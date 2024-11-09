This week in ASCSU: Campus safety, LSAB bylaws

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 6 for the 13th session of the 54th senate.

To begin the session, Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor made a statement following the outcome of the federal elections.

“Although the last few months have sought to divide us and force us to focus on our differences, there is still so much more that unites us than what divides us,” Taylor said. “We in the student government should all recommit ourselves to the duty that we have to serving our students and our constituents. We cannot change the outcomes of federal elections, but we can continue to advocate for policies at the state and local level that benefit the students that we represent.”

Following Taylor’s remarks, the executive, legislative and judicial branches provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

During executive reports, representatives echoed Taylor’s message that ASCSU remains committed to students and will continue to support students impacted by the outcomes of the election.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo emphasized that while ASCSU is a nonpartisan organization, it will continue to advocate for students’ rights on campus, stating that he will advocate to protect undocumented students on campus.

“I will semidemand that the university not cooperate with entities like ICE or federal law enforcement to round up CSU students to deport them — it’s unconscionable,” DeSalvo said. “We need to search inside ourselves and our humanity and understand that we’re all people and the 136 students on this campus that are undocumented deserve access to an education just as much as we do. They deserve to stay here, and they don’t deserve to be rounded up by federal law enforcement officials, and the university shouldn’t comply with that.”

Multiple senators made similar statements, emphasizing that they will take action to support all students.

“We are in these positions of leadership because we want to advocate,” Sen. Enock Monanti said. “I want to … ask of all of us to listen to our constituents, hear their pain, ask what we can do to make it better and do that. Put those words into action and listen … because that’s what we are meant to do. Rams take care of Rams.”

Moving into old business, senate confirmed Bill #5406, “Endorsing a Letter Concerning Campus Safety.”

The legislation will add the endorsement of ASCSU to a letter regarding student safety concerns written by the College of Liberal Arts Representative Council.

The letter was written to President Amy Parsons, campus police and the Board of Governors of the CSU System. It expresses increased student concern following the police activity on campus on Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, calls on the university to be consistent and transparent with the severity of campus safety events and encourages a formal statement regarding campus safety and future reforms.

The bill was approved with unanimous consent.

Moving into new business, Bill #5407, “LSAB Bylaws,” was introduced. The bill aims to confirm the 2024-25 Legislative Strategy Advisory Board bylaws.

The legislation was expedited and subsequently approved with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 13.

