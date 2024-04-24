CSU Outlaws cult-ivate strong Ram spirit

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

CSU Outlaws cult-ivate strong Ram spirit

Liv Sewell, Staff Reporter
May 1, 2024
Outlaws+of+Moby+cheer%2C+during+the+Colorado+State+Mens+basketball+game+versus+Boise+State+University
Collegian | Devin Cornelius
The Outlaws of CSU cheer during a Colorado State University men’s basketball game against Boise State University in Moby Arena March 5, 2022. CSU defeated the Broncos 71-68.

Outlaws are not just the villains in “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

For a group of friends, they are a collective of cowboy hat-toting superfans who represent school spirit reminiscent of Colorado State athletics’ glory days.

Ad

The Outlaws of CSU are hard to miss. Their first claim to fame was going to men’s basketball games in large Stetson cowboy hats in the front row of the student section.

“We went out one night with hats and were like, ‘Oh, let’s do it at a game,’” Outlaw Logan Eastwood said. “We did it just because, and since then, (we) got a little traction from the alumni, so might as well keep doing it.”

The outspoken support from alumni then transferred to the administration and members of CSU Athletics. 

“We’re just a bunch of friends going to games. We hope that our impact and what we did here inspire future generations to do the same.” -Jasem Al-Shukry, CSU Outlaw

People like Interim Director of Athletics John Weber or CSU President Amy Parsons chipped in hundreds of dollars to their GoFundMe for their trip to the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas to support CSU men’s basketball.

“It was the alumni first,” Outlaw Todd Osoba said. “(They were) like, ‘Oh, this is cool. We haven’t seen this since we were here in the ’70s.’ And from there, that’s where it got traction with the team.”

Eastwood, a junior in marketing, has direct relationships with Athletics through working directly with the Green & Gold Guard, CSU’s name, image and likeness collective.

Connections like those started breaking down the enigmatic nature of athletics for the Outlaws.

“It breaks down the idolization that a lot of people have,” Osoba said. “You see (student-athletes) as people, and they’ll see you as people. … If you’re there long enough, they learn your face, and they know who you are. … They’re (people); they want to talk to you, and they want to know you.”

The Outlaws have built many different connections, like being on a first-name basis with many men’s basketball players and being included in locker room pep talks by Niko Medved.

Ad

However, their name — just like their claim to fame — was another happy accident brought about by their connections with other people.

“I had these dickhead roommates that saw us wear the hats and were calling us names,” Outlaw Anthony Barse said. “‘Oh, it’s the outlaws.’ And we thought it had a pretty good ring to it.”

In actuality, the Outlaws don’t act like their namesake. The basis of their group goes back to one thing: relationships with alumni and those who came before.

That and making sure students support CSU athletics even when they aren’t winning titles.

“I feel like, with CSU sports, there has been a lot of — with our old athletic director — killing of the student-to-alumni (relationship),” Osoba said. “After you’re no longer a student, you don’t have any want to come back because most of our teams are not always that great.”

That unwavering support is how the Outlaws wish to impact the CSU community.

Instead of going to a basketball game just because it is a fun thing to do, the Outlaws want to build community with peers.

“We’re just a bunch of friends going to games,” Outlaw Jasem Al-Shukry said. “We hope that our impact and what we did here inspire future generations to do the same. Because whatever college you go to, you’re going to have to support it.”

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Liv_sewell22.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
These 3 iconic movies were filmed in Colorado
These 3 iconic movies were filmed in Colorado
2 famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
2 famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Colorado State University students and athletes pack the track April 28 to honor Colton Kaase, a CSU student-athlete who died last summer.
CSU hurdlers run in remembrance of Colton Kaase at Doug Max Invitational
Pavelko: Cultish fandoms are unwelcoming, polarizing
Pavelko: Cultish fandoms are unwelcoming, polarizing
More in Sports
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft
Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football
Annabelle Stephan smiles as she plays in a scrimmage during womens club soccer practice April 11.
Women's club soccer is CSU's best-kept secret
Courtesy of Campus Recreation
Wellness, community merge at Rec group classes
Colorado State womens golf player Kara Kaneshiro looks at her ball in the air at the Ptarmigan Country Club Sept 25.
CSU Women's Golf to play in NCAA Regionals
Women high five and talk with one another.
MW tennis preview: How CSU stacks up against rest of conference
About the Contributor
Devin Cornelius
Devin Cornelius, Digital Managing Editor
Devin Cornelius is the digital managing editor for The Collegian. He is a fifth-year computer science major from Austin, Texas. He moved to Colorado State University and started working for The Collegian in 2017 as a photographer. His passion for photography began in high school, so finding a photography job in college was one of his top priorities. He primarily takes sports photos, volleyball being his favorite to shoot. Having been on The Collegian staff for 4 1/2 years, he's watched the paper evolve from a daily to a weekly paper, and being involved in this transition is interesting and exciting. Although Cornelius is a computer science major, his time at The Collegian has been the most fulfilling experience in his college career — he has loved every second. From working 12-hour days to taking photos in Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference, he cannot think of a better place to work. Working as a photographer for The Collegian pushed him outside of his comfort zone, taking him places that he never expected and making him the photographer he is today. As the digital managing editor, Cornelius oversees the photos, graphics and social media of The Collegian along with other small tech things. Working on the editorial staff with Katrina Leibee and Serena Bettis has been super fun and extremely rewarding, and together they have been pushing The Collegian toward being an alt-weekly. Outside of The Collegian, he enjoys playing volleyball, rugby, tumbling and a variety of video games. When in Austin, you can find him out on the lake, wake surfing, wake boarding and tubing. You can expect that Cornelius and the rest of The Collegian staff will do their best to provide you with interesting and exciting content.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *