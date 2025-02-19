Former CSU football player, graduate assistant arrested for felony sexual assault

Former Colorado State football player and graduate assistant, Aaron Moore turned himself in Tuesday, Feb. 18 to the Larimer County Jail following a warrant for his arrest regarding felony sexual assault, according to a media release from Fort Collins Police Services.

In May 2024 an adult woman reported Moore to FCPS, alleging that Moore had sexually assaulted her after a night of drinking with friends in downtown Fort Collins. The victim later told investigators that she and Moore shared a ride to his residence where the assault occurred.

Moore began his college football career at CSU as a linebacker in 2020, where he competed in all four games — a shortened season due to COVID-19.

But after being one of the best-rated recruits for Steve Addazio’s 2020 class, having a star rating of three and composite score of 0.8376, his career came to a close after three season long back-to-back injuries.

Following his departure from the team, Moore approached coach Jay Norvell, defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and linebackers coach Adam Pilapil, who allowed Moore to take over as a graduate assistant.

According to FCPS, Moore was a student at the time of the assault. Following the report and reviewing evidence FCPS issued an arrest warrant for Moore on charges of felony sexual assault: Class 3 Felony — Sexual Assault, victim is physically helpless and Class 4 Felony — Sexual Assault, victim is unable to appraise their conduct.

The same afternoon of Moore’s arrest a $5,000 cash bond was set.

“We know that crimes involving sexual assault are often traumatic,” said Sgt. Dan Calahan, who provides oversight on FCPS’ Crimes Against Persons Unit. “Our team of detectives and advocates are committed to guiding survivors through the legal system and supporting them on their path to recovery.”

CSU Police and the Title IX office are cooperating with the investigation, according to the press release. The detectives are looking for additional victims and asking that anyone with information contact Criminalist David Blake at dblake@fcgov.com, or if they wish to stay anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.