Rams run in Mountain West Cross Country Championships

The Mountain West Cross Country Championships wrapped up at Eisenhower Golf Course on Friday, and with that, the end of in-conference running for Colorado State.

The women’s 6K race started at 10:00 a.m. Throughout the run, CSU held its position and finished third with a score of 79. The team’s total time was 1:46:03. Finishing ahead of the Rams was Boise State with a score of 54 and New Mexico took the women’s title with 32.

Ad

Pamela Kosgei of the Lobos secured an individual victory with a time of 19:36.2. UNM has won 16 of the last 17 MW XC championships. CSU earned a title in 2023.

Individually, CSU’s best women’s runner was Quinn McConnell, who placed seventh with a time of 20:43.7. The Rams’ next-best runner was Anna Petr in eighth, who finished with a time of 20:46.6.

The Rams finished second for the men’s 8K run at 10:45 a.m. with a score of 70. The team’s final combined time was 2:04:00. UNM, for its second year in a row claimed the men’s title with a score of 15.

Each of the Lobos’ top five runners also finished in the top five positions, the first time in MW history a men’s team has done so. Samuel Habtom claimed his second-consecutive individual MW XC title with the program, with a time of 23:20.7.

Michael Mooney was the fastest runner for the CSU team, men’s placing seventh with a time of 24:28.6. Behind him was Lars Mitchel in eighth, finishing with a 24:31.0.

Looking ahead, the Rams’ next run is at NCAA Regionals on Nov. 15, in Reno, Nev. The NCAA Championships is Nov. 23, in Madison, Wis.

Reach Adam Gross at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @agrose_22.