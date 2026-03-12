Founded 1891.

Categories:

Breaking: Victoria Quesada-Stoner, Ben Gregg elected President, VP, Ryer Roberts elected speaker in ASCSU election

Chloe Waskey and Chloe Rios
March 11, 2026
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Associated Students of Colorado State University President-elect Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Vice President-elect Ben Gregg pose for a photo after being announced as the winners of ASCSU’s 2026 presidential election March 11.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University announced Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg as the winners of the 2026 student government election in the ASCSU Senate Chambers March 11, determining who will serve as student body president and vice president as well as who will fill vacant senate seats. Voter turnout reached 14.25% this year, an increase in student engagement since last year’s 3.81%.

Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg won the presidential and vice presidential race over two other candidate tickets, Jakye Nunley and Abraham Mapatano and Estevan Vega and Miriam Hill.

“I think I’m realizing that the power of the people will always be stronger than the people in power,” Gregg said. “I’m so proud of my community. I’m proud of my people. This was a labor of love for everyone involved and I can’t wait to get started with my work.”

Ryer Roberts ran uncontested and was named next speaker of the senate. Other uncontested races included Jon Jones for College of Health and Human Sciences senator, Jared McGlothlin for Graduate Council senator, Kieran Bakken for Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering senator, Haven Bohn for Intra-University Students senator and Colin McCorkle for College of Business senator.

Quinlan Kelleher, Yishai Trowbridge and Alexandria Yates won a seat in the senate representing the College of Liberal Arts. Morgan Nicklaus and Aidan Datteri were elected as senators for the College of Agricultural Sciences, and Carlie Jeffries and Farah Djama were elected senator for the Warner College of Natural Resources.

“Student engagement within the College of Engineering and ASCSU is really low,” Bakken said. “So I’m excited to start working in that role, in addition to my role with Engineering College Council.”

Elections Manager Emily Arnow said she was pleased with this years increased voter turnout.

“I want to thank all the students that showed up and voted this year,” Arnow said. “This is the truest demonstration of our organization.”

Voting closed at 4 p.m., and results were annouced at 8:41 p.m., closing a weekslong campaigning process. The new members of ASCSU will be sworn in during a regular weekly session later this semester.

Reach Chloe Rios and Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Sofia Raikow
Sofia Raikow, Assistant Photo Director
Sofia Raikow is a fourth-year fine art major with a concentration in photo image making and philosophy minor. She was born in Berkeley, California, and raised in Richmond and El Cerrito in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is the acting assistant photo director of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year after working as a staff photographer her junior year. Her favorite aspects of working for The Collegian are going out into the field to take portraits of interesting people and building visual stories found in the community. Her favorite visual assignments to take on are science profiles because she likes to ask bucketloads of questions to researchers about their work. As assistant photo director, she is responsible for helping lead The Collegian’s team of staff photographers, helping acquire strong visual aids for stories in the newspaper. One of her most valuable work experiences was acting as a behind-the-scenes still photography team lead for an annual film festival in California. She loves fine art photography because finding an impactful photo can change her perspective of the world. She also loves to write poetry about her daily life and listen to music. Her favorite musical artist is SZA. Her favorite food is pho, and she likes to wind down by cooking.