Breaking news: CSU announces new VP for university advancement

Colorado State University announced Wednesday the hiring of former Oklahoma State University Foundation Vice President Scott Roberts as the next vice president for university advancement.

Roberts has previous experience at the universities of Connecticut and Nevada, Las Vegas, both Carnegie R1 land-grant institutions.

In his new position at CSU, Roberts will oversee “alumni relations, development, central advancement services and constituent engagement.”

Robert’s tenure at CSU will begin Jan. 6.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.