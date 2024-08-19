The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Navigating ‘the red zone’: New semester highlights safety concerns

Janaya Stafford, Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Although an uncomfortable topic, safety is an important aspect of student life on Colorado State University’s campus.

“The red zone is the period of time in the beginning of an academic year where first-year college students, especially cisgender women, are at statistically higher risk of experiencing sexual violence,” said Victoria Benjamin, director of the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center.

Fifty cases of rape and fondling occurred on CSU’s campus property in 2022. The full list of crime statistics can be found online through the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1990, which mandates universities remain accountable in regard to campus safety.

According to the SAFE Center, 9% of Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi-American men experience one or more forms of sexual violence, while 21-55% of APIDA women report experiencing intimate physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Sixty-four percent of Indian and Pakistani women reported experiencing sexual violence while in abusive relationships. Within the Black community, 12% of Black and African American men report experiencing violence from intimate partners, and 60% of Black and African American women report experiencing sexual abuse by age 18.

Benjamin said she believes incoming and returning students should be properly informed on their rights to their bodies and their ability to make their voices heard.

“SAFE Center wants to be clear that sexual assault is never the fault of a survivor; fault lies only with people who choose to cause harm,” Benjamin said. “However, there are some precautions folks can take to try and reduce their risk as well as keep their communities safe.”

CSU’s SAFE Center, formerly the Women and Gender Advocacy Center, encourages being educated on consent and red flags in relationships. In this context, consent is the agreement to participate in a sexual activity and can be revoked at any time.

While navigating college, there are red flags to look out for while staying safe.

“If a student chooses to drink, they should be wary of people attempting to push them to drink excessive amounts of alcohol,” Benjamin said. “Students might also consider keeping a close eye on friends who are drinking and being wary of people who do not honor your boundaries.”

Noticing small things can help someone get out of a potentially dangerous situation. It is crucial to be aware of all surroundings and know how to identify uncomfortable behaviors.

“SAFE Center often says that if your gut is saying something is wrong, listen to it,” Benjamin said. “It will not steer you wrong.”

CSU also provides resources for students who feel unsafe on campus.

“Trust your gut and your instincts, and call the SafeWalk people — they’re wonderful,” senior Alex Diggs said.

SafeWalk is a free service that provides campus service officers to students who walk from any university-owned location to another or a location within a three-block radius.

“I know about RamRide and SafeWalk,” junior Nessa Pause said. “I’ve heard those are really good.”

Short of utilizing official campus resources, students are encouraged to use the buddy system to stay safe after hours.

“I carry pepper spray, and I try to walk around in groups if I can, … (and I) avoid unlit areas,” Pause said.

CSU provides numerous resources, such as the SAFE Center, the Victim Assistance Team, Student Case Management and more.

“One thing I would love students to hear is that you own your body, and you get to choose what to do with it,” Benjamin said. “Another person should never take your choice away from you. Consent is sexy and should always be foremost when engaging in sexual activity.”

Reach Janaya Stafford at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

