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PSD Board of Education votes to close 4 schools, consolidate 2 alternative high schools

Chloe Rios, News Editor
November 2, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Poudre School Dirstrict Board of Education member Karla Baise and District A Director Scott Schoenbauer take notes as they listen during the community comment period of the PSD board meeting in Johannsen Support Services Center Oct. 27. The Board convened to vote on the potential closure and consolidation of schools in the district and ended up voting 5-2 to close Beattie, Johnson and Putnam elementary schools and Blevins Middle School.

The Poudre School District Board of Education approved a list of school closures and consolidations last week, all of which will take place over the course of the 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years. Some school closures were delayed via amendments, and PSD’s mountain schools were completely removed from the list.

In September, the PSD Comprehensive Planning Committee released its recommendation to close nine schools and consolidate two others, saying the choices were made based on a comprehensive analysis, factoring in enrollment trends, facility utilizations, program capacity and more. The committee also said these changes were necessary due to declining birth rates in the community, a high cost of living and fewer families living in the district.

“We can do more and do it better in fewer schools because we can concentrate our resources and make sure every student has access to everything that they deserve and everything that we as a community believe that they should have,” PSD superintendent Brian Kingsley said during a Sept. 25 press conference.

The original recommendations were largely met with opposition from PSD community members. During public listening sessions, many community members raised equity concerns with the schools selected to close or consolidate. According to reporting from The Coloradoan, the schools not in the mountains recommended to close or consolidate have a higher percentage of minority students and students who qualify for free and reduced cost lunches compared to the district’s average. Community members of mountain schools have said they were worried about transportation time to and from school and students’ abilities to be involved in extracurricular activities.

“We’re all up and out until 2 a.m. for (the board meeting),” said Deborah Contino, a bilingual integrated services teacher at Irish Elementary Escuela Bilingüe. “I think it just shows that, you know, there’s no school that’s not a great school and the fact is every school has some claim, some equity claim.”

A Poudre School District community member sorts through protest signs to hand to parents and students who convened outside the Johannsen Support Services Center leading up to a Poudre School District Board of Education meeting Oct. 27. The Board convened to vote on the potential closure and consolidation of schools in the district, and ended up voting 5-2 to close Beattie, Johnson, and Putnam Elementary Schools and Blevins Middle School. The community members chanted “Take the time to do it right,” urging the board to delay voting. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

The board meeting began Oct. 27 and extended into the early morning of Oct. 28. Multiple amendments were introduced, many of which were in response to community concerns. As a result, the following actions will occur:

  • An amendment to keep PSD’s mountain schools open passed. These schools include Red Feather Lakes Elementary, Stove Prairie Elementary and Livermore Elementary.
  • Irish Elementary Escuela Bilingüe’s closure is delayed until July 1, 2028. The amendment also directs the administration over the next two school years to develop a more unified dual language program, which will start in the 2028-29 school year.
  • Timnath Elementary School will also remain open for another year. Its closure is set for July 1, 2028, unless the town secures the full funding for a new building by Nov. 5, 2027. 

Although some schools were delayed or removed from the closure and consolidation lists, a number of schools will follow the original plan. Changes will be effective July 1, 2027:

  • Beattie Elementary School will close. Students in neighborhood bounds will be assigned to Lopez Elementary School and Bennett Elementary School.
  • Johnson Elementary School will close. Students in neighborhood bounds will be assigned to Olander Elementary School and McGraw Elementary School.
  • Putnam Elementary School will close. Students in neighborhood bounds will be assigned to Dunn Elementary School and Tavelli Elementary School.
  • Blevins Middle School will close. Students in the neighborhood bounds will be assigned to Webber Middle School and Lincoln Middle School. 
  • Centennial High School and Poudre Community Academy, two alternative high schools, will be consolidated to create a new school. The location has yet to be determined.
  • Boundary changes for Bacon Elementary School will occur.

Prior to the board’s vote, community members had the opportunity to voice their concerns through five public listening sessions.

At the Oct. 19 listening session at Fort Collins High School, Tom Griggs, former associate professor at the University of Northern Colorado and PSD educator, said the committee’s plan was ill conceived. Griggs also helped organize a demonstration on Oct. 27 that took place prior to the board’s vote.

“I taught teachers about teaching in classrooms, and I’ve spent the last six years substituting,” Griggs said. “I’ve seen a lot of what’s going on in schools, and this doesn’t honor the real work that’s going on in a way that shows that people understand.”

A chalk message on the sidewalk in front of the Johannsen Support Services Center reads ‘Save Our Schools’ Oct. 27. On the afternoon of Oct. 27, community members gathered to protest the Poudre School District Board of Education convening to vote on the potential closure and consolidation of schools in the district. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Some community members referenced previous attempts to close and consolidated schools that were met with protest.

“I’ve been teaching in the mountain schools for 16 years, and they tried to close, you know, some of the mountain schools (before),” said David Maynard, an elementary school teacher. “We’re always on the list, and we always have to defend ourselves, and that’s kind of a bummer.”

Concerns about specific schools that would be closed if the original committee plan followed through were raised prior to the final vote.

On Oct. 13, the Timnath Town Council adopted a resolution expressing the desire for the continued operation of Timnath Elementary and invited PSD to work with the town to explore solutions. According to the resolution, the closure of Timnath Elementary would displace more than 400 elementary school students, which is equivalent to almost 40% of school children in the town.

Following the board’s vote Oct. 28, Contino later told The Collegian the community considers the board’s amendment to delay the closure of Irish Elementary a win and sees it as a commitment to dual language.

Maynard said the community’s reaction was different in response to the closures and consolidations.

The last time these closures came up, schools were fighting each other and jockey for position and all that,” Maynard said. “Not this time. It’s been absolutely beautiful to see that all the communities who are affected are supporting each other.”

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 