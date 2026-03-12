Breaking: Victoria Quesada-Stoner, Ben Gregg elected President, VP, Ryer Roberts elected speaker in ASCSU election

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University announced Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg as the winners of the 2026 student government election in the ASCSU Senate Chambers March 11, determining who will serve as student body president and vice president as well as who will fill vacant senate seats. Voter turnout reached 14.25% this year, an increase in student engagement since last year’s 3.81%.

Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg won the presidential and vice presidential race over two other candidate tickets, Jakye Nunley and Abraham Mapatano and Estevan Vega and Miriam Hill.

“I think I’m realizing that the power of the people will always be stronger than the people in power,” Gregg said. “I’m so proud of my community. I’m proud of my people. This was a labor of love for everyone involved and I can’t wait to get started with my work.”

Ryer Roberts ran uncontested and was named next speaker of the senate. Other uncontested races included Jon Jones for College of Health and Human Sciences senator, Jared McGlothlin for Graduate Council senator, Kieran Bakken for Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering senator, Haven Bohn for Intra-University Students senator and Colin McCorkle for College of Business senator.

Quinlan Kelleher, Yishai Trowbridge and Alexandria Yates won a seat in the senate representing the College of Liberal Arts. Morgan Nicklaus and Aidan Datteri were elected as senators for the College of Agricultural Sciences, and Carlie Jeffries and Farah Djama were elected senator for the Warner College of Natural Resources.

“Student engagement within the College of Engineering and ASCSU is really low,” Bakken said. “So I’m excited to start working in that role, in addition to my role with Engineering College Council.”

Elections Manager Emily Arnow said she was pleased with this years increased voter turnout.

“I want to thank all the students that showed up and voted this year,” Arnow said. “This is the truest demonstration of our organization.”

Voting closed at 4 p.m., and results were annouced at 8:41 p.m., closing a weekslong campaigning process. The new members of ASCSU will be sworn in during a regular weekly session later this semester.