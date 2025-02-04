Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

NCAA shifts transgender policy following Donald Trump’s executive order

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
February 7, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Blaire Fleming spikes the ball during Colorado State University’s volleyball game against San Jose State University Oct. 3, 2024. CSU won 3-0.

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, the NCAA has complied, changing its policy regarding transgender athletes Thursday, Feb. 6.

The order, Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, states: “It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity and truth.”

Ad

The NCAA policy change is effective immediately, barring any athletes who were assigned male at birth from competing in women’s sports.

It is now policy that the U.S. rescind federal funds from “educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.” Thus, those not in compliance with Title IX and the current administration’s views will have funds withheld.

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

Baker said that to his knowledge, there are over 530,000 athletes currently in the NCAA. Despite there being fewer than 10 transgender athletes in college sports, the question of transgender athletes’ eligibility became a serious topic of discussion in March 2024 when former collegiate swimmer and political activist Riley Gaines’ filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that the NCAA’s Participation Policy for Transgender Student-Athletes violates Title IX and the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The lawsuit was originally sparked due to rumors surrounding a transgender player on San Jose State volleyball’s roster.

For activists such as Gaines, this updated policy serves as a point of celebration.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how vindicating it feels knowing no girl will ever have to experience what my teammates and I did,” Gaines posted on X.

Shortly after Gaines filed the lawsuit, SJSU player Brooke Slusser joined the movement in opposition of her alleged transgender teammate.

“Hey NCAA, just in case you haven’t realized yet, this fight will just keep getting harder for you until you make a change!” Slusser said in one of her most recent posts on X, prior to the policy change.

Ad

Although those who were assigned male at birth cannot currently compete in women’s sports, the same does not apply to women competing in men’s sports.

“Regardless of sex assigned at birth or gender identity, a student-athlete may participate — practice and competition — in NCAA men’s sports, assuming they meet all other NCAA eligibility requirements,” the NCAA statement reads.

Regulating women’s sports is Trump’s fourth executive order regarding transgender individuals since taking office Jan. 20. Other orders include the requirement that the U.S. government to recognize only two sexes, male and female, and the request that the Department of Defense prepare a new policy regarding transgender service members.

“The updated policy combined with these resources follows through on the NCAA’s constitutional commitment to deliver intercollegiate athletics competition and to protect, support and enhance the mental and physical health of student-athletes,” Baker said. “This national standard brings much needed clarity as we modernize college sports for today’s student-athletes.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Photo courtesy of Garrett Mogel and Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Smoke signals: CSU studies wildfire impact on firefighter reproductive health
9 Celestial Seasonings herbal teas to try this winter
9 Celestial Seasonings herbal teas to try this winter
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Souza: Apathy will define Trump's presidency
More in NCAA
Image of softball team lined up on third base line for the national anthem.
CSU softball strives to prove itself in upcoming season
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Fab first-years: Froebe, Carlson aid CSU women’s basketball success
Emma Ronsiek (21) looks to her teammates Feb. 1. Ronsiek and her teammates wore jerseys with cancer survivors' last names to advocate for cancer awareness.
CSU women’s basketball unable to maintain pace against Air Force
More in News
The Warner College of Natural Resources building main entrance March 12, 2024.
Natural Resources building floods, classes relocated
A large, roughly written fabric poster reading, our presence higher education is a right, not a privilege, with orange and black butterflies and a black silhouette of a person.
CSU students discuss recent immigration policy changes
Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck visits with Colorado State University students and faculty Jan. 30. Buck spoke with students about future job prospects, careers and plans in the Animal Sciences building.
Former Rep. Ken Buck visits CSU, engages with students
About the Contributor
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is back at The Collegian for her third semester, taking on the sports editor role. As a first-year student at CSU, she is pursuing a journalism and media communication degree. After beginning her journalism career in high school, she joined The Collegian in her senior year, contributing to several desks including sports, arts and entertainment, news and life and culture. In her first year at CSU, she dedicated the majority of her time to being a beat writer for women’s volleyball and basketball and found a passion for sports writing. As an editor, she now aims to help other writers discover their own passions. Webb’s favorite parts about working for the sports desk are covering tight, nail-biting games and interviewing athletes for feature stories. She gets to learn about the person behind the jersey, making her appreciate the game that much more. Her goal is to carve a place for herself at The Collegian and immerse herself in sports along with learning the ins and outs of CSU Athletics so she can act as a resource for sports writers. She eventually wants to pursue a career within the field and hopes to make an impact. Webb is excited to explore all aspects of journalism and media and is eager to grow both as a writer and as a professional during her time at CSU.