today.” 

“We honestly want to reach anyone, especially the college students because we’re going to be in the next generation that’s leading everything,” Fox said. “And so if we can get the voice out and get a group of people that are ready to make a change and raise awareness, that’s what we’re really trying to do.” 

Students of all different identities gathered on The Plaza to make hand-drawn signs for the protest, including a protester named Piper, who only provided their first name and who held a sign that read “This Jew says ceasefire now.” 

“What Israel is doing is by all logical definition a genocide — we’ve been seeing protests all across the world, and now there’s one where I live, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m not not going to go; I’m going to show my support in any way I can,’ and, you know, it’s a worthy fight to have,” Piper said. “If there is a red line anywhere, it’s here.” 

Student Ayan Abukar passed out flyers to students on The Plaza before the demonstration. 

“I think people need to know that these people are dying,” Abukar said. “It’s not a fair fight at all. It’s not one powerful military group against another powerful military group. It’s one powerful military against civilians. … All of those children are going to have to face generational trauma. It’s not OK. And we have to put an end to the bombing. We have to call for a ceasefire right now.” 

Two students holding Israel flags stood across from the Free Palestine Protest in a counterdemonstration, including student Bradley Berman.

“(We’re out here to show) that there are Jews on campus,” Berman said. 

The protest was peaceful, and attendees said they did not support violence against individuals and were calling for peace. 

“I just wanted to say that being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; it’s different things, and there’s Palestinian Jews, and I’m Palestinian myself,” Shiraz said. “I was born and raised there, and I left everything.”

Reach Allie Seibel and Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian

