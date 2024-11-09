This week in ASCSU: Amending blackface resolution

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 20 for the 15th session of the 54th Senate.

To begin the session, the executive, legislative and judicial branches provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

Moving into new business, senate introduced Resolution #5406, “Amending The Resolution Condemning Blackface To More Accurately Reflect The Media’s Involvement.”

The resolution aims to make a correction to Resolution #5404 and remove clauses claiming that Rocky Mountain Student Media reported breaking news on an incident involving the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity earlier this semester without speaking to both parties and investigating the matter.

The fraternity was accused of displaying a racially insensitive banner on Sept. 5, which was reported by a student and covered by the news teams within the different student media departments.

The resolution initially stated “Harm could have been mitigated but instead was amplified to harm more than the individuals who initially encountered the banner to harm hundreds if not thousands of students; and… Due to the unethical journalism exhibited by The Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation, every party heretofore mentioned was harmed.”

Rocky Mountain Student Media staff provided evidence to dispute the claims in the initial text of the resolution, confirming that the journalists involved in reporting on the allegations did so ethically and contacted the parties involved prior to reporting the breaking news. The evidence provided prompted the need to revise the original resolution to maintain accuracy and transparency in ASCSU’s legislative processes.

“We were presented with information that shows that this is factually incorrect for one and actually causes harm in and of itself because making the claim that Rocky Mountain Student Media did unethical journalism can harm them as an organization and their credibility,” Parliamentarian and author of the resolution Madeleine Kamberg said.

Kamberg stated that, while there should be a conversation about the media’s involvement in the Lambda Chi incident, the resolution is necessary because it will remove inaccurate information from the original legislation.

“I think that removing these three whereas clauses does not harm the integrity of what the resolution is intended to do and makes sure that we are doing our due diligence by all of the students that we represent, which includes students within Rocky Mountain Student Media,” Kamberg said.

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to DEI and internal affairs committees for further review.

ASCSU Senate will resume Dec. 4.

