The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Breaking news: CSU announces new VP for university advancement

Sam Hutton, News Editor
December 4, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University announced Wednesday the hiring of former Oklahoma State University Foundation Vice President Scott Roberts as the next vice president for university advancement.

Roberts has previous experience at the universities of Connecticut and Nevada, Las Vegas, both Carnegie R1 land-grant institutions.

Ad

In his new position at CSU, Roberts will oversee “alumni relations, development, central advancement services and constituent engagement.”

Robert’s tenure at CSU will begin Jan. 6.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: Police report incident near Ram's Horn, believe suspects have left campus
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Aggravated assault reported near Laurel Hall; shelter in place lifted
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Police activity on campus, shelter in place recommended
More in Homepage
A black and white photo of a cluttered room with several women talking, playing cards, and organizing papers.
Breaking barriers in history: The Collegian's history of strong woman leaders endures
A grainy, black and white photo of three college students sitting at a table.
Healthy government-press relationship is exemplified by ASCSU, Collegian
Five dancers in pink jumpsuits dance on a stage. In the foreground, a man in a black suit plays a silver saxophone.
CSU musician develops sounds of straight-ahead jazz
More in News
CSU experts discuss local journalism’s impact on political division
CSU experts discuss local journalism’s impact on political division
A crowd of people sit and listen to a speaker
CSU professors host Election Debrief event, analyze outcomes
players in white and green long sleeves with black shorts on the court
Judge rules SJSU volleyball player allowed to compete amid controversy
About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.