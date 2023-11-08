A complete list of CSU’s 1st-year student signings

Editor’s Note: This post will continue to be updated as more athletes sign their national letters of intent to play at Colorado State.

Colorado State had a busy signing day after the official window opened Nov. 8. Here’s a list of everyone that CSU officially signed from all Division I sports, except football.

Women’s basketball

Kloe Froebe is a 5-foot-8-inch guard from Lincoln, Illinois. She currently attends Lincoln Community High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Froebe won WCIA 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023.

Brooke Carlson is a 5-foot-8 guard from Batavia, Illinois. She currently attends Batavia High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Carlson averages 17.3 points per game, according to MaxPreps, and will be an ideal addition to CSU’s roster.

Caitlin Kramer is a 6-foot-3 guard and Colorado resident from Colorado Springs, Colorado. She currently attends Air Academy High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Kramer was third in points scored per game in the state at an average of 26.5, according to MaxPreps.

McKenna Murphy is a 5-foot-11 guard from Omaha, Nebraska. She currently attends Elkhorn North High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Murphy has an impressive shooting ability and is able to remain calm under defensive pressure outside the paint.

Olivia Pawlicki is a 6-foot-1 forward from Shakopee, Minnesota. She currently attends Shakopee High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Pawlicki is able to read plays well and will be a beneficial addition to CSU’s roster.

Men’s basketball

Kyle Jorgensen is a 6-foot-9 forward from Minneapolis who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Jorgensen was the 167th ranked prospect out of Minnesota in 2022, according to MaxPreps. The tall guy showcases his ability to score on all three levels and shows rim protection abilities on defense at Washburn High School.

Jaden Steppe is a 6-foot-8 forward from Tualatin, Oregon, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Steppe is a three-star prospect and is ranked No. 2 in the state of Oregon, according to 247Sports. Steppe is a three-level scorer and has some ball handling abilities.

Darnez Slater is a 6-foot-3 guard from Eastvale, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Slater is a combo guard with elite scoring potential. According to Sports Illustrated, Slater scored 52 points Jan. 26, breaking the Eleanor Roosevelt High School record for most points scored in one game.

Jon Mekonnen is a 6-foot-8 forward from Eagan, Minnesota, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Mekonnen is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and chose the Rams over other Division I offers from schools like Loyola of Chicago, Drake and Wyoming. Mekonnen is the sixth ranked prospect in Minnesota and is a high-flying athlete who will bring versatility to the Rams’ front court.

Volleyball

Erin Debiec is a 6-foot-1 setter from Potomac, Maryland, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Debiec is a part of the Bishop O’Connell High School varsity team, which has only lost 10 sets in over 20 games this season as of Nov. 11.

Jessica Lawton is a 6-foot opposite hitter from Hales Corners, Wisconsin, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. During her senior season, Lawton has achieved 230 kills in 97 sets with a .183 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.

Jordyn Tynsky is a 5-foot-8 libero and defensive specialist from Decatur, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. According to MaxPreps, she attended the 2023 Under Armour All-American camp and has a .500 varsity career hitting percentage.

Brooke Holman is a 6-foot outside and opposite hitter from Centennial, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Holman has made consistent improvement over her three-year span on the Littleton High School varsity volleyball team. During her senior season, she has made 205 kills in 70 sets played and is hitting .143, according to MaxPreps.

XC/track and field

Brett Ephraim is a distance runner from San Clemente, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Ephraim set personal records his senior season in the 3-mile, 2.93-mile and 5,000-meter events. He ran times of 14 minutes, 50.0 seconds in the 2.93, 14:06.8 in the 3-mile and 15:29.3 in the 5,000, according to athletic.net.

Adam Hellbom is a thrower from Stockholm who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Hellbom set several personal records this season in discus throw and hammer throw. In outdoor competition, he hit 50.93 meters in discus and 58.32 meters in hammer throw, according to World Athletics.

Annastasia Murphy is a jumper from Aurora, Illinois, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Murphy is a state-qualifying athlete who holds the women’s high jump record at Matea Valley High School, where she jumped 1.67 meters.

Ella Pickron is a pole vaulter from Bulverde, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Pickron hit her season high of 12 feet in the women’s 5A state championships. Pickron finished the championships in fifth out of nine contestants, according to athletic.net.

Allison Pippert is a distance runner from Thornton, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Pippert set several PRs her junior season at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals. In the 3,000-meter race, she ran 10:00.52, in the 2-mile she ran 10:37.84 and in the 5,000-meter race, she ran 17:33.53, according to athletic.net.

Shea Volkmer is a distance runner from Moraga, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Volkmer set a PR in her lone event so far in her senior season. She ran a 4:54.26 in the 1,600-meter event at the Mid-Season Mania 1600m Invitational, according to athletic.net.

Owen Casselman is a distance runner from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Casselman set two PRs his senior season. In the 2-mile race, he ran 10:01.0, and in the 5,000-meter event, he ran 14:58.3, according to athletic.net.

Kaleb Kimaita is a jumper from Thornton, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Kimaita set his high jump PR at the USA Track & Field Colorado Association Junior Olympic Championships, where he jumped 6 feet, 6 inches and placed first, according to athletic.net.

Amara Thomas is a jumper and sprinter from Moreno Valley, California. She signed with CSU Nov. 13 and currently attends Valley View High School. Thomas’s record height for high jump is 5 feet, 6 inches at the 20th Annual California Relays, according to athletic.net.

Men’s golf

Charlie Tucker is from Castle Pines, Colorado, and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Tucker is the 156th ranked prospect, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Bryant Hernandez is from San Marino, California, and signed with CSU Nov. 13. He is currently the 585th ranked prospect and has an average of 2.123 points, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Women’s golf

Jacinda Lee is from Camas, Washington, and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Her best performance at a tournament was at the Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Sugarloaf, where she scored an average of 1.538 points, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Ebba Thalen is an international signing from Stockholm and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Thalen is currently ranked 870th in the European Golf Rankings and brings a lot to the table for the Rams.

Abigail Taylor is another international signing from Adel, England, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. She attends Prince Henry’s Grammar School and averages 81.75 points, according to the European Golf Rankings.

Swim and dive

Carly Nelson is from Homer, Alaska, and currently attends Connections Homeschool. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and specializes in butterfly and freestyle. Nelson placed first at the 2022 Alaska School Activities Association State Championship in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, according to SwimCloud.

Addison Wicklund is from Rogers, Arkansas, and currently attends Rogers High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and specializes in breaststroke and butterfly, which also allows her to be a dual threat in the individual medley events. Rogers is ranked second in Arkansas and 366th in the nation, according to SwimCloud.

Makenna Post is the first diver signing for CSU, committing Nov. 13. She is from Gig Harbor, Washington, and currently attends Peninsula High School. Post competed at the 2023 USA Diving Zone E Championships, where she placed 30th with a score of 275.75 in the 1-meter, according to DiveMeets.com.

Riley Lee is the second diver signing for CSU, commiting Nov. 15. She is from Discovery Bay, California, and currently attends St. Mary’s High School. Lee competed at the 2023 USA Diving Junior Region 10 Championships, where she placed 23rd in the 1-meter and 19th in the 3-meter, according to DiveMeets.com.

Softball

Kyra Smith is from Puyallup, Washington, and currently attends Puyallup High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and is a right-handed batter who plays first and third base. Smith was on the Tacoma News Tribune 2022 All-Area First Team and the 4A South Puget Sound All-League First Team, according to SportsRecruits.

Autumn Rutherford is a Colorado resident hailing from Longmont. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and currently attends Niwot High School. Rutherford is an ambidextrous hitter and strong utility player with a .533 batting average and .857 fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.

Madilyn Eslinger is a hometown hero from Fort Collins and currently attends Loveland High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a catcher who also plays infield. Eslinger is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is a right-handed batter.

Jac Smith is another Colorado resident coming to Fort Collins from Centennial. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and attends Eaglecrest High School. Smith plays middle infield and is a right-handed batter with a .413 batting average, according to MaxPreps.

Clarissa Castillo is from Rialto, California, and currently attends Wilmer Amina Carter High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a left-handed batter who plays outfield. Castillo has a .414 batting average from 34 games played, according to MaxPreps.

Mac Ferguson is the fourth Colorado softball player signing with CSU. She is from Arvada, Colorado, and currently attends Arvada West High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a right-handed pitcher and first baseman as well as an ambidextrous batter. Ferguson has a 3.5 earned run average, according to MaxPreps.

Karlie Cooledge is the fifth Colorado softball playing signing with CSU, hailing from Littleton and attending Chatfield Senior High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9. Cooledge is a right-handed pitcher, utility player and batter; she has a 4.36 ERA and 127 career strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.

Rylee Gonzalez is from Huntington Beach, California, and signed with CSU Nov. 10. She is a 5-foot-7 right-handed batter who plays third base. Gonzalez attends Marina High School and has a .985 fielding percentage on top of 130 put outs this past season.

Tennis

Paisha Douglas is CSU tennis’ first signing, hailing from North Las Vegas, Nevada. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and attends Palo Verde High School. Douglas is currently ranked 61st in the nation, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network.

Soccer

Amalia Lopez is a 5-foot-5 midfielder from Tyler, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Lopez currently attends North Mesquite High School and was on Mexico’s U17 National Team Roster, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

Kaja Dionne is a 5-foot-4 forward from Saint Petersburg, Florida, and currently attends Shorecrest Preparatory School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and received a U.S. National Team training invite, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

Aspen Olson is a 5-foot-8 goalkeeper from West Jordan, Utah, and currently attends West Jordan High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and will provide necessary depth to CSU’s goalkeeper lineup.

Reach Damon Cook and Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001 and @emma_askren.