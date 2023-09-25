Let’s review CSU’s 2010s Homecoming performances

The 2010s as a decade were an up-and-down one for Colorado State in their Homecoming games. From Hughes Stadium to Canvas Stadium, CSU finished with a 6-4 record during the decade, winning five years in a row from 2014-18. As the 2023 Homecoming game approaches, here’s my all-2010s Homecoming team compiled from some of the best individual performances from the 2010-19 Homecoming games.

Offense

QB Nick Stevens, 2017: 26/37 completions, 384 yards, four touchdowns

Nick Stevens starts off the list at the quarterback position. Torching Nevada en route to a close 44-42 victory, Stevens led the team to their fifth win of the season and gave Ram fans one of the best Homecoming games of the decade. The 2017 contest was their first Homecoming battle in Canvas Stadium.

RB Dalyn Dawkins, 2017: 17 carries, 191 yards, one touchdown

As the second player from the Rams’ 2017 offensive explosion, Dalyn Dawkins gained a first down basically every time he touched the ball. He averaged 11.2 yards per carry. Adding a touchdown to his historic day, Dawkins slots in at running back.

WR Michael Gallup, 2017: 13 catches, 263 yards, three touchdowns

Michael Gallup is one of the greatest wide receivers in CSU history, so it’s no surprise he lands on this list. Coming just 2 yards shy of Olabisi Johnson‘s record, Gallup might have been the brightest of bright spots on Homecoming game against the Wolf Pack.

WR Rashard Higgins, 2014: 10 catches, 187 yards

A dominant showing by Rashard Higgins helped CSU to a 3-point win over Utah State. Higgins accounted for essentially the entirety of the Rams’ receiving yards. He logged 10 out of 20 team receptions and all but 56 of their receiving yards that day.

WR Lou Greenwood, 2011: six catches, 149 yards, two touchdowns

Lou Greenwood is the first person to make it on the list in a loss. Dominating San Jose State through the air, Greenwood did everything he could to help the Rams get past the Spartans.

TE Kivon Cartwright, 2013: three catches, 91 yards, two touchdowns

CSU had a string of incredible tight ends recently with the run of Trey McBride and now Dallin Holker. Kivon Cartwright adds on to those players with his performance against San Jose State. Leading all receivers that day, his efforts weren’t enough to get past the Spartans.

Defense

DL Guy Miller, 2010: eight tackles, 4.5 sacks

Still holding the record for most sacks in a game, Guy Miller was an unstoppable force. He helped propel CSU to a 43-10 victory against UNLV in what is the largest margin of victory for CSU during the 2010s Homecoming decade.

DL Cory James, 2013: eight tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

In a breakout sophomore campaign, Cory James was a frequent visitor in the backfield against the Spartans for the Rams. Although he had a good game, the defense couldn’t hold the Spartans offense, leading to a CSU loss.

DL Caleb Smith, 2018: seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble

One of the most recent performances on this list, Caleb Smith’s dominance against New Mexico helped the Rams escape with a narrow win in Canvas Stadium.

DL Shaquil Barrett, 2011: nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble

Shaquil Barrett is one of the greatest success stories to come out of Fort Collins, so it’s not a shock that he makes an appearance on this list. Allowing almost 500 total yards total against San Jose State, the Rams defense didn’t have a great day, but Barrett made his presence known.

LB Mychal Sisson, 2010: 13 tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss

Going for a 2010s Homecoming high of 13 tackles, Mychal Sisson was one of the other bright spots in the Rams’ 2010 Homecoming massacre of UNLV. His performance helped him reach second team all-conference the same year.

LB Kevin Davis, 2016: seven tackles, one interception

Kevin Davis saved the day for the Rams in their final Homecoming game in Hughes Stadium. Davis intercepted Utah State QB Kent Meyers, sealing the win for the Rams.

DB MoMo Thomas, 2011: three tackles, one interception, two pass breakups

There weren’t a lot of eye-popping performances out of the secondary in the 2010s. However, MoMo Thomas had a good day against the Rams’ loss to SJSU.

DB Tyree Simmons, 2015: five tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, one tackle for loss

Tyree Simmons’ efforts helped the Rams to a 38-23 victory against Air Force. He forced the only two turnovers for the Rams defense that day. His two turnovers led to 10 points for CSU.

DB Trent Matthews, 2013: seven tackles, .5 tackle for loss, one interception

Trent Matthews’ interception this game was one of his four on the season. He led the team that season, and at that point four interceptions was the most since 2009.

DB Kevin Pierre-Louis, 2015: 10 tackles, one tackle for loss

Kevin Pierre-Louis started in 12 of his 13 games played in 2015. His lone non-start was his Homecoming game against Air Force, when he came off the bench and made an immediate impact, helping the Rams win.

DB Jamal Hicks, 2019: 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup

Not a lot went right for the Rams in their 24-10 loss to San Diego State. Despite the rough team performance, Jamal Hicks had himself a nice day, leading the Homecoming decade in tackles from the secondary.

Special Teams

K Jared Roberts, 2014: 1/1 extra point, 3/4 field goals, 10 points, 52 yard long

What went down in history as the Higgins game against the Aggies would not have been possible without Jared Roberts. Hitting the game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired, Roberts played hero in the Rams’ close 16-13 Homecoming win.

P Ryan Stonehouse, 2019: six punts, 329 yards, 54.8 average, 62 yard long, one punt inside 20, four 50+ punts

Punting for more yards than what the New Mexico offense put up, Ryan Stonehouse was one of the key players in CSU’s narrow 20-18 victory. Without his monster leg, it may not have been a good Homecoming for the Rams.

