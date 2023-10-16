Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Rams soccer advances to 1st-ever MW championship after PKs

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 1, 2023
Olivia+Fout+%2818%29+dribbles+the+ball+past+a+San+Diego+State+University+defender+in+the+Mountain+West+tournament+semi-finals+Nov.+1.+The+game+ended+in+a+0-0+%283-2%29+PK+win+for+Colorado+State+University.+
Collegian | Damon Cook
Olivia Fout (18) dribbles the ball past a San Diego State University defender in the Mountain West tournament semi-finals Nov. 1. The game ended in a 0-0 (3-2) PK win for Colorado State University.

Maybe some things are just meant to be. 

“Mr. Brightside” came on just before Colorado State struck gold in Laramie, Wyoming, winning 0-0 (3-2 penalty kicks) against No. 1 ranked San Diego State

Ad

“You know how sometimes you just have that feeling where it’s just going to go your way,” Mia Casey said. “The song they played beforehand, the energy we had — you can look bench-to-bench and see the difference in energy.”

A big difference between the two sides prior to the penalty kicks was the energy. On one side, the Rams could be seen jumping and dancing, while the Aztecs took a different approach by remaining calm. 

Casey said “Mr. Brightside” is goalkeeping coach Josh Purdum’s favorite song, and they play it postgame every time the Rams win.

Once again, the defense is the story for CSU. The veteran unit continued to suffocate the opposing offense. Shayna Ross has been a big part of that defense, but for her, it’s more about the team effort.

“I’m not taking them anywhere; it’s a team effort,” Ross said. “This train takes a lot of people to get it moving, so I’m just on it — I’m riding the wave with everyone else, and I’m just so excited for what we have.”

The Rams outshot the Aztecs 19-8, and while the offense appeared in control, there was still some frustration as none of the shots were getting past the Aztecs goalkeeper.

“It does get a little frustrating because that’s your main goal,” Casey said. “That’s everything that you work for in the game is to get the goal in the back of the net. But at the same time, our defense is working hard to keep it out, and the least you can do is just help your defense keep it out. Because then you get a chance here, you get to go to PKs, and we practice PKs — we’re prepared.”

Casey, along with other young forwards joining the team, was a big storyline in the offseason. Olivia Fout was the most senior of the bunch as a sophomore, but even she didn’t see the field a lot at Auburn

Despite the lack of experience, three first-year players stepped into the box and hit penalty kicks for the Rams: Casey, Sofia Coulombe and Taite DeLange.

Ad

“They’ve obviously brought more talent to our program, and they love the game, and they’re passionate, and that just makes a big difference to our culture,” coach Keeley Hagen said. “(I’m) so happy that our seniors get this opportunity, and that’s who we’re playing for.”

That youth and those players have landed Hagen and CSU soccer in the Mountain West championship for the very first time in program history. 

Hagen took over the team in 2021. She was named as the second coach in program history, taking over a team that had gone 2-4-1 in the 2020-21 COVID-shortened season. 

What she has done in the past three seasons for the CSU program has been nothing short of spectacular. 

Prior to the season, CSU wasn’t given a lot of credit as a team to watch for. In the MW preseason poll, the Rams were voted to finish seventh out of 12 teams. Fast forward to November, and they will play for first place against Utah State at noon Nov. 4 in Laramie, Wyoming. 

“You could feel the belief coming into it,” Casey said. “And Keeley kept saying, ‘We have nothing to lose. We’re the fourth seed playing the No. 1 team. If we lose, (it’s) expected. Whatever.’ But we made it so much further. We were predicted to finish seventh (and) not even make it to the tournament, and here we are headed to the championship. Don’t sleep on CSU — we’re having a great time here.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
The Bronze Boot Trophy sits on the University of Wyoming football field Nov. 6, 2021. The Wyoming Cowboys beat the Rams 31-17.
How Rams football can get back Bronze Boot
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) leaps to hit the ball.
Rams treat fans in Moby as they get redemption in Border War
Colorado State University swimmers cheer on their teammates during their meet against Denver University at Moby Pool Oct. 27.
Van Dyken's Moby pool record falls as Trietly has career day
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Colorado State University players celebrate Olivia Fout s (18) goal from outside of the 18-yard box against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer advances to MW semifinals for 1st time in history
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
More in Homepage
Photo courtesy of Jeff Biegert
Introducing brewing sciences: Crafting the perfect pint
Lopez: Is the new iOS NameDrop feature really that safe?
Lopez: Is the new iOS NameDrop feature really that safe?
LTTE: The mistaken arrogance of ASCSU
LTTE: The mistaken arrogance of ASCSU
Colorado State University basketball guard, McKenna Hofschild (4), defends the ball against an opponent from Boise State University at Moby Arena Feb. 28. CSU won 66-51.
Get ready for tipoff: CSU women’s basketball begins shortly
1989 (Taylors Version) brings timeless updates to Swifts 1st pop album
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' brings timeless updates to Swift's 1st pop album
Eliot Krams stares down a tight passage preparing to crawl through in a cave Sept. 23.
The importance of conservation, safety in caving
More in NCAA
Senior Kennedy Stanford (17) and redshirt sophomore Kate Yoshimoto (18) celebrate after a sucessful play.
Kennedy Stanford dominates as CSU sweeps Boise State
Malaya Jones (1) and Karina Leber (42) jump up to block the ball from opponents Utah State Oct. 26. Colorado State University volleyball hosted a pink out game to show their support for fighting for a cure for cancer.
Heartbreaker in Moby: Rams volleyball reverse swept
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Collegian file photo
Rams cross country looks to win 1st women's title in 16 years
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Nail-biter loss shows Rams soccer can hang with the best
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
CSU drops late lead in crucial loss to UNLV
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *