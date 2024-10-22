2024 elections live results: Larimer County, Fort Collins

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates and issues on the ballot for Larimer County and surrounding areas. Voting results come from the Larimer County Clerk.
County Offices
County Commissioner – District 2
Kristin Stephens, Democratic –
Erick Selgren, Republican –
County Commissioner – District 3
Jody Shaddock McNally, Democratic –
Ben “Uncle Benny” Aste, Republican –
County Clerk and Recorder
Tina Harris, Democratic –
Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis –
Larimer County Ballot Issues
Ballot Issue 1A: Taxes increased by $17,200,000 to improve roadways.
Yes/For:
No/Against:
City of Fort Collins Ballot Issues, Questions
Ballot Issue 2A: Extending existing 0.25% sales tax used for street maintenance through 2045.
Yes/For:
No/Against:
Ballot Issue 2B: Amending Charter of the City of Fort Collins regarding city elections.
Yes/For:
No/Against:
Ballot Issue 2C: Repealing and reenacting Article IX of the Charter of the City of Fort Collins regarding wording for clarity.
Yes/For:
No/Against
Ballot Issue 2D: Repealing and reenacting Article X regarding initiative and referendum process.
Yes/For:
No/Against:
Poudre School District R1: Increasing taxes to maintain quality of education.
Yes/For:
No/Against