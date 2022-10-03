Rams women’s soccer falls to 4-3-5 record with Utah tie

Colorado State University forward Caroline Lucas (27) races up the field with Utah State University defender Talia Winder (15) trailing her during the home soccer game Oct. 2. The teams tied 2-2.

The Colorado State University women’s soccer team faced Utah State University at home Sunday, Oct. 2. In a close, hard-fought match, the Rams tied the Aggies 2-2. This left CSU with a 4-3-5 record so far this season.

The Aggies got off to a quick start, scoring the first goal in the fourth minute of the game. But redshirt junior goalkeeper Maddie Odgen wasn’t letting any more goals past her, saving back-to-back shots on goal after allowing the first.

This was Odgen’s first goal allowed this season, and she has been splitting games with redshirt senior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet. Ogden has played in just five games but is making a big impact on defense with 12 saves so far.

The Rams attacked USU back with senior defender Taylor Bee scoring in the 19th minute. After the Rams tied the game 1-1, the offenses cooled off, leaving the remainder of the first half scoreless.

The second half mirrored the first, as the Aggies were quick to attack, scoring a goal in the fifth minute of the half. The quick score broke the first half tie, but the Rams were ready to even the score. Senior midfielder Liv Layton scored a beautiful goal in the 62nd minute of the game. This goal tied the game at 2-2 with less than 30 minutes remaining.

After both teams’ quick scores, Gavillet took over the game, saving two goals, one in the 85th minute. The save by Gavillet came in clutch, as she kept the game tied in the final minutes of the second period.

The game remained tied through the last minutes of regulation. This is the fifth time CSU has tied so far this season. Recent changes to the NCAA rulebook eliminated overtime play in all regular season soccer games.

The Rams’ next game is on the road against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 6. This will start a four-game road series for CSU, and their next home game will be against San Jose State University Oct. 20.

