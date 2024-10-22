The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

2024 elections live results: State of Colorado

Allie Seibel, Hannah Parcells, Sam Hutton, and Aubree Miller
November 5, 2024
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Residents waited in line to vote in person at the Larimer County polling location in the Never No Summer Ballroom in the Lory Student Center Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:48 pm

Right to abortion solidified in Colorado constitution

Amendment 79 passed with a 64.23% vote, codifying the right to an abortion into the Colorado constitution.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:47 pm

Same-sex marriage enshrined in Colorado constitution

Amendment J, which removes the ban on same-sex marriage, passed with a 66.78% vote.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:25 pm

Amendment 80

“No” votes are leading with 54.66% compared to “yes” votes at 45.34%.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:23 pm

Amendment 79

“Yes” votes are leading with 64.23% compared to 35.77 “no” votes.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:17 pm

Amendment K

“No” votes are leading on Amendment K with 53.93% compared to 46.07% “yes” votes.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:14 pm

Amendment J

Amendment J leads on “yes” votes with 66.78% compared to 33.22% against.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:12 pm

Amendment I

“Yes” votes lead on Amendment I with 71.43% of the vote.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:10 pm

Amendment H

“Yes” votes lead on Amendment H with 73.56%.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:08 pm

Amendment G

“Yes” votes lead on Amendment G with 72.88%.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:07 pm

House District 65

Lori Garcia Sanders, Republican, is currently leading Will Walters, Democrat with 55.23% to 44.77% in House District 65 as votes continue to come in throughout Colorado.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:04 pm

House District 54

Republican Ryan Armagost is currently leading Mark K. Matthews in House District 54 with 55.03% of the vote to 44.97% of the vote.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:02 pm

District Attorney- 8th Judicial District

Democrat Gordon McLaughlin is leading unaffiliated Dawn Downs with 52.35% and 47.65% respectively.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:02 pm

House District 51

As votes continue to come in across Colorado, Yara Zokaie, Democratic is currently leading Steve Yurash, Central, with 64,75% of the vote to Yurash’s 35.25% in House District 51.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:59 pm

House District 51

In a tight race, Ron Weinberg, Republican is currently Sarah McKeen, Democratic, with 51.38% of the vote to 48.62% for District 51 as votes continue to come in across Colorado.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:57 pm

House District 49

Steve Ferrante is currently leading Lesley Smith with 51.91% of the vote to Smith’s 48.09% as votes continue to come in throughout Colorado.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:56 pm

State Senator District 14

Democrat Cathy Kipp is leading with a 69.9% lead above Republican Phoebe McWilliams’ 27.23%

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:53 pm

House District 53

Incumbent Rep. Boesnecker is currently leading by 75.03% over Donna Walters’ 29.74% as Larimer County continues recording votes.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:51 pm

District 14 state senator

Democrat Cathy Kipp is leading with 69.9% of the vote. Republican Phoebe McWilliams is trailing with 27.23%.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:43 pm

Harris leads in Colorado

Harris is showing a lead with 54% over Trump’s 43% as Colorado counties begin reporting election results.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates and issues on the ballot for Larimer County and surrounding areas. Voting results come from the Colorado Secretary of State. ‘

State Offices

State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 2

Kathy Gebhardt, Democratic – 100%

Ad

State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 4

Krista Holtzmann, Democratic – 24,809 votes

Kristi “KBB” Burton Brown, Republican – 26,444 votes

State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 8

Rhonda Solis, Democratic – 4,324 votes

Yazmin Navarro, Republican – 5,364 votes

Regent to the University of Colorado – At Large

Eric Rinard, Republican – 68,463 votes

Elliot Hood, Democratic – 84,863 votes

Thomas Reasoner, Approval Voting – .91%

T.J Cole, Unity – 1.69%

State Senator – District 14

Cathy Kipp, Democratic – 45,128 votes

Ad

Phoebe McWilliams, Republican – 17,519 votes

Jeffery Brosius, Libertarian – 1,791 votes

State Senator – District 23

Barb Kirkmeyer, Democratic – 100%

State Representative – District 49

Steve Ferrante, Republican – 8,755 votes

Lesley Smith, Democratic – 8,048 votes

State Representative – District 51

Ron Weinberg, Republican – 21,763 votes

Sarah McKeen, Democratic – 20,557 votes

State Representative – District 52

Yara Zokaie – 24,902 votes

Steve Yurash – 13,601 votes

State Representative – District 53

Andy Boesenecker, Democratic – 23,607 votes

Donna Walter, Republican – 7,825 votes

State Representative – District 64

Ryan Armagost, Republican – 4,078 votes

Mark K Matthews, Democratic – 3,326 votes

State Representative – District 65

Will Walters, Democratic – 10,978 votes

Lori Garcia Sander, Republican – 13,563 votes

District Attorney – 8th Judicial District

Gordon McLaughlin, Democratic – 79,992 votes

Dawn Lynn Downs – Unaffiliated – 72,989 votes

Judicial Retention Questions

Colorado Supreme Court

Shall Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Yes – 67.05%

No – 32.95%

Shall Justice Brian D. Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Yes – 63.36%

No – 36.64%

Shall Justice Monica M. Márquez of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Yes – 64.5%

No – 35.5%

Shall Judge Stephanie Dunn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Yes – 69.13%

No – 30.87%

Shall Judge Jerry N. Jones of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Yes – 61.27%

No – 38.73%

Colorado Court of Appeals

Shall Judge W. Eric Kuhn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Yes – 67.42%

No – 32.58%

Shall Judge Gilbert M. Román of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Yes – 67.54%

No – 32.46%

Shall Judge Timothy J. Schutz of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Yes – 65.26%

No – 34.74%

Amendments

Colorado Amendment G – Expands veterans’ property tax exemptions

Yes/for – 118,850 votes

No/against – 43,988 votes

Colorado Amendment H – Creates an independent judicial disciplinary

Yes/for – 117,224 votes

No/against – 42,117 votes

Colorado Amendment I – Removes right to bail in first-degree murder cases

Yes/for – 115,864 votes

No/against – 46,274 votes

Colorado Amendment J – Repeals ban on same-sex marriage

Yes/for – 110,844 votes

No/against – 54,862 votes

Colorado Amendment K – Adjusts deadline to file initiative petition signatures

Yes/for – 71,213 votes

No/against – 83,202 votes

Colorado Amendment 79 – Creates a constitutional right to abortion

Yes/for – 107,128 votes

No/against – 59,466 votes

Colorado Amendment 80 – Creates a constitutional right to school choice

Yes/for – 74,678 votes

No/against – 90,089 votes

Propositions

Colorado Proposition JJ – Removes cap on state revenue from sports betting

Yes/for – 130,248 votes

No/against – 35,113 votes

Colorado Proposition KK – Imposes a tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition

Yes/for – 97,117 votes

No/against – 69,198 votes

Colorado Proposition 127 – Prohibits killing a mountain lion, bobcat or lynx

Yes/for – 71,975

No/against – 92,565 votes

Colorado Proposition 128 – Lengthens prison time before parole eligibility

Yes/for – 100,107 votes

No/against – 62,515 votes

Colorado Proposition 129 – Allows veterinary professional associates

Yes/for – 82,753 votes

No/against – 78,525 votes

Colorado Proposition 130 – Creates a police training and support fund

Yes/for – 79,017 votes

No/against – 82,620 votes

Colorado Proposition 131 – Requires open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections

Yes/for – 75,604 votes

No/against – 85,857 votes

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Elections
2024 elections live results: Larimer County, Fort Collins
2024 elections live results: Larimer County, Fort Collins
2024 elections live results: United States, Federal
2024 elections live results: United States, Federal
Elections: Candidates for Colorado Congressional District 4
Elections: Candidates for Colorado Congressional District 4
More in Homepage
A woman in a white jersey holds a basketball while a woman in a green jersey extends her arm up next to her. They are on a basketball court.
CSU women’s basketball perseveres through struggles, wins regular season opener
Kyan Evans takes the ball down the court.
CSU men's basketball soars to season-opening win over North Dakota
An abstract illustration of a saxophone player and a cello player. Surrounding them are swirls of purple, brown and yellow.
Jazz Combos Concert showcases student emotion through music
More in News
A group of people sit at a conference table with laptops and a screen behind them.
ASCSU Housing Caucus advocates for affordable student housing, food security
People in hard hats with shovels pose for a picture
'Heart of campus': CSU breaks ground on new Clark building
A woman in a blue blazer stands and talks.
Voting your conscience: CSU experts discuss 3rd-party influence in elections
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.