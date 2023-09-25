Today's top stories
Rams soccer ties with Rebels in battle atop MW standings

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 24, 2023
Mia+Massey+%285%29+kicks+the+ball+to+the+other+side+of+the+field+to+her+teammate+Sept.+21.+Colorado+State+University+won+over+Nevada+with+a+final+score+of+2-1.
Collegian | Paige molenkamp
Mia Massey (5) kicks the ball to the other side of the field to her teammate Sept. 21. Colorado State University won over Nevada with a final score of 2-1.

Olivia Fout needed just 1 minute and 46 seconds to score her seventh goal of the season and surpass Liv Layton’s team high of sixth from a season ago.

With both teams coming into the game 1-0 in conference play, no one emerged victorious as Colorado State tied UNLV 1-1.

The Rams’ offense started off fast but couldn’t capitalize on several opportunities down the stretch.

“It’s the beginning of conference (play); it’s only our second game,” Fout said. “It’s a tie, but at least it’s a point.”

UNLV’s Sarah Martinez got the equalizer in the 27th minute for the Rebels. The goal was a close call, and it looked like one of the Rams defenders had a chance to save it, but it went just over the line.

Offsides was an issue for the Rams’ attack, getting flagged nine times for the infraction. Those calls really killed the Rams’ attack and their ability to get into scoring position.

“It’s better than 13 from the last game, so we’re improving little by little, ” head coach Keeley Hagen said. “I just talked to the group about that. That’s just attention to detail and just being disciplined.”

After giving up a couple of opportunities to the Rams, the Rebels went on the attack, going down and drawing the penalty in the Rams’ box. UNLV was set up with the free kick to take control of the game.

In the 61st minute of the game, in what could have been the turning point for the Rebels, Shayna Ross made what might have been the play of the game for the Rams.

“It did feel really good to pull one for my team because they do so much for me,” Ross said. “I want to get them back.”

Diving and saving the free kick, Ross kept the Rams in the game and kept them alive to continue to compete evenly in the match.

Ross’s play was a big difference-maker for the Rams. Finishing with three saves, she kept the Rams alive in multiple times of need.

“We talked to Shayna about her growth, and that’s a credit to her investment,” Hagen said. “She’s coming up big when we need her to, and we’re going to continue to ask that of her every single game.”

In the 84th minute, Mia Casey got an incredible look at a goal for the Rams on a breakaway — one that would put them squarely in the driver’s seat. She shot just slightly too high, and the ball bounced off the crossbar.

While the Rams couldn’t secure a win in their second game of conference play, they still get a point in the tie.

“We’ve got to keep getting better, and we talk about (how) every opponent we play is going to be tough,” Hagen said. “No one’s going to roll over, and that’s a credit to our conference and their preparation coming here.”

CSU will be back on the road to take on Utah State 5 p.m. Sept. 28. The Aggies are off to a 4-6-1 start to the season and are currently 1-1 in conference play.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
