2024 elections live results: United States, Federal

Allie Seibel, Hannah Parcells, Sam Hutton, and Aubree Miller
November 5, 2024
Collegian | Collegian Editorial Staff
Nov 05, 2024, 5:36 pm

Harris is maintaining small leads in Virginia and North Carolina.

Nov 05, 2024, 5:31 pm

West Virginia has been called for Trump. Harris is maintaining leads in Virginia and New Hampshire as data comes in.

Nov 05, 2024, 5:09 pm

Presidential polls are beginning to close in some states, with Indiana and Kentucky called for former President Trump. Vermont has been called for Harris. Polling has closed in Georgia and Florida, with Trump maintaining a narrow lead in both.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates on the presidential ballot and candidates to represent northern Colorado in the United States House of Representatives. 

President of the United States

Kamala Harris, Democratic – 3 electoral votes

Donald Trump, Republican – 23 electoral votes

Representatives to the 119th U.S. Congress

Colorado Congressional District 2

Joe Neguse, Democratic –

Marshall Dawson, Republican –

Colorado Congressional District 4

Lauren Boebert, Republican –

Trisha Calvarese, Democratic –

Colorado Congressional District 8

Yadira Caraveo, Democratic –

Gabe Evans, Republican –

About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.