Breaking: ASCSU presidential, vp candidates drop out; Nunley-Godshall now lone candidacy

Aubree Miller, News Editor
April 1, 2025
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Two campaigns have dropped out of the race for president and vice president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University, Elections Manager Garett Lopez said.

There were originally three campaigns for president and vice president: Jakye Nunley, current ASCSU chief of staff, and Joseph Godshall, current ASCSU director of public relations; Connor Flynn, current political science student, and Jonas Andersen, current biomedical sciences student; as well as Rakesh Podder, who is pursuing a master’s degree in computer science, and Naga Somasekhar Prasanth Konada, a master’s student studying computer information systems.

The Podder-Konada campaign confirmed to The Collegian that they had withdrawn from the race March 31, which was later confirmed by Lopez April 1.

2025 Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice Presidential Candidate Joseph Godshall and Presidential Candidate Jakye Nunley pose for a photo March 25. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Nunley and Godshall are now running uncontested. Flynn and Andersen’s exit from the race happened the morning of March 31, Lopez said.

“I can confirm that Flynn-Andersen officially dropped out of the race this morning,” Lopez said.

The Flynn-Andersen campaign posted to their affiliated campaign Instagram page a statement from Flynn saying “Over the last few days, I have been dealing with a familial medical crisis in the background of our campaign. This weekend it became increasingly clear to me that the amount of time and effort that is going to be required for me to support my loved one through the crisis would severely limit my ability to campaign to the extent that is required to run a competent electoral campaign. In light of this realization, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my bid for ASCSU president at this time. I would like to take a moment to thank each and every person that was involved in or supported this campaign, as I know many of you are working class students and have very little time to spare, and I feel honored that you would choose to spend that time organizing for this campaign. I look forward to continuing to fight for my fellow students both within and outside of ASCSU. And once again, thank you.”

At the time of publication, the Flynn-Andersen campaign and the Podder-Konada campaign had not responded to requests for comment. Updates will be made when further information becomes available.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

