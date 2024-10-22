2024 elections live results: State of Colorado

Amendment 79 passed with a 64.23% vote, codifying the right to an abortion into the Colorado constitution.
State Offices
State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 2
Kathy Gebhardt, Democratic – 100%
State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 4
Krista Holtzmann, Democratic – 24,809 votes
Kristi “KBB” Burton Brown, Republican – 26,444 votes
State Board of Education Member – Congressional District 8
Rhonda Solis, Democratic – 4,324 votes
Yazmin Navarro, Republican – 5,364 votes
Regent to the University of Colorado – At Large
Eric Rinard, Republican – 68,463 votes
Elliot Hood, Democratic – 84,863 votes
Thomas Reasoner, Approval Voting – .91%
T.J Cole, Unity – 1.69%
State Senator – District 14
Cathy Kipp, Democratic – 45,128 votes
Phoebe McWilliams, Republican – 17,519 votes
Jeffery Brosius, Libertarian – 1,791 votes
State Senator – District 23
Barb Kirkmeyer, Democratic – 100%
State Representative – District 49
Steve Ferrante, Republican – 8,755 votes
Lesley Smith, Democratic – 8,048 votes
State Representative – District 51
Ron Weinberg, Republican – 21,763 votes
Sarah McKeen, Democratic – 20,557 votes
State Representative – District 52
Yara Zokaie – 24,902 votes
Steve Yurash – 13,601 votes
State Representative – District 53
Andy Boesenecker, Democratic – 23,607 votes
Donna Walter, Republican – 7,825 votes
State Representative – District 64
Ryan Armagost, Republican – 4,078 votes
Mark K Matthews, Democratic – 3,326 votes
State Representative – District 65
Will Walters, Democratic – 10,978 votes
Lori Garcia Sander, Republican – 13,563 votes
District Attorney – 8th Judicial District
Gordon McLaughlin, Democratic – 79,992 votes
Dawn Lynn Downs – Unaffiliated – 72,989 votes
Judicial Retention Questions
Colorado Supreme Court
Shall Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?
Yes – 67.05%
No – 32.95%
Shall Justice Brian D. Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?
Yes – 63.36%
No – 36.64%
Shall Justice Monica M. Márquez of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?
Yes – 64.5%
No – 35.5%
Shall Judge Stephanie Dunn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Yes – 69.13%
No – 30.87%
Shall Judge Jerry N. Jones of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Yes – 61.27%
No – 38.73%
Colorado Court of Appeals
Shall Judge W. Eric Kuhn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Yes – 67.42%
No – 32.58%
Shall Judge Gilbert M. Román of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Yes – 67.54%
No – 32.46%
Shall Judge Timothy J. Schutz of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Yes – 65.26%
No – 34.74%
Amendments
Colorado Amendment G – Expands veterans’ property tax exemptions
Yes/for – 118,850 votes
No/against – 43,988 votes
Colorado Amendment H – Creates an independent judicial disciplinary
Yes/for – 117,224 votes
No/against – 42,117 votes
Colorado Amendment I – Removes right to bail in first-degree murder cases
Yes/for – 115,864 votes
No/against – 46,274 votes
Colorado Amendment J – Repeals ban on same-sex marriage
Yes/for – 110,844 votes
No/against – 54,862 votes
Colorado Amendment K – Adjusts deadline to file initiative petition signatures
Yes/for – 71,213 votes
No/against – 83,202 votes
Colorado Amendment 79 – Creates a constitutional right to abortion
Yes/for – 107,128 votes
No/against – 59,466 votes
Colorado Amendment 80 – Creates a constitutional right to school choice
Yes/for – 74,678 votes
No/against – 90,089 votes
Propositions
Colorado Proposition JJ – Removes cap on state revenue from sports betting
Yes/for – 130,248 votes
No/against – 35,113 votes
Colorado Proposition KK – Imposes a tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition
Yes/for – 97,117 votes
No/against – 69,198 votes
Colorado Proposition 127 – Prohibits killing a mountain lion, bobcat or lynx
Yes/for – 71,975
No/against – 92,565 votes
Colorado Proposition 128 – Lengthens prison time before parole eligibility
Yes/for – 100,107 votes
No/against – 62,515 votes
Colorado Proposition 129 – Allows veterinary professional associates
Yes/for – 82,753 votes
No/against – 78,525 votes
Colorado Proposition 130 – Creates a police training and support fund
Yes/for – 79,017 votes
No/against – 82,620 votes
Colorado Proposition 131 – Requires open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections
Yes/for – 75,604 votes
No/against – 85,857 votes