Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seymour: Overorganization stresses you out more than it helps

Charlotte Seymour, Collegian Columnist
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Madelyn Hendricks

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

In a world where we’re constantly told that organization is the key to success, many of us strive to plan every aspect of our lives. However, excessive organization can hinder creativity, lead to burnout and strain relationships. Finding a balance between structure and spontaneity is key to a fulfilling life.

Overorganization tends to suffocate creativity because when every aspect of life is planned down to the minute, there’s no room left for spontaneous moments. Creativity is key in life, as it opens the mind and broadens our perspectives, and when you stick to a strict schedule, there is little time to be creative. The more we structure our days, the less space there is for those unplanned moments of joy and excitement. Thus, over-organizing can turn our lives into a series of tasks to complete rather than experiences to enjoy.

This then leads to over-organizing becoming an all-consuming activity. Commonly, people think organization leads to greater efficiency, but overorganization can have the opposite effect. The time spent managing an overflowing to-do list can end up taking more energy than just completing the tasks at hand.

If you’re not careful, overorganization could lead to the paradox of choice, in which having too many options leads us to being less satisfied with our decision. So instead of simplifying our lives, we trap ourselves in a cycle of overthinking and are unable to choose anything because we have overcomplicated our choices.

Furthermore, planning every detail of our lives sets us up for disappointment when things don’t go according to plan. It is so easy to get one’s mind set in a certain headspace, but as soon as something goes wrong, the headspace completely shifts into a void of negativity.

With that, the pressure to maintain perfect organization quickly burn us out. The constant feeling of needing to be on top of everything can exhaust us because no one can be perfectly organized all the time. This makes everything feel like a chore, and a lot of the time, we simply complete the task just to check it off, rather than engaging in whatever it is the task has to offer. The continuous need for perfection can stop us from embracing the uncertain, imperfect nature of life, which can ultimately lead to frustration and dissatisfaction, and all tie back to the importance of creativity and spontaneity.

Overorganization affects many areas of our lives, but its impact on relationships is especially significant. Relationships thrive on unplanned moments, last-minute outings and experiences that aren’t written on your calendar. But when we overschedule ourselves, it can feel like there’s no room for genuine connection with others. We get so caught up in our lives and focused on what we need to complete next that we don’t even realize that we are pushing our loved ones away.

So rather than obsessing over cumbersome organization, focus on balance because life requires both structure and freedom. A little bit of organization can be perfect for planning how and when to get things done, but too much structure can lead to burnout. The key is to find the balance between being organized enough to be productive but still leaving enough room for flexibility.

The constant chase for structure can suspend creativity, create unnecessary stress and reduce our ability to adapt to life’s surprises. We should all recognize that that life is not about having everything planned down to the last detail but about finding joy in the unplanned moments and whatever comes our along our path.

Next time you find yourself overwhelmed by your to-do list, take a moment to step back. Ask yourself if this schedule is truly serving you or if it’s time to embrace the uncertainty that may lead to the most memorable experiences.

 Reach Charlotte Seymour at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Souza: Rate My Professors isn't accurate
Souza: Rate My Professors isn't accurate
Image of cartoon CSU buildings.
Bisant: CSU's architectural range cultivates scattered yet intriguing campus
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Proulx: Making sense of shifts that swung the 2024 presidential election
More in Homepage
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Colorado State University students cheer on the men's basketball team during its game against San Jose State in Moby Arena March 4. CSU won 83-56.
2025 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU confirms 6 international student visas have been revoked
More in Opinion
April Fools': 5 incontrovertible reasons why you should immediately abandon your family, career and personal autonomy to join a cult today!
April Fools': 5 incontrovertible reasons why you should immediately abandon your family, career and personal autonomy to join a cult today!
April Fools': 5 baby names that may really lean into your executive order preferences
April Fools': 5 baby names that may really lean into your executive order preferences
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: CSU TPUSA anti-trans event puts students at risk of harm