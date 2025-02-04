NCAA shifts transgender policy following Donald Trump’s executive order

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, the NCAA has complied, changing its policy regarding transgender athletes Thursday, Feb. 6.

The order, Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, states: “It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity and truth.”

The NCAA policy change is effective immediately, barring any athletes who were assigned male at birth from competing in women’s sports.

It is now policy that the U.S. rescind federal funds from “educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.” Thus, those not in compliance with Title IX and the current administration’s views will have funds withheld.

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

Baker said that to his knowledge, there are over 530,000 athletes currently in the NCAA. Despite there being fewer than 10 transgender athletes in college sports, the question of transgender athletes’ eligibility became a serious topic of discussion in March 2024 when former collegiate swimmer and political activist Riley Gaines’ filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that the NCAA’s Participation Policy for Transgender Student-Athletes violates Title IX and the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The lawsuit was originally sparked due to rumors surrounding a transgender player on San Jose State volleyball’s roster.

For activists such as Gaines, this updated policy serves as a point of celebration.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how vindicating it feels knowing no girl will ever have to experience what my teammates and I did,” Gaines posted on X.

Shortly after Gaines filed the lawsuit, SJSU player Brooke Slusser joined the movement in opposition of her alleged transgender teammate.

“Hey NCAA, just in case you haven’t realized yet, this fight will just keep getting harder for you until you make a change!” Slusser said in one of her most recent posts on X, prior to the policy change.

Although those who were assigned male at birth cannot currently compete in women’s sports, the same does not apply to women competing in men’s sports.

“Regardless of sex assigned at birth or gender identity, a student-athlete may participate — practice and competition — in NCAA men’s sports, assuming they meet all other NCAA eligibility requirements,” the NCAA statement reads.

Regulating women’s sports is Trump’s fourth executive order regarding transgender individuals since taking office Jan. 20. Other orders include the requirement that the U.S. government to recognize only two sexes, male and female, and the request that the Department of Defense prepare a new policy regarding transgender service members.

“The updated policy combined with these resources follows through on the NCAA’s constitutional commitment to deliver intercollegiate athletics competition and to protect, support and enhance the mental and physical health of student-athletes,” Baker said. “This national standard brings much needed clarity as we modernize college sports for today’s student-athletes.”

