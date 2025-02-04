Founded 1891.

CSU administration responds to federal actions impacting community

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
February 8, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons sent an email to students and faculty Saturday morning in response to several recent actions taken by President Donald Trump impacting higher education and the CSU community.

The email included the announcement of a new webpage containing information on each issue as well as resources and direct guidance for the community. 

The university administration has largely remained silent on the issues raised in recent weeks as students and faculty voiced concern. This statement marked the second time Parsons has addressed the entire campus community regarding the federal actions on diversity, equity and inclusion policies, immigration and higher education. The first came Jan. 28 following a White House directive to freeze all federal funding of grants and loans. 

“During the last few weeks, multiple executive actions that have come from the new federal administration have brought uncertainty and rapid change to many organizations that have relationships with the federal government,” Parsons’ statement reads. “These changes have impacted individuals across our community as well as higher education institutions across the country.”

The email specifically addressed concerns regarding research and the over $436 million in federal funding that CSU receives each year that contributes to research and student programs, among other things. 

“At CSU our goal is to support impacted members of our Ram community and to ensure the integrity of our research and academic enterprises while maintaining compliance with the law, which in some cases means awaiting judicial review of legal challenges,” Parsons’ statement reads.

The new Updates on Federal Actions webpage is split by issue area and includes information about CSU resources and contacts as well as external resources for further information.

Since Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20, the White House has issued executive orders pertaining to federal funding, Title IX policies, immigration, DEI programing and education. 

CSU provides updated guidance related to federal funding on a dedicated webpage following the federal government’s actions and a subsequent temporary restraining order issued by a United States District Court, blocking the administrations directive to freeze federal funding of all grants and loans.

The White House rescinded the memo pertaining to the executive order following the temporary restraining order Jan. 29.

Parsons addressed the ongoing confusion the CSU community is facing as a result of these federal actions, stating the administration will continue to support students, faculty and staff and provide updated information and guidance as available.

“While there is much uncertainty at this time, we do know that our teaching, research and service mission is steadfast, and we know that we must work together to support each member of our Ram family to fulfill this mission,” Parsons’ statement reads.

This is an ongoing situation. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
