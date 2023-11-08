A complete list of CSU’s 1st-year student signings

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol

Editors note: Read the full article.

Protesters gather outside the Colorado Capitol building in Denver during a Shut it Down for Palestine protest Nov. 9. Protestors echoed chants like, “The people united will never be defeated,” throughout the protest, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol demands ceasefire

Editors note: Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

A complete list of CSU’s 1st-year student signings

Damon Cook and Emma Askren
November 17, 2023
A+complete+list+of+CSUs+1st-year+student+signings
Collegian | Chloe Leline

Editor’s Note: This post will continue to be updated as more athletes sign their national letters of intent to play at Colorado State.

Colorado State had a busy signing day after the official window opened Nov. 8. Here’s a list of everyone that CSU officially signed from all Division I sports, except football.

Ad

Women’s basketball

Kloe Froebe is a 5-foot-8-inch guard from Lincoln, Illinois. She currently attends Lincoln Community High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Froebe won WCIA 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023.

Brooke Carlson is a 5-foot-8 guard from Batavia, Illinois. She currently attends Batavia High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Carlson averages 17.3 points per game, according to MaxPreps, and will be an ideal addition to CSU’s roster.

Caitlin Kramer is a 6-foot-3 guard and Colorado resident from Colorado Springs, Colorado. She currently attends Air Academy High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Kramer was third in points scored per game in the state at an average of 26.5, according to MaxPreps.

McKenna Murphy is a 5-foot-11 guard from Omaha, Nebraska. She currently attends Elkhorn North High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Murphy has an impressive shooting ability and is able to remain calm under defensive pressure outside the paint.

Olivia Pawlicki is a 6-foot-1 forward from Shakopee, Minnesota. She currently attends Shakopee High School and committed to CSU Nov. 8. Pawlicki is able to read plays well and will be a beneficial addition to CSU’s roster.

Men’s basketball

Kyle Jorgensen is a 6-foot-9 forward from Minneapolis who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Jorgensen was the 167th ranked prospect out of Minnesota in 2022, according to MaxPreps. The tall guy showcases his ability to score on all three levels and shows rim protection abilities on defense at Washburn High School.

Jaden Steppe is a 6-foot-8 forward from Tualatin, Oregon, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Steppe is a three-star prospect and is ranked No. 2 in the state of Oregon, according to 247Sports. Steppe is a three-level scorer and has some ball handling abilities.

Darnez Slater is a 6-foot-3 guard from Eastvale, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Slater is a combo guard with elite scoring potential. According to Sports Illustrated, Slater scored 52 points Jan. 26, breaking the Eleanor Roosevelt High School record for most points scored in one game.

Jon Mekonnen is a 6-foot-8 forward from Eagan, Minnesota, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Mekonnen is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and chose the Rams over other Division I offers from schools like Loyola of Chicago, Drake and Wyoming. Mekonnen is the sixth ranked prospect in Minnesota and is a high-flying athlete who will bring versatility to the Rams’ front court.

Ad

Volleyball

Erin Debiec is a 6-foot-1 setter from Potomac, Maryland, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Debiec is a part of the Bishop O’Connell High School varsity team, which has only lost 10 sets in over 20 games this season as of Nov. 11.

Jessica Lawton is a 6-foot opposite hitter from Hales Corners, Wisconsin, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. During her senior season, Lawton has achieved 230 kills in 97 sets with a .183 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.

Jordyn Tynsky is a 5-foot-8 libero and defensive specialist from Decatur, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. According to MaxPreps, she attended the 2023 Under Armour All-American camp and has a .500 varsity career hitting percentage.

Brooke Holman is a 6-foot outside and opposite hitter from Centennial, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Holman has made consistent improvement over her three-year span on the Littleton High School varsity volleyball team. During her senior season, she has made 205 kills in 70 sets played and is hitting .143, according to MaxPreps.

XC/track and field

Brett Ephraim is a distance runner from San Clemente, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Ephraim set personal records his senior season in the 3-mile, 2.93-mile and 5,000-meter events. He ran times of 14 minutes, 50.0 seconds in the 2.93, 14:06.8 in the 3-mile and 15:29.3 in the 5,000, according to athletic.net.

Adam Hellbom is a thrower from Stockholm who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Hellbom set several personal records this season in discus throw and hammer throw. In outdoor competition, he hit 50.93 meters in discus and 58.32 meters in hammer throw, according to World Athletics.

Annastasia Murphy is a jumper from Aurora, Illinois, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Murphy is a state-qualifying athlete who holds the women’s high jump record at Matea Valley High School, where she jumped 1.67 meters.

Ella Pickron is a pole vaulter from Bulverde, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Pickron hit her season high of 12 feet in the women’s 5A state championships. Pickron finished the championships in fifth out of nine contestants, according to athletic.net.

Allison Pippert is a distance runner from Thornton, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Pippert set several PRs her junior season at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals. In the 3,000-meter race, she ran 10:00.52, in the 2-mile she ran 10:37.84 and in the 5,000-meter race, she ran 17:33.53, according to athletic.net.

Shea Volkmer is a distance runner from Moraga, California, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Volkmer set a PR in her lone event so far in her senior season. She ran a 4:54.26 in the 1,600-meter event at the Mid-Season Mania 1600m Invitational, according to athletic.net.

Owen Casselman is a distance runner from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Casselman set two PRs his senior season. In the 2-mile race, he ran 10:01.0, and in the 5,000-meter event, he ran 14:58.3, according to athletic.net.

Kaleb Kimaita is a jumper from Thornton, Colorado, who signed with CSU Nov. 9. Kimaita set his high jump PR at the USA Track & Field Colorado Association Junior Olympic Championships, where he jumped 6 feet, 6 inches and placed first, according to athletic.net.

Amara Thomas is a jumper and sprinter from Moreno Valley, California. She signed with CSU Nov. 13 and currently attends Valley View High School. Thomas’s record height for high jump is 5 feet, 6 inches at the 20th Annual California Relays, according to athletic.net.

Men’s golf

Charlie Tucker is from Castle Pines, Colorado, and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Tucker is the 156th ranked prospect, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Bryant Hernandez is from San Marino, California, and signed with CSU Nov. 13. He is currently the 585th ranked prospect and has an average of 2.123 points, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Women’s golf

Jacinda Lee is from Camas, Washington, and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Her best performance at a tournament was at the Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Sugarloaf, where she scored an average of 1.538 points, according to the American Junior Golf Association.

Ebba Thalen is an international signing from Stockholm and signed with CSU Nov. 8. Thalen is currently ranked 870th in the European Golf Rankings and brings a lot to the table for the Rams.

Abigail Taylor is another international signing from Adel, England, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. She attends Prince Henry’s Grammar School and averages 81.75 points, according to the European Golf Rankings.

Swim and dive

Carly Nelson is from Homer, Alaska, and currently attends Connections Homeschool. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and specializes in butterfly and freestyle. Nelson placed first at the 2022 Alaska School Activities Association State Championship in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, according to SwimCloud.

Addison Wicklund is from Rogers, Arkansas, and currently attends Rogers High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and specializes in breaststroke and butterfly, which also allows her to be a dual threat in the individual medley events. Rogers is ranked second in Arkansas and 366th in the nation, according to SwimCloud.

Makenna Post is the first diver signing for CSU, committing Nov. 13. She is from Gig Harbor, Washington, and currently attends Peninsula High School. Post competed at the 2023 USA Diving Zone E Championships, where she placed 30th with a score of 275.75 in the 1-meter, according to DiveMeets.com.

Riley Lee is the second diver signing for CSU, commiting Nov. 15. She is from Discovery Bay, California, and currently attends St. Mary’s High School. Lee competed at the 2023 USA Diving Junior Region 10 Championships, where she placed 23rd in the 1-meter and 19th in the 3-meter, according to DiveMeets.com.

Softball

Kyra Smith is from Puyallup, Washington, and currently attends Puyallup High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and is a right-handed batter who plays first and third base. Smith was on the Tacoma News Tribune 2022 All-Area First Team and the 4A South Puget Sound All-League First Team, according to SportsRecruits.

Autumn Rutherford is a Colorado resident hailing from Longmont. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and currently attends Niwot High School. Rutherford is an ambidextrous hitter and strong utility player with a .533 batting average and .857 fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps.

Madilyn Eslinger is a hometown hero from Fort Collins and currently attends Loveland High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a catcher who also plays infield. Eslinger is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is a right-handed batter.

Jac Smith is another Colorado resident coming to Fort Collins from Centennial. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and attends Eaglecrest High School. Smith plays middle infield and is a right-handed batter with a .413 batting average, according to MaxPreps.

Clarissa Castillo is from Rialto, California, and currently attends Wilmer Amina Carter High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a left-handed batter who plays outfield. Castillo has a .414 batting average from 34 games played, according to MaxPreps.

Mac Ferguson is the fourth Colorado softball player signing with CSU. She is from Arvada, Colorado, and currently attends Arvada West High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and is a right-handed pitcher and first baseman as well as an ambidextrous batter. Ferguson has a 3.5 earned run average, according to MaxPreps.

Karlie Cooledge is the fifth Colorado softball playing signing with CSU, hailing from Littleton and attending Chatfield Senior High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9. Cooledge is a right-handed pitcher, utility player and batter; she has a 4.36 ERA and 127 career strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.

Rylee Gonzalez is from Huntington Beach, California, and signed with CSU Nov. 10. She is a 5-foot-7 right-handed batter who plays third base. Gonzalez attends Marina High School and has a .985 fielding percentage on top of 130 put outs this past season.

Tennis

Paisha Douglas is CSU tennis’ first signing, hailing from North Las Vegas, Nevada. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and attends Palo Verde High School. Douglas is currently ranked 61st in the nation, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network.

Soccer

Amalia Lopez is a 5-foot-5 midfielder from Tyler, Texas, who signed with CSU Nov. 8. Lopez currently attends North Mesquite High School and was on Mexico’s U17 National Team Roster, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

Kaja Dionne is a 5-foot-4 forward from Saint Petersburg, Florida, and currently attends Shorecrest Preparatory School. She signed with CSU Nov. 8 and received a U.S. National Team training invite, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

Aspen Olson is a 5-foot-8 goalkeeper from West Jordan, Utah, and currently attends West Jordan High School. She signed with CSU Nov. 9 and will provide necessary depth to CSU’s goalkeeper lineup.

Reach Damon Cook and Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001 and @emma_askren.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University number 12, Patrick Cartier, shoots a 3-pointer at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC
Women dressed in white athletic jerseys wrap their arms around one another as they celebrate their victory on the court.
Women's basketball transfer Sanna Ström finds home in FoCo
McKenna Hofschild carries the ball into CSUs side of the court during the CSU vs UNH basketball game on Nov. 15. (CSU won 67-45)
Stalwart defense propels Rams to victory over UNH
Colorado State University number 10, Nique Clifford, makes a basket at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
CSU men's basketball rises to occasion, remains perfect in Greeley
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win
McKenna Hofschild (4) ends the season opener at home with a total of 24 points, five assists, one steal and one block against the Le Moyne Dolphins Nov. 8.
1st points and Powerade: CSU women's basketball wins over Alabama A&M
More in Cross Country
CSUs womens cross country team ends championship drought
CSU's women's cross country team ends championship drought
Collegian file photo
Rams cross country looks to win 1st women's title in 16 years
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
CSU XC looks to NCAA Championships with new additions
The CSU mens Cross Country team starts the Championship race at the Nuttycombe Invite in Madison, Wisconsin Oct. 18, 2019. (Matt Begeman | The Collegian)
Insight on Colorado State's upcoming fall sports
Lily Tomasula-Martin, Mason Brown and Lauren Offermen holding their All-Mountain West Cross Country Second Team awards. Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics.
Women take 3rd, men take 4th in MW cross country finals
Colorado State University cross country athletes Jaco Brueckman, Thomas Chaston, Tanner Norman, Ivy Gonzales, Lauren Offerman and Lily Tomasula-Martin pose for a photo near the Oval at CSU Jan. 27. (Lucy Morantz | The Collegian)
Rams finish 7th across the board at Battle Born Challenge
More in Football
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Shannon OHair mends the CSU football teams jerseys from last weekends game Nov. 6.
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
About the Contributors
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
Emma Askren, alongside Damon Cook, is the fall 2023 sports editor for The Collegian. She began working at The Collegian during her first year in the fall of 2022, when she covered the swim and dive team as well as anything sports-related. She is currently a sophomore at Colorado State University, where she is majoring in journalism and media communication and double minoring in Spanish and sports management. During her first year, she joined the rowing team, began working as a reporter for The Collegian and working at the Student Recreation Center. Askren applied to CSU as a journalism major, knowing she wanted to combine her passion for sports and writing to create a fulfilling career. Upon realizing that Rocky Mountain Student Media was hiring for first-years, she jumped at the opportunity to become a writer for The Collegian. While working for the sports desk, Askren has had the opportunity to write about hockey, logging, whitewater rafting and the importance of women in sports. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she seeks to break the status quo and become a successful sports journalist following graduation. Following a year as a sports reporter, Askren became a co-editor for the sports desk alongside Cook. Together the duo seeks to create a new and improved sports desk that caters to all readers of The Collegian and beyond.
Chloe Leline, Print Editor
Chloe Leline is a fourth-year art student majoring in graphic design and is the current print editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Some of her duties include overlooking and editing the majority of the layout design in the newspaper and pushing the creative limits of the overall paper design. She was born and raised in a one-stoplight Michigan town and moved with her family to the big city of Austin, Texas, at 10 years old. There, she was able to get more in touch with her creative passions. In middle school, she discovered her love for design, and in high school, she became the editor in chief of her school's yearbook. These passions led her to Colorado State University. Art and print production give Leline an outlet to express her love of everything visual. Whether it’s a spread design in the newspaper or a quick sketch in her notebook, creating tangible things brings her happiness every day.  Working alongside other driven individuals at The Rocky Mountain Collegian brings Leline the extra inspiration that she has been longing for. She hopes her love for design can shine throughout the paper and bring readers that extra spark of joy she was lucky enough to find.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *