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Breaking: Shots fired near CSU Microbiology Building, suspect transported to local hospital

Chloe Rios and Claire VanDeventer
October 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Fort Collins Police Services officers prepare to expand the barrier tape around the Colorado State University Microbiology and Chemistry Buildings after an officer-involved shooting Oct. 12.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

A shooting was reported outside of Colorado State University’s Microbiology Building on Monday evening, Oct. 12.

At 6:02 p.m., a CSU Safety Advisory Alert was released indicating police activity and stating to avoid the area between the Chemistry and Microbiology buildings and to follow law enforcement directions. A later alert sent at 6:52 p.m. stated the area is all clear but that police activity will remain present. Officers from the CSU Police Department told The Collegian that the area, which is blocked off by caution tape, would remain closed off overnight.

The Collegian was informed by witnesses that the shooting occurred near the Microbiology Building. CSU student Daniel Bradford said he witnessed the shooting as he was biking near Center Avenue Mall.

“I was biking up to the center here, and I saw the cop walk up to the Microbiology Building,” Bradford said. “There was a dude standing out there who was screaming his lungs out. While I was biking past the cop car, that the cop got out of, the cop approached him and told him to put the gun down and dude started screaming.”

Bradford said that he heard 4-6 shots in total and said the shooter fired one shot before the police officer allegedly fired multiple times at the man.

“I heard one shot, and I’m pretty confident that it was the shooter,” Bradford said. “I know it was the shooter because the cop hadn’t even pulled out his gun. Then he pulled it out and shot the dude, like five or six times that I can remember.”

Tiana Kennedy, associate vice president of communications for CSU and the CSU System, provided The Collegian with a statement at 7:54 p.m.

“The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated for an officer-involved shooting,” the statement reads. “On Oct. 12, 2026, around 5:35 p.m., Colorado State University Police received a report of a person acting erratically near Newton Plaza on Main Campus. An officer responded and located a man who was armed with a handgun and advanced toward the officer. Gunfire occurred and the suspect was shot. The officer immediately rendered first aid, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for care. No other injuries have been reported. This was not an active-shooter incident. CIRT was activated and responded to take over the officer-involved shooting investigation. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency and any further information regarding this incident will be released by that agency.”

On Oct. 13 at 1:37 p.m. CSU’s Office of the Provost sent an email to CSU community members that recounted the events of from Monday and addressed the safety alert process that originally alerted the community about police activity. According to the email, which was reviewed by The Collegian, the alert went out to over 48,000 email and text messages to campus community, however, the email says there were a number of people who did not receive the alert.

The email explains they “are currently working to understand why that happened and to fix the issue going forward.”

The email also acknowledged that digital screens on campus didn’t display a notification of the alerts. The email reads, “Campus digital screens are utilized for situations with an ongoing threat, which CSUPD determined was not the case here.”

The email provided resources for students and faculty and staff who wish to seek support, such as counseling through Student Support and the Employee Assistance Program respectively.

The email went on to explain there were reports of a student arrest in a residence hall Monday, which was said to be “unrelated to the incident near Newton Plaza.”

Reach Claire VanDeventer and Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Claire VanDeventer
Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
Claire VanDeventer is a third-year student double majoring in political science and economics with a minor in Spanish. She is thrilled for the opportunity to step into the role of news editor for The Collegian in the 2026-27 academic year.  The Collegian was the first organization to welcome VanDeventer when she started her freshman year at Colorado State University. Since then, she has developed a passion for telling the stories that often go untold and bringing greater visibility to the people and communities behind the issues making headlines. She has primarily worked on the news desk, focusing on a people-centered approach to reporting, featuring individual experiences and perspectives to examine the broader issues affecting students and residents across campus and the Fort Collins community.  Her professional experiences outside of The Collegian include roles within nonprofit organizations, local government, the United States House of Representatives and more, all of which have shaped her academic interests and perspectives on the role of media. Outside of the newsroom, VanDeventer enjoys reading, fitness, spending time with friends and family and experimenting with new coffee recipes and brewing methods. Whether she’s trying new coffee grounds or chasing a story, she is always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.  Whether VanDeventer ultimately pursues a full-time career in journalism after CSU remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the impact The Collegian has had on her collegiate experience. Her time in the newsroom has forever opened her eyes to the power of storytelling, the responsibility of reporting and the importance of giving people a platform for their voices to be heard.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.