Natural Resources building floods, classes relocated

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

A water main near the Natural Resources Building on Colorado State University’s campus was reported Saturday, Feb. 1, prompting flooding and the abrupt relocation of classes usually housed within the building. Water to the building has since been shut off.

Maintenance crews hoped to have the issue resolved by the start of classes this week. However, the location and severity of the main break has extended the targeted deadline to Wednesday.

“CSU Facilities Management will continue repair work on the water main outside of the Natural Resources Building,” the university’s statement reads. “Water service has not been fully restored, and the building will remain closed on Tuesday, Feb. 4.”

According to university communications, students and faculty with belongings still in the building can contact the CSU Police Department to be escorted into the building.

