Olivia Fout rediscovers love for soccer at CSU

While all of the more popular sports attract larger crowds with fewer winning results, the Colorado State soccer team is the opposite.

The Rams currently have a record of six wins, two losses and two draws. The Rams’ only two losses were by a one-point margin.

CSU’s roster has depth, with quick forwards, a strong midfield and a tightknit backline. This roster is not to be looked down upon, especially with the new help of a solid transfer squad.

The transfers include Liv Stutzman, who scored one of the winning goals against Nevada Sept. 21 and transferred from Wyoming; Megan Demski, who transferred from Loyola of Chicago; Kate Dunne from Oklahoma State; Katy Coffin from Kansas State; Avery Vander Ven, who played at Texas; Hale Otto, who played at Georgia; Ashley Bahr, who transferred from Wyoming; and Olivia Fout, who played at Auburn.

Olivia Fout is a sophomore here at Colorado State and transferred from Auburn after her first year.

“It was hard transferring,” Fout said. “I left a family that I had at Auburn. The scary part that I had coming here was, ‘Am I going to be accepted?’ and (the team) immediately opened their arms to me.”

During her first year at Auburn, Fout didn’t get much playing time. At such a big school, and especially being in the Southeastern Conference, the team was extremely competitive.

“It was hard mentally,” Fout said. “It was a struggle, but coming here and knowing that I do have worth and being able to show my ability and be able to produce for this team — it’s been a lot.”

It’s clear that Fout has taken advantage of this new opportunity at CSU to show what she has to offer. Following her goal Sunday, Sept. 24, Fout became the leading goal scorer in the Mountain West with seven individual goals scored.

With her goal on Sunday, Olivia Fout became the Mountain West Leader with 7 goals scored this season 🤩#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/aHJNYOuwjb — Colorado State Soccer (@CSUFutbol) September 26, 2023

“The SEC is a Power Five — it’s a big conference,” Fout said. “But honestly, the Mountain West is comparable to the SEC. There’s a lot of gritty teams in our conference, and maybe the support staff is bigger at Auburn, but the level of play is very similar.”

The Rams most recently played against UNLV Sunday, and Fout was the only goal scorer for the Rams. After receiving a red card in a previous match and being unable to play against Nevada the week before UNLV, the determination was unmatched, despite the game resulting in a draw.

With more playing time at CSU, Fout brings a lot more to the table for the Rams than just her incredible skill on the ball.

“I wanted to improve on a lot,” Fout said. “Just being a great teammate honestly. Sometimes I struggled at Auburn not being a great teammate not getting minutes, and it’s very easy for me to relate to the girls that don’t get a lot of minutes. Everybody plays a role on this team, and everybody’s role is extremely important. Even if you’re playing or not we’re all climbing that mountain, and we all want to win.”

And winning is exactly what the Rams have been doing. The season started off strong for CSU, going on a six-game undefeated streak before losing twice against two Utah teams: Utah Tech and Utah.

Despite the bumps in the road, the Rams were able to regain their confidence and defeat Nevada in a 2-1 victory and draw against UNLV 1-1.

“Soccer-wise, just growing honestly,” Fout said. “Becoming a bigger competitor. I lost a little bit of love for soccer at Auburn, but I’ve definitely gained that back. I’m very excited to be here.”

Fout’s newfound love for soccer is unmistakable. After scoring in nearly every game for the Rams, it’s evident that she’s ready for whatever the rest of the season will bring.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.