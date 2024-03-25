Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for first time in 15 years

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024

The crypto industry continues to evolve, fueled by the increasing institutional adoption of crypto. Today, numerous companies are entering the...

Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

Proulx: CSU knows many can’t finish college in 4 years but doesn’t care

Caden Proulx, Print Director
March 27, 2024
Proulx%3A+CSU+knows+many+cant+finish+college+in+4+years+but+doesnt+care
Collegian | Chloe Leline

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Lately, across the country, there has been an increase in college students finishing their degree in more years than the traditional four. It’s probably a topic you’ve brought up with your parents, who are vehemently opposed to the idea. Surprisingly, though, only 49% of students finish their undergraduate program in four years, according to 2016 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Ad

However, just because this is becoming more popular does not mean it is accessible to everyone who needs it. We have to ask ourselves why so many students find it so difficult to finish college in what is considered a normal amount of time.

Despite these increasing trends, adding a year of college is very expensive. At Colorado State University, you can be looking at shelling out another $12,896 as a Colorado resident. If you’re a nonresident, you’re looking at $33,752.

Many people in our parents’ generation are quick to call Generation Z lazy or unmotivated and blame this on the fact that fewer people are graduating in four years. The reality is that it is finally acceptable in society to struggle. A large chunk of Generation Z struggles with learning disabilities or mental health disorders, and living in the age of social media is exhausting.”

This should not be the case, especially when our advisers tell us that everyone is different in the credit load they can handle in a semester. This is a great message — only take what you can handle — but these words aren’t helpful at all.

While the inequality in this country already inhibits a vast percentage of the population from even attending college, add the intersectionality of mental health and various other factors, and now you have even fewer attending. It might seem like a surprise reading this because most Fort Collins residents are wealthy, but $12,896 is not an OK price to ask of people who are drowning trying to complete their degree.

The trap we are stuck in here is almost comical. Our advisers are telling us we should only take the workload we can handle, which leads us to taking fewer credits per semester than what allows us to graduate on time, which then allows the university to take even more money from us.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying CSU should make additional years past four free — although I’m not exactly against that — but at the end of your fourth year, the average in-state student can already expect to pay upward of $51,584. Giving even more money than this when you might be experiencing loss, depression, ADHD or any other mental or physical illness or disability is ludicrous.

This is not a wild thought, believe it or not. This is already in practice in many places, such as community colleges, which allow you to take as many credits as you want at your own pace while remaining a full-time student.

Being a full-time student at CSU requires taking at least 12 credit hours a semester, and without being one, you lose access to a large number of student services. Unless you entered college with credits from high school, to reach the required 120 credits to graduate, you need to take 15 credits each semester for eight semesters.

Many people in our parents’ generation are quick to call Generation Z lazy or unmotivated and blame this on the fact that fewer people are graduating in four years. The reality is that it is finally acceptable in society to struggle. A large chunk of Generation Z struggles with learning disabilities or mental health disorders, and living in the age of social media is exhausting. The American Psychological Association reported, “Compared with other generations, Gen Z is least likely to report very good or excellent mental health.”

Ad

So CSU continues to roll in massive amounts of money that they continually waste on buying out contracts. They continue to not invest in or acknowledge the fact that students are struggling, and until they see that average is actually overloading, students will continue to be set up for failure and loans.

Reach Caden Proulx at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter at @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Photo Illustration by Eli Crocker | The Collegian
Pavelko: Public transportation is actually more fun than you think
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Vogl, Ward: Social justice, country music are vitally connected
Vogl, Ward: Social justice, country music are vitally connected
Rhoads: Colorados famous activities arent as accessible as you might think
Rhoads: Colorado's famous activities aren't as accessible as you might think
En serio: los CSU Snowriders creen que son mejores que tú
En serio: los CSU Snowriders creen que son mejores que tú
More in Homepage
Attendants of the Ramadan Iftar Dinner Event begin getting food in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.
SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
Colorado State football springs toward new season
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
Theory of epigenetic trauma explores impact of historical racism
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
2024 Associated Students of Colorado State University vice presidential candidate Ava Ayala and presidential candidate Claudia Paraiso pose for a photo outside the Lory Student Center March 21.
ASCSU Elections: Meet presidential, VP candidates Claudia Paraiso, Ava Ayala
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for first time in 15 years
More in Opinion
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
LFTE: Celebrate, respect Colorados outdoor culture this spring
LFTE: Celebrate, respect Colorado's outdoor culture this spring
Seriously: A letter from your neighborhood bear
Seriously: A letter from your neighborhood bear
Seriously: Taylor Swift discusses her CO2 emissions in interview
Seriously: Taylor Swift discusses her CO2 emissions in interview
The Collegian newspaper
Editorial: CSU, student media deserve more transparency from university administration
About the Contributors
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.
Chloe Leline, Print Editor
Chloe Leline is a fourth-year art student majoring in graphic design and is the current print editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Some of her duties include overlooking and editing the majority of the layout design in the newspaper and pushing the creative limits of the overall paper design. She was born and raised in a one-stoplight Michigan town and moved with her family to the big city of Austin, Texas, at 10 years old. There, she was able to get more in touch with her creative passions. In middle school, she discovered her love for design, and in high school, she became the editor in chief of her school's yearbook. These passions led her to Colorado State University. Art and print production give Leline an outlet to express her love of everything visual. Whether it’s a spread design in the newspaper or a quick sketch in her notebook, creating tangible things brings her happiness every day.  Working alongside other driven individuals at The Rocky Mountain Collegian brings Leline the extra inspiration that she has been longing for. She hopes her love for design can shine throughout the paper and bring readers that extra spark of joy she was lucky enough to find.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *