This week in ASCSU: Campus safety

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
November 3, 2024
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo wears a Cat in the Hat costume to give his executive report at the senate session Wednesday Oct. 30. Staying on theme, DeSalvo delivered his report in rhyme.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 30 for the 12th session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the executive, legislative and judicial branches provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

During executive reports, ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo, dressed as The Cat in the Hat, shared a message about staying safe this Halloween.

“The sun did not shine; it was too wet to play, so we sat in the senate on that cold, cold wet day,” DeSalvo said. “I know it is wet, and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny. This is my executive report, so I’ll keep it short: If you decide to drink tomorrow, please don’t end up in court.”

Moving into new business, Bill #5406, “Endorsing a Letter Concerning Campus Safety,” was introduced.

If the legislation is passed, ASCSU will endorse a letter drafted by the College of Liberal Arts Representative Council, formerly the Dean’s Leadership Council, calling for transparency regarding campus safety issues.

The letter was written following the events that occurred on CSU’s campus Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, when students received safety alerts from campus police.

“The level of severity which was communicated through these messages was unclear and left students unable to make informed decisions regarding their presence on campus,” the letter reads.

Due to these recent campus safety alerts, Halloween safety concerns and this year’s presidential election, CLARC is calling for consistent, clear communication regarding the severity of incidents and police activity on campus. They are calling on CSU administration to release a statement regarding campus safety and the university’s plan to reform safety communication in the future.

“We understand and respect that at the time, not everything is known, and there is a certain level of privacy and confidentiality with all matters,” CLARC President Emily Reese said. “We just want to know what’s going on and how severe is it — not necessarily every nitty-gritty detail — but broadly, and how is that going to impact myself in the decisions I’m making or my classmates and the decisions they’re making?”

The legislation will be sent to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, University Affairs Committee and Internal Affairs Committee for further review.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 6.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

