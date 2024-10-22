2024 elections live results: United States, Federal

Harris is maintaining small leads in Virginia and North Carolina.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates on the presidential ballot and candidates to represent northern Colorado in the United States House of Representatives.
President of the United States
Kamala Harris, Democratic – 3 electoral votes
Ad
Donald Trump, Republican – 23 electoral votes
Representatives to the 119th U.S. Congress
Colorado Congressional District 2
Joe Neguse, Democratic –
Marshall Dawson, Republican –
Colorado Congressional District 4
Lauren Boebert, Republican –
Trisha Calvarese, Democratic –
Colorado Congressional District 8
Yadira Caraveo, Democratic –
Gabe Evans, Republican –